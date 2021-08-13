SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CSOD, XENT, MSON, and NWHM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $57.50 per share in cash for each share of Cornerstone common stock that they hold. If you own CSOD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/csod

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Medtronic plc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $28.25 per share in cash for each share of Intersect common stock that they hold. If you own XENT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/xent

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Bioventus Inc. ("Bioventus"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, Misonix shareholders may elect to receive either (i) 1.6839 shares of Bioventus stock, or (ii) $28.00 in cash, without interest, for each share of Misonix common stock they hold, subject to proration. If you own MSON shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mson

The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which the company's shareholders will receive $9.00 per share in cash for each share of NWHM common stock that they hold. If you own NWHM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/nwhm

