SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Vine Energy, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Vine Energy, Inc. ("Vine Energy" or the "Company") (NYSE: VEI) in connection with the proposed cash-and-stock acquisition of the Company by Chesapeake Energy Corporation ("Chesapeake") (NASDAQ: CHK). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Vine Energy shareholders will receive $1.20 in cash and 0.2486 shares of Chesapeake stock for each Vine Energy share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $15.00 based upon Chesapeake's August 10, 2021 closing price of $55.50. Upon completion of the transaction, Chesapeake shareholders will own approximately 86% and Vine shareholders will only own approximately 14% of the combined company. The transaction is valued at approximately $2.2 billion.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether: (i) Vine Energy's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Vine Energy's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

