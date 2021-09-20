SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ICBK, STMP, SC, and WBT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. ("Nicolet"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ICBK shareholders will elect to receive either $37.18 in cash or 0.48 shares of Nicolet common stock for each share of ICBK common stock that they hold, subject to proration. If you own ICBK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/icbk

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $330.00 per share in cash for each share of STMP common stock that they hold. If you own STMP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/stmp

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by its majority shareholder, Santander Holdings USA, Inc., via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $41.50 per share in cash for each share of SC common stock that they hold. If you own SC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sc

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Ali Holding S.r.l. Under the terms of the merger agreement, WBT's shareholders will receive $24.00 per share in cash for each share of WBT common stock that they hold. If you own WBT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/welbilt-inc-investigation

