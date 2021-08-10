U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,436.64
    +4.29 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,250.69
    +148.84 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,791.87
    -68.31 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.54
    +5.73 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.45
    +1.97 (+2.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.40
    +3.90 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1723
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0250 (+1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3838
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5700
    +0.2650 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,468.52
    -727.00 (-1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,120.99
    +878.31 (+361.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds SQ, TBIO, KIN, and MNR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)
WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition of Afterpay Limited ("Afterpay"). Under the terms of the agreement, SQ will issue shares of SQ's Class A common stock to Afterpay shareholders, who will receive 0.375 shares of SQ stock for each Afterpay share they own. If you own SQ shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sq

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Sanofi ("Sanofi") via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $38.00 in cash for each share of TBIO common stock that they hold. If you own TBIO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tbio

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Elanco Animal Health Incorporated. Pursuant to the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $9.25 per share in cash for each share of KIN common stock that they hold. If you own KIN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/kin

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Equity Commonwealth ("Equity"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MNR shareholders will receive 0.67 shares of Equity common stock for each MNR share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $17.52 based upon Equity's August 9, 2021 closing price of $26.15. If you own MNR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/monmouth-real-estate-investment-corporation-investigation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-sq-tbio-kin-and-mnr-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301352355.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Square, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The fintech star is still firing on all cylinders -- but its growth strategies might be too volatile for some investors.

  • Pre-MBA Internships: Kellogg Admit Shares Key Lessons

    Kruti Malkan, a rising first-year MBA student at Northwestern Kellogg, says her decision to do a pre-MBA internship — in fact, she did two — was one of the best she’s made. But ... The post Pre-MBA Internships: Kellogg Admit Shares Key Lessons appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Is AMAT Stock A Buy Ahead Of Fiscal Q3 Earnings Report? Here's What Earnings, Chart Show

    AMAT stock is one of several top-rated semiconductor equipment stocks in IBD's database, helped in part by strong fundamentals.

  • Why Shares of Fulgent Genetics Are Plunging Today

    Shares of coronavirus testing company Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) are down 16.2% to $91.98 apiece as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. Fulgent derives the overwhelming majority of its revenue from coronavirus testing.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Is Plunging Again Today

    What happened?  Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) are down 14% to $23.53 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT after a brutal sell-off on Aug. 9 wiped out nearly 50% of its equity value. Investors are still upset that the U.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Was Gaining Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were moving higher today even as there was no company-specific news on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, a disappointing report from fellow international e-commerce stock Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) seemed to highlight MercadoLibre's strengths as the two often draw comparisons with each other. During a quarter when e-commerce stocks largely faced difficult comparisons with the year-ago quarter, MercadoLibre stood out as one of the rare winners in the sector after surging on its earnings report a week ago, passing its second-quarter update with flying colors.

  • 6 Money-Losing Companies Are About To Roll In The Dough

    Investors love a good rags to riches story — they're making lots of money on them. Soon, there will be likely many more in the S&P 500.

  • Steel stocks hit records, Wall Street responds to COVID, Pfizer stock smashes 22-year record

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Nanox Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of medical-imaging company Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), commonly referred to as Nanox, plunged on Tuesday following the release of financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Rather, the company also announced a shuffling with the management team which tends to make investors jumpy. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nanox stock was down 10% but it had been down almost 17% earlier in the session.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Why Editas Medicine Beat the Market on Monday

    Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) got a spoonful of good medicine on Monday that gave its shares a healthy lift; ultimately, the stock closed the day more than 4.4% higher. Lee's new bullishness on the company, which utilizes gene-editing technology to develop medications, is due to several positive factors. Finally, in his research note, Lee touted the company's "scarcity value as a relatively unencumbered CRISPR-Cas platform company making [it] attractive as a potential partner or a target."

  • Why Livent Stock Soared 11% Today

    Shares of Livent (NYSE: LTHM), which reported beats on both sales and earnings last week, are on the rise again Tuesday, up a solid 11% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT. In a flurry of news developments, first Livent saw its stock upgraded from sell to hold by Vertical Research Partners yesterday. Then Citigroup raised its price target on the stock from $22 to $25, reports TheFly.com.

  • What Is Caterpillar Inc.'s (NYSE:CAT) Share Price Doing?

    Let's talk about the popular Caterpillar Inc. ( NYSE:CAT ). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a...

  • Why Vuzix Stock Was Tumbling on Tuesday

    Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) took a tumble on Tuesday after the company reported disappointing earnings results. Shares of the augmented reality glasses company were down as much as 18.4% on the news. Vuzix announced its second-quarter 2021 earnings after the close on Monday, Aug. 9.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Plunged 25% in July

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock plummeted 25.4% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The catalyst was the image-sharing platform's release of its second-quarter report, which disappointed many investors. Despite July's big pullback, shares of Pinterest (which went public in April 2019) are up 68.2% over the one-year period through Aug. 9, compared with the broader market's 34.3% return over this period.

  • Why GameStop Is Falling Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are down 1% in late morning trading Tuesday after opening the day almost 4% higher. This followed the chairman and CEO of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) saying he was pursuing a collaboration with the video game retailer. GameStop and AMC are the two premiere meme stocks on the market.

  • 2 Key Things to Watch for When Sundial Growers Reports Its Q2 Results This Week

    The once-popular meme stock has been struggling of late and needs to give investors a reason to buy its shares again.

  • Curaleaf Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

    Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.