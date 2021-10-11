U.S. markets closed

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Aspen Technology, Inc.

2 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aspen Technology, Inc. ("Aspen Technology" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AZPN) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Emerson Electric Co.'s (NYSE: EMR) industrial software businesses. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Aspen Technology shareholders will receive approximately $87 per share in cash and 0.42 shares of common stock of the new AspenTech, a newly formed company, for each share of Aspen Technology common stock they own, for total implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $160 per share.

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)
(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own Aspen Technology shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/azpn

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Aspen Technology's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration is fair to Aspen Technology's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-aspen-technology-inc-301397434.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

