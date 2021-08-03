U.S. markets closed

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Square, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Square, Inc. ("Square") (NYSE: SQ) in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition of Afterpay Limited ("Afterpay" or the "Company") (ASX: APT). Under the terms of the agreement, Square will issue shares of Square's Class A common stock to Afterpay shareholders, who will receive 0.375 shares of Square stock for each Afterpay share they own. The transaction is valued at approximately $29 billion.

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)
WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own Square shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sq

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether: (i) Square's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, and (ii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-square-inc-301347541.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

