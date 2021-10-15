U.S. markets close in 2 hours 4 minutes

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Eargo, Inc. (EAR) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

·2 min read
In this article:
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) securities between February 25, 2021 and September 22, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Eargo is a medical device company that produces hearing aids.

If you suffered a loss due to Eargo, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

Eargo, Inc. (EAR) Failed to Disclose It Improperly Sought Reimbursements From Third-Party Payors

According to the complaint, on August 12, 2021, Eargo revealed that claims submitted to the Company's largest third-party payor, which accounted for 80% of Eargo's accounts receivable, had not been paid since March 1, 2021. On this news, the Company's stock fell $8.00, or over 24%, to close at $24.70 per share on August 13, 2021. Then, on September 22, 2021, Eargo revealed "it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (the 'DOJ') related to insurance reimbursement claims the Company has submitted on behalf of customers covered by federal employee health plans." Moreover, the DOJ is the "principal contact related to the subject matter of the [ongoing] audit" of Eargo by an insurance company that is the Company's largest third-party payor. As a result, Eargo withdrew its full year guidance. On this news, Eargo's shares feel $14.81, or over 68%, to close at $6.86 per share on September 23, 2021.

If you purchased shares of Eargo, Inc. (EAR) between February 25, 2021 and September 22, 2021, you have until December 6, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Eargo, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:
Aaron Dumas
Robbins LLP
5040 Shoreham Place
San Diego, CA 92122
adumas@robbinsllp.com
(800) 350-6003
www.robbinsllp.com


SOURCE: Robbins LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668393/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Robbins-LLP-Reminds-Investors-that-Eargo-Inc-EAR-is-Being-Sued-for-Misleading-Shareholders

