SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds GPX, FCCY, STFR, and TGRF Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

3 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)
WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Learning Technologies Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $20.85 per share in cash for each share of GPX common stock that they hold. If you own GPX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gpx

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCCY)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCCY) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. ("Lakeland"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, FCCY shareholders will receive 1.3577 shares of Lakeland stock for each FCCY share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $22.51 based upon Lakeland's August 12, 2021 closing price of $16.58. If you own FCCY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/fccy

Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc. (OTC: STFR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc. (OTC: STFR) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Independence Realty Trust, Inc. ("ITR"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, each STFR common share will be converted into 0.905 shares of newly issued IRT common stock. If you own STFR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/stfr

TGR Financial, Inc. (OTC: TGRF)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TGR Financial, Inc. (OTC: TGRF) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by First Foundation Inc. ("First Foundation"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TGR Financial's shareholders will receive 0.6068 of a share of First Foundation for each TGR Financial share they own or TGR Financial Series A non-voting convertible preferred stock, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $15.03 based upon First Foundation's August 12, 2021 closing price of $24.77. If you own TGRF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tgr-financial-inc

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-gpx-fccy-stfr-and-tgrf-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301355099.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

