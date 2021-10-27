SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates PAE Incorporated

U.S. markets closed

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of PAE Incorporated ("PAE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC ("Amentum") via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $10.05 per share in cash for each share of PAE common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.9 billion.

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own PAE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/pae-paeww
Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) PAE's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $10.05 per-share offer price adequately compensates PAE's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. Notably, at least one analyst set a price target for the Company as high as $15 per share, nearly $5 above the per-share merger consideration. Indeed, the offer price is well below the $14 median analyst price target and $13 low analyst price target for the Company.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-pae-incorporated-301409250.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

