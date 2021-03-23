U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,932.50
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,660.00
    +41.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,048.50
    -23.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,267.60
    +6.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.47
    -0.08 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.90
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1939
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6840
    -0.0480 (-2.77%)
     

  • Vix

    18.88
    -2.07 (-9.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3844
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8350
    +0.0150 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,129.06
    -2,099.73 (-3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,103.68
    -47.77 (-4.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,726.10
    +17.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,355.04
    +180.89 (+0.62%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Intec Pharma Ltd.

·2 min read
NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Intec Pharma Ltd. ("Intec" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NTEC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Decoy Biosystems, Inc.("Decoy"). Upon consummation of the transaction, the Company's shareholders will own approximately 25% of the combined entity, with Decoy shareholders owning approximately 75%.

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)
WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own Intec shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/NTEC/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Intec's board acted in the best interest of Intec's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of Decoy, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Intec's public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-intec-pharma-ltd-301253287.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

