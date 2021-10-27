SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ADMS, FLXN, AZPN, and EBMT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

U.S. markets closed

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)
(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, ADMS shareholders will receive $8.10 per share in cash, plus two non-tradable contingent value rights collectively worth up to $1.00 per share in cash, payable upon achieving certain net sales thresholds of ADMS's lead product, GOCOVRI, for each share of ADMS stock that they hold. If you own ADMS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/adms

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Pacira BioSciences, Inc. ("Pacira"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Pacira will acquire all outstanding shares of FLXN for $8.50 per share in cash, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right, entitling FLXN stockholders to receive up to an additional $8.00 per share in cash if certain milestones are achieved. If you own FLXN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/flxn

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Emerson Electric Co.'s industrial software businesses. Under the terms of the merger agreement, AZPN shareholders will receive approximately $87 per share in cash and 0.42 shares of common stock of AspenTech, a newly formed company, for each share of AZPN common stock they own. If you own AZPN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/azpn

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition of First Community Bancorp, Inc. ("First Community"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, First Community shareholders will receive $276.32 in cash and 37.7492 shares of EBMT stock for each First Community share they hold. If you own EBMT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/eagle-bancorp-montana-inc-investigation

