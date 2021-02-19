SHAREHOLDER ALERT: SWI QS BTBT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.
SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)
If you suffered a loss, contact us athttp://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/solarwinds-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=13014&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 5, 2021
Class Period: October 18, 2018 - December 17, 2020
Allegations against SWI include that: (1) since mid-2020, SolarWinds Orion monitoring products had a vulnerability that allowed hackers to compromise the server upon which the products ran; (2) SolarWinds' update server had an easily accessible password of ‘solarwinds123'; (3) consequently, SolarWinds' customers, including, among others, the Federal Government, Microsoft, Cisco, and Nvidia, would be vulnerable to hacks; (4) as a result, the Company would suffer significant reputational harm; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about SolarWinds's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
QuantumScape Corporation f/k/a Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:QS)
If you suffered a loss, contact us athttp://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/quantumscape-corporation-f-k-a-kensington-capital-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=13014&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 8, 2021
Class Period: November 27, 2020 - December 31, 2020
Allegations against QS include that: (1) that the Company's purported success related to its solid-state battery power, battery life, and energy density were significantly overstated; (2) that the Company is unlikely to be able to scale its technology to the multi-layer cell necessary to power electric vehicles; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)
If you suffered a loss, contact us athttp://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/bit-digital-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=13014&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 22, 2021
Class Period: December 21, 2020 - January 8, 2021
Allegations against BTBT include that: (1) that Bit Digital overstated the extent of its a bitcoin mining operation; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.
Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com
SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/630769/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-SWI-QS-BTBT-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines