U.S. markets close in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,435.60
    +29.80 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,081.88
    +187.76 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,687.79
    +146.00 (+1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,159.74
    +27.32 (+1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.25
    -1.44 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.10
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.00
    -0.23 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2620
    +0.0200 (+1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3622
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8010
    +0.0600 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,456.28
    +1,925.43 (+4.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,214.44
    +26.05 (+2.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: T-Mobile is the Subject of a Legal Investigation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP, who was Lead Derivative Counsel in the massive Equifax data breach litigation, announces an investigation of T-Mobile, US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) ("T-Mobile" or the "Company"), its Board of Directors, and certain Company officers for, among other things, possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of the federal securities laws.

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)
WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own T-Mobile shares and wish to discuss this investigation, or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:
https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tmus/
Or please contact:
Josh Rubin, Esq
stocks@weisslaw.co
(888) 593-4771.
There is no cost or obligation to you.

On August 16, 2021, T-Mobile issued a press release disclosing a massive data breach perpetrated against its systems by hackers – the fifth such data breach against T-Mobile in the last four years. Two days later, the Company acknowledged that hackers made off with personal data from nearly 48 million people, including 7.8 million current postpaid customers and about 40 million former and prospective customers who applied for plans. T-Mobile revealed that the stolen data "include customers' first and last names, date of birth, SSN, and driver's license/ID information for a subset of current and former postpay customers and prospective T-Mobile customers." The Company further admitted that "approximately 850,000 active T-Mobile prepaid customer names, phone numbers and account PINs were also exposed."

Following disclosure of the security breach, shares in T-Mobile dropped $4.21, or about 2.9%, closing on August 16, 2021, at $140.74 per share.

On August 18, 2021, Reuters reported that the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (the "FCC") will investigate the T-Mobile data breach. "Telecommunications companies have a duty to protect their customers' information. The FCC is aware of reports of a data breach affecting T-Mobile customers and we are investigating," an FCC spokesperson told Reuters.

WeissLaw is investigating whether T-Mobile's Board of Directors: failed to properly safeguard, secure and protect the Company from attacks by hackers; failed to heed warnings of lax cybersecurity practices based on the recent prior attacks in 2018, 2019, and 2020; failed to establish and maintain a comprehensive system of internal controls over its cybersecurity practices; and breached its fiduciary duties owed to T-Mobile and its shareholders.

If you wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please visit our website at https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tmus/ or contact Josh Rubin at stocks@weisslaw.co or (888) 593-4771. For more information about the firm, please go to: http://www.weisslaw.co.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients. For more information about the firm, please go to: http://www.weisslaw.co

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-t-mobile-is-the-subject-of-a-legal-investigation-301359790.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Why Snowflake Stock Is Melting

    Shares of cloud-based data storage and analytics service provider Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are falling today, down by 8% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT. You can probably blame investment firm Cleveland Research for that. As StreetInsider.com reports today, Cleveland Research counseled caution over Snowflake stock this morning, warning that Snowflake's partners "are seeing sales cycles elongate on increased competition from hyperscalers," and that Alphabet's BigQuery cloud data warehouse may be Snowflake's biggest competition.

  • Why Endo Stock Is Crashing Today

    What happened Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) were crashing 28.6% lower as of 11:07 a.m. EDT on Friday. The big decline came after The Wall Street Journal reported that the drugmaker has engaged Alvarez & Marsal to look into a potential financial restructuring.

  • Assessing the Ownership of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in Face of Regulatory Pressures

    Alibaba stock just made fresh new lows, falling down to levels not seen in 2 years. The stock is now dipping to a price-to-earnings ratio below 20, which is hard to imagine for an internet retailer in 2020. We will take a look at the shareholder structure and see what it can tell us about the current state of the company.

  • Can Microsoft Beat Apple to Become the Most Valuable Nasdaq Stock?

    Stocks performed well on Friday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) led the way higher. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) helped to lift the Nasdaq higher on the final trading day of the week, with a rise of 2.4% Friday morning outpacing Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) smaller 0.8% gain. Many investors might not recall that Microsoft has been atop the market capitalization list in the past.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli. Mario Gabelli, the chief of New York-based GAMCO Investors, has a net worth of […]

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • What China's new data privacy law means for Asian markets

    Tiffany Hsiao, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at Artisan Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss regulatory risks in China after a new data privacy law was passed.

  • 15 Most Valuable Lithium Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 most valuable lithium companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the growing lithium industry, and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Lithium Companies in the World. Lithium has been at the forefront of many technological advancements over the last […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Hopping Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which makes semiconductors used in video games, cryptocurrency mining, and artificial intelligence, jumped 3% through 10:15 a.m. EDT Friday. You can thank the friendly analysts at Benchmark Capital for that. Benchmark initiated coverage of Nvidia stock with a buy rating and a $230 price target -- 13% higher than where the stock trades now -- this morning, praising the company's performance in Wednesday's earnings release.

  • The Fed is 'not going anywhere quickly here': Strategist

    John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist Emily Roland joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest market action.

  • Big Tech Is in a Perilous Moment. The Stocks Are Unstoppable.

    With regulators and lawmakers sharpening their aim, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Facebook find themselves in a perilous moment. Don’t expect it to last.

  • 11 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 11 biotech stocks popular on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit. Biotechnology is one of the fields in which Reddit investors take active interest amid an explosive growth potential of the biotech industry. According […]

  • Applied Materials seesaws after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest earnings report from Applied Materials.&nbsp;

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Invest $250 in Right Now

    Sure, many trading platforms allow buying fractional shares, but they don't always include every stock. Here are three no-brainer growth stocks to invest in right now that are each under $250 per share. Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) has carved out a niche for itself as the go-to online site for unique handmade products.

  • Why C3.ai Is a Buy Ahead of Earnings

    It's the only pure-play artificial intelligence company in the industry, and it's available at a steep discount.

  • Foot Locker beats earnings estimates, Deere crops up new guidance, Applied Materials tops estimates amid chip shortage

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down some of Tuesday’s early market movers, which include: Footlocker dashes past estimates as the company posted earnings that caused the stock to surge, John Deere offering new guidance after strong demand doubled its quarterly profits, and Applied Material reporting an earnings beat despite concerns over a chip shortage.

  • Swelling losses haven't held back gains for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) shareholders since they're up 56% over 3 years

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INO ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 20% in...

  • President Terry Rich Just Bought 98% More Shares In Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

    Those following along with Surgalign Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRGA ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase...

  • Why Fastly, Pinterest, and Teladoc Health Stocks Notched Higher on Friday

    Following a severe beating for all three stocks, their share prices seem to be getting some support.