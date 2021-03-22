U.S. markets close in 26 minutes

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Kansas City Southern

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kansas City Southern ("KCS" or the "Company") (NYSE: KSU) in connection with the proposed cash-and-stock acquisition of the Company by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited ("Canadian Pacific") (NYSE: CP). Under the terms of the merger agreement, KCS shareholders will receive $90.00 in cash and 0.489 of a share of Canadian Pacific stock for each share of KCS common stock that they hold, representing per-share merger consideration of approximately $275.08 based upon Canadian Pacific's March 19, 2021 closing price of $378.48.

If you own KCS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions
concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)
https://www.weisslawllp.com/KCS/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
 WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether KCS's board acted in the best interest of KCS's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates KCS's shareholders, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to KCS's public shareholders.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-kansas-city-southern-301253098.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

