SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DWSN, PAE, XLRN, and FLXN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)
(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of DWSN by a subsidiary of Wilks Brothers, LLC. ("Wilks"). Under the terms of the merger agreement DWSN's shareholders will receive $2.34 per share in cash (the "Offer") for each share of Dawson common stock that they hold. Subject to the closing of the Offer, Wilks will also acquire any Dawson shares that are not tendered into the Offer at the same price per share through a second-step merger. If you own DWSN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/dwsn

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PAE's shareholders will receive $10.05 per share in cash for each share of PAE common stock that they hold. If you own PAE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/pae-paeww

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Merck & Co., Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, XLRN shareholders will receive $180.00 per share in cash for each share of XLRN common stock that they hold. If you own XLRN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/xlrn

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Pacira BioSciences, Inc. ("Pacira"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Pacira will acquire all outstanding shares of FLXN for $8.50 per share in cash, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right, entitling FLXN stockholders to receive up to an additional $8.00 per share in cash if certain milestones are achieved. If you own FLXN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/flxn

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-dwsn-pae-xlrn-and-flxn-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301413505.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

