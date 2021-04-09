SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MDCA, PTVCA, CBLI, and WIFI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,128.75
    +31.58 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,802.78
    +299.21 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,900.19
    +70.88 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.62
    -3.98 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.39
    -0.21 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.10
    -14.10 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.31
    -0.27 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1906
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6660
    +0.0340 (+2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3709
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6610
    +0.3970 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,474.82
    +390.89 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.95
    +8.41 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,915.75
    -26.47 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,768.06
    +59.08 (+0.20%)
     

NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)
WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) in connection with the company's proposed combination with Stagwell Media LP. Under the terms of the agreement, MDCA's shareholders will receive just 26% of the common equity of the post-transaction entity. If you own MDCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mdca/

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Progressive Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PTVCA shareholders will receive $23.30 in cash for each share of PTVCA common stock that they hold. If you own PTVCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ptvca/

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately-held biopharmaceutical company, Cytocom, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the two companies will combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction that will result in one newly-combined entity that will continue to trade publicly. If you own CBLI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cbli

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Digital Colony Management, LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, WIFI shareholders will receive $14.00 in cash for each WIFI share that they own. If you own WIFI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/wifi

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-mdca-ptvca-cbli-and-wifi-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301265976.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

