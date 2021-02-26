U.S. markets close in 3 hours 1 minute

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TCDA JFU CLOV: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

·3 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tricida-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=13164&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 8, 2021
Class Period: September 4, 2019 - October 28, 2020

Allegations against TCDA include that: (i) Tricida's NDA for veverimer was materially deficient; (ii) accordingly, it was foreseeably likely that the FDA would not accept the NDA for veverimer; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/9f-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=13164&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 22, 2021
Lawsuit on behalf of investors who purchased JFU securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company's August 14, 2019 initial public offering; and/or (2) between August 14, 2019 and September 29, 2020.

Allegations against JFU include that: (1) the purported value and benefits of the Company's financial institution partners and its tri-party cooperation business model did not in fact exist and/or were materially overstated, given that 9F and Property and Casualty Company Limited ("PICC") had been engaged in an ongoing contractual dispute regarding payment of service fees under their cooperation agreement; (2) the collectability of service fees owed to 9F by PICC under the cooperation agreement was in doubt and at serious risk of non-payment; (3) there was a significant risk that PICC would no longer provide credit insurance and guarantee protection to investors and institutional funding partners; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's platform, business model, reputation and financial results had been materially impaired; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/clover-health-investments-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=13164&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 6, 2021
Class Period: October 6, 2020 - February 3, 2021

Allegations against CLOV include that: (i) Clover was the recipient of a Civil Investigative Demand from the DOJ; (ii) much of Clover's sales are driven by a major related party deal that Clover not only failed to disclose but took active steps to conceal; (iii) Clover's
subsidiary Seek Insurance failed to disclose its relationship with Clover and misled consumers as to its purported independence; (iv) Clover's software was in fact rudimentary; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/632415/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-TCDA-JFU-CLOV-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines

