SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Oasis Midstream Partners LP

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Oasis Midstream Partners LP ("OMP" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OMP) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Crestwood Equity Partners LP ("Crestwood") (NYSE: CEQP). Under the terms of the agreement, Oasis Petroleum Inc. ("Oasis"), as a unitholder of OMP, will receive $160 million in cash in addition to approximately 21.0 million common units of Crestwood in aggregate in exchange for its 33.85 million OMP common units and non-economic general partner stake. Public OMP unitholders will receive 0.87 units of Crestwood common units for each unit of OMP they own. Upon completion of the transaction, Oasis will own approximately 21.7% of Crestwood common units. The transaction is valued at approximately $6.9 billion.

If you own OMP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/omp
Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) OMP's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration is fair to OMP's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-oasis-midstream-partners-lp-301409251.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

