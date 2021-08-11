U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,447.70
    +10.95 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,484.97
    +220.30 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,765.13
    -22.95 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.34
    +10.98 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.31
    +0.06 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.90
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1747
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3864
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4100
    -0.0080 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,642.71
    +248.38 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,163.70
    +31.86 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Shareholders that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

·2 min read
In this article:
SAN DIEGO, CA and SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. 360 DigiTech, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform, providing online consumer products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners.

If you suffered a loss due to 360 DigiTech Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) Made False and Misleading Statements Regarding its Business, Operations, and Prospects

According to the complaint, between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021, defendants touted the Company's dedication to privacy protections and data security of its borrowers' information. The truth, however, was that the Company had been collecting personal information in violation of relevant Chinese laws and regulations and therefore, was exposed to an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement actions.

On July 8, 2021, reports circulated on social media that the Company's core product - the 360 IOU app - had been removed from major app stores. On this news, 360 DigiTech's stock fell $7.12 per share, or 21.48%, to close at $26.02 on July 8, 2021. Then, on July 9, Seeking Alpha reported that 360 DigiTech confirmed the removal of the 360 IOU app from the Andriod app store.

If you purchased shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021, you have until September 13, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against 360 DigiTech, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Robbins LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659416/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Robbins-LLP-Reminds-Shareholders-that-360-DigiTech-Inc-QFIN-is-Being-Sued-for-Misleading-Shareholders

