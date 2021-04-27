SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates First Choice Bancorp

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of First Choice Bancorp ("First Choice" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FCBP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Enterprise Financial Services Corp ("Enterprise") (NASDAQ: EFSC). Under the terms of the merger agreement, First Choice shareholders will receive 0.6603 shares of Enterprise common stock for each First Choice share that they own, representing an implied per-share value of $33.11 for First Choice stockholders based on the $50.15 closing price of Enterprise stock on April 26, 2021. The transaction is valued at approximately $397.7 million.

If you own First Choice shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/FCBP/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) First Choice's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates First Choice's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

