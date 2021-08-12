U.S. markets closed

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: SRAC BLCT PLL: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/stable-road-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=18466&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 13, 2021
Class Period: October 7, 2020 - July 13, 2021

Allegations against SRAC include that: (a) Stable Road's acquistion target, Momentus's 2019 test of its key technology, a water plasma thruster, had failed to meet Momentus's own public and internal pre-launch criteria for success, and was conducted on a prototype that was not designed to generate commercially significant amounts of thrust; (b) the U.S. government had conveyed that it considered Momentus's Chief Executive Officer a national security threat, jeopardizing his continued leadership of Momentus and Momentus's launch schedule and business prospects; (c) consequently, the revenue projections and business and operational plans provided to investors regarding Momentus and the commercial viability and timeline of its products were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis in fact; and (d) Stable Road had failed to conduct appropriate due diligence of Momentus and its business operations and defendants had materially misrepresented the due diligence activities being conducted by Stable Road executives and its sponsor in connection with the merger.

Bluecity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/bluecity-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form?prid=18466&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2021
This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities, other than Defendants, who purchased or otherwise acquired BlueCity American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about July 8, 2020.

Allegations against BLCT include that: (1) Defendants had overstated BlueCity's business and financial prospects; (2) the Company was ill-equipped to absorb the costs of becoming a publicly traded company, including IPO- and growth-related costs; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, Defendants had misrepresented the Company's capability for sustainable growth; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false or misleading and/or failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/piedmont-lithium-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18466&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 21, 2021
Class Period: March 16, 2018 - July 19, 2021

Allegations against PLL include that: (1) Piedmont has not, and would not, follow its stated steps or timeline to secure all proper and necessary permits; (2) Piedmont failed to inform relevant people and governmental authorities of its actual plans; (3) Piedmont failed to file proper applications with relevant governmental authorities (including state and local authorities); (4) Piedmont and its lithium business does not have &ldquo;strong local government support&rdquo;; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659425/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-SRAC-BLCT-PLL-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines

