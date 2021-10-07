U.S. markets closed

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: SLQT HYRE SPPI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

3 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE /October 7, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Selectquote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/selectquote-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20228&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2021
Class Period: February 8, 2021 - May 11, 2021

Allegations against SLQT include that: (1) SelectQuote's 2019 cohort was underperforming; (2) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/hyrecar-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20228&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2021
Class Period: May 14, 2021 - August 10, 2021

Allegations against HYRE include that: (a) HyreCar had materially understated its insurance reserves; (b) HyreCar had systematically failed to pay valid insurance claims incurred prior to the Class Period; (c) HyreCar had incurred significant expenses transitioning to its new third-party insurance claims administrator and processing claims incurred from prior periods; (d) HyreCar had failed to appropriately price risk in its insurance products and was experiencing elevated claims incidence as a result; (e) HyreCar had been forced to dramatically reform its claims underwriting, policies and procedures in response to unacceptably high claims severity and customer complaints; and (f) as a result, HyreCar's operations and prospects were misrepresented because the Company was not on track to meet the financial estimates provided to investors during the Class Period, and such estimates lacked a reasonable basis in fact, including HyreCar's purported gross margin, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), and net loss trajectories.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20228&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 1, 2021
Class Period: December 27, 2018 - August 5, 2021

Allegations against SPPI include that: (i) the manufacturing facility for ROLONTIS, an investigational granulocyte-colony stimulating factor analog, maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the ROLONTIS biologics license application ("BLA") in its current form; (iii) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA's approval prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667321/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-SLQT-HYRE-SPPI-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines

