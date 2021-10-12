U.S. markets open in 9 hours 2 minutes

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.

·2 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. ("Flexion" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLXN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Pacira BioSciences, Inc. ("Pacira") (NASDAQ: PCRX). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Pacira will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Flexion for a purchase price of $8.50 per share in cash, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right ("CVR"). The CVR will entitle Flexion stockholders to receive up to an additional $8.00 per share in cash if certain sales and/or regulatory milestones are achieved.

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)
(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own Flexion shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/flxn
Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Flexion's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $8.50 per-share offer price adequately compensates Flexion's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. Notably, the merger consideration is below the $17.00 median price targets set by analysts following the Company and at least one analyst set a price target for the Company of $25 per share.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-flexion-therapeutics-inc-301397565.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

