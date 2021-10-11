U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,322.25
    -28.75 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,163.00
    -213.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,599.25
    -101.25 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,200.40
    -16.10 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.23
    -0.29 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.90
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1561
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    +0.0090 (+0.56%)
     

  • Vix

    20.00
    +1.23 (+6.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3584
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3920
    +0.0700 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,995.90
    +1,473.95 (+2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,338.11
    -3.74 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.85
    +51.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,231.74
    -266.46 (-0.94%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Adamas" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ADMS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Supernus") (NASDAQ: SUPN), via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $8.10 per share in cash payable at closing, plus two non-tradable contingent value rights collectively worth up to $1.00 per share in cash, payable upon achieving certain net sales thresholds of the Company's lead product, GOCOVRI, for each share of Adamas common stock that they hold.

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)
(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own Adamas shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/adms

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Adamas's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $8.10 per-share offer price adequately compensates Adamas's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. Notably, the merger consideration is below the $9.00 median price targets set by analysts following the Company and at least one analyst set a price target for the Company of $14 per share, $5.90 above the per-share merger consideration.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-adamas-pharmaceuticals-inc-301397431.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Recommended Stories

  • East Bay Parkinson's drug maker to be swallowed up in potential $450M deal

    The acquisition, expected to close by the end of this year or early 2022, includes $400 million in upfront payments.

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • What Are Whales Doing With AT&T

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on AT&T(NYSE:T). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just did? Today,

  • Alibaba Stock Is Gaining Again. Why It’s Not Time to Buy.

    Some veteran money managers are looking to other pockets of China’s market for the next leg of growth as Beijing’s recent crackdown underscores a larger shift in focus for authorities.

  • Hedge Funds Prefer These 10 Stocks Over Square (SQ)

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that hedge funds prefer over Square. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds Prefer These 5 Stocks Over Square. Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), the California-based payments firm, recently announced that it had signed a deal with social media platform […]

  • How Carvana will reach profitability by 2023

    Wedbush Securities Seth Basham&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss how Carvana will meet consumers' demand, why Wedbush upgraded its price target and the outlook of growth for the company.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • 11 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best space stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The space market has advanced by leaps and bounds in the past few years, […]

  • Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 picks in Harvard University’s stock portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Harvard Management Company’s past performance and go directly to Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Harvard’s endowment is Harvard University’s largest financial asset and comprises over 14,000 funds. The endowment is managed […]

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

    Whether investors realize it or not, they've borne witness to stock market history over the past 19 months. For investors with a long-term mindset, social media up-and-comer Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) might be one of the smartest stocks to buy right now with $1,000. A quick look at Pinterest's share-price performance since late July might put some investors off.

  • 12 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best software stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The software universe is the fastest growing market segment in the technology industry. According […]

  • Billionaire Louis Bacon’s 10 Tech Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the billionaire Louis Bacon’s 10 tech stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of the billionaire’s hedge fund and go directly to the Billionaire Louis Bacon’s 5 Tech Stock Picks. Louis Moore Bacon is an American investor, philanthropist, and hedge fund manager of Moore Capital Management. The investment management […]

  • Big banks kick off earnings season this week — here’s what to watch

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi preview the big earnings week ahead.&nbsp;

  • Cramer Likes Ford, But Suggests Waiting For Dips To Buy These Stocks

    On Friday's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that he had liked Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI) since the $30s. Even now that the stock is in the $120 range, the company is doing a great job. He recommended waiting for a slight dip to add positions. Cramer said Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) had got too high and added that he liked Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) more than Lucid. Cramer believes Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) is a “wild stock.” It rises every time the company annou

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • Why SunPower Stock Jumped 12.9% Today

    The broad news in the market is that energy stocks are up sharply today. Oil is up 2.4% as I'm writing, in part because Merck is seeking authorization for a COVID-19 treatment, which could help fuel an economic recovery. In general, higher energy usage and fossil fuel prices should help solar energy stocks, and that's helping the industry today.