SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

SAN DIEGO,CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) between July 8, 2020 and May 13, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. CorMedix is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the U.S. and internationally. CorMedix's lead product candidate is DefenCath, a novel antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous catheter-related bloodstream infections ("CRBSIs").

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Failed to Disclose Deficiencies in the Manufacturing Process of its Lead Product Candidate

According to the complaint, CorMedix completed submission of a New Drug Application ("NDA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for DefenCath. On March 1, 2021, CorMedix announced "that the [FDA] cannot approve the [NDA] for DefenCath … in its present form due to "concerns at the third-party manufacturing facility" that were currently unknown to CorMedix. The announcement also revealed that the "FDA is requiring a manual extraction study to demonstrate that the labeled volume can be consistently withdrawn from the vials despite an existing in-process control to demonstrate fill volume within specifications." On this news, CorMedix's stock price fell $5.98, or almost 40%, to close at $9.02 per share on March 1, 2021. Over the next several months, the Company revealed additional set-backs, including the need to make "adjustments in the process" and finally, the need to generate additional data "to address the deficiencies identified by the FDA." These disclosures have led to a further decline in the stock price, which trades at around $6.23 per share.

