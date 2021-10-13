U.S. markets closed

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Columbia Banking System, Inc.

2 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia Banking" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: COLB) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Umpqua Holdings Corporation ("Umpqua") (NASDAQ: UMPQ). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Umpqua shareholders will receive 0.5958 of a share of Columbia Banking stock for each Umpqua share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $11.87 based upon Umpqua's October 11, 2021 closing price of $19.93. Upon completion of the transaction, Umpqua shareholders will own approximately 62% and Columbia Banking shareholders will only own approximately 38% of the combined company.

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)
(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own Columbia Banking shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/colb
Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Columbia Banking's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration is fair to Columbia Banking's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-columbia-banking-system-inc-301398755.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

