SHAREHOLDER ALERT: VRM EBON PTON: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.
Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/vroom-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=16045&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 21, 2021
Class Period: June 9, 2020 - March 3, 2021
Allegations against VRM include that: (1) Vroom had not demonstrated that it was able to control and scale growth in respect to its salesforce to meet the demand for its products; (2) as a result, the Company was forced to discount aged inventory to move through its retail channels or liquidated in its wholesale channels; (3) as a result, the ecommerce gross profit per unit was reasonably likely to decline; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ebang-international-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=16045&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 7, 2021
Class Period: June 26, 2020 - April 5, 2021
Allegations against EBON include that: (1) the proceeds from Ebang's public offerings had been directed to an low yield, long term bonds to an underwriter and to related parties rather than used to develop the Company's operations; (2) Ebang's sales were declining and the Company had inflated reported sales, including through the sale of defective units; (3) Ebang's attempts to go public in Hong Kong had failed due to allegations of embezzling investor funds and inflated sales figures; (4) Ebang's purported crytocurrency exchange was merely the purchase of an out-of-the-box crypto exchange; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/peloton-interactive-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=16045&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 28, 2021
Class Period: September 11, 2020 - April 16, 2021
Allegations against PTON include that: (1) in addition to the tragic death of a child, Peloton's Tread+ had caused a serious safety threat to children and pets as there were multiple incidents of injury to both; (2) safety was not a priority to Peloton as defendants were aware of serious injuries and death resulting from the Tread+, yet did not recall or suggest a halt of the use of the Tread+; (3) as a result of the safety concerns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission ("CPSC") declared that the Tread+ posed a serious risk to public health and safety and urgently recommended that consumers with small children cease using the Tread+; (4) the CPSC also found a safety threat to Tread+ users if they lost their balance; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about Peloton's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.
Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com
SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648610/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-VRM-EBON-PTON-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines