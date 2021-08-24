U.S. markets close in 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,486.62
    +7.09 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,368.89
    +33.18 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,017.93
    +75.28 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.61
    +23.32 (+1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.73
    +2.09 (+3.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.00
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    +0.25 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1761
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0350 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3729
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6700
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,272.73
    -1,022.91 (-2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,212.33
    -37.37 (-2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds PFOH, TBIO, LDL, and SNR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)
WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Perpetual Federal Savings Bank (OTC: PFOH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Perpetual Federal Savings Bank (OTC: PFOH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. ("FMAO"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PFOH shareholders will elect to receive either 1.7766 shares of FMAO stock or $41.20 in cash for each share of PFOH common stock that they hold, subject to adjustment based upon 1,833,999 shares of FMAO to be issued in the merger. If you own PFOH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/perpetual-federal-savings-bank-investigation

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Sanofi ("Sanofi") via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $38.00 in cash for each share of TBIO common stock that they hold. If you own TBIO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tbio

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Unifrax, a specialty materials maker backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $62.10 per share in cash for each share of LDL common stock that they hold. If you own LDL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ldl

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Ventas, Inc ("Ventas"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, SNR shareholders will receive 0.1561 shares of Ventas stock for each SNR share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $8.47 based upon Ventas's August 23, 2021 closing price of $54.23. If you own SNR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/snr

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-pfoh-tbio-ldl-and-snr-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301361817.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Recommended Stories

  • The covid booster question is one of privilege and we must be very thoughtful about: Doctor

    Dr. Michael DeVere Williams, Population Health Medical Director; Associate Professor of Surgery & Public Policy at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and Frank Batten School of Leadership & Public Policy, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is getting rid of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, has become famous on Wall Street in recent […]

  • Why Peloton Stock Powered 5% Higher Today

    Shares of exercise bike and treadmill manufacturer Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were up 4.8% through noon EDT on Tuesday. Earlier this morning, Peloton answered one of investors' major questions: It confirmed that it will begin selling a redesigned $2,495 treadmill on Aug. 30. The new treadmill, designed to address safety concerns about the company's prior model, the Tread+, is actually arriving more than a month later than Wall Street had predicted, Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) says.

  • Why Sundial Growers, Hexo, and OrganiGram Stocks Jumped Today

    There's been some good news in the Canadian cannabis sector recently, but it hasn't been reflected in several of the stocks. Shares of three Canadian growers are rebounding some today, however. The stocks of Hexo (NYSE: HEXO) and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) were up 9.3% and 7.3%, respectively, as of 2:05 p.m. EDT.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

    These two tech companies have a tight grip on their respective industries, and they could supercharge your long-term portfolio.

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • Airline stocks lift off, Palo Alto soars, Chinese stocks rebound, GameStop pops 15%

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Shares of Triple-S Management Are Jumping Today

    Shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE: GTS), a leading provider of healthcare services in Puerto Rico, were up 45% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT after the company announced it was combining with GuideWell Mutual Holding. In the deal, GuideWell will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Triple-S Management for $36 per share. GuideWell is already the parent company of Triple-S Management, as well as Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida.

  • Why Shares of SkyWater Technology Are Taking Off Today

    The dog days of summer took a bite out of this semiconductor manufacturer, but now it's biting back.

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • Palo Alto shares hit record high after earnings beat, Medtronic raises profit forecast

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down Tuesday’s stocks on the move, which include: Medtronic raising its 2022 profit forecast as sales of medical devices saw a rebound due to a surge in patients seeking urgent procedures and Palo Alto’s stock rallying after posting a quarterly earnings beat driven by a focus on cyber security after a rise in cyber threats.

  • Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, is a trail-blazing investor on Wall Street, who […]

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Needs to Prove the Doubters Wrong on Growth when Second Quarter Results are Released

    Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is due to report earnings tomorrow. The stock price dropped sharply last week after research firm Cleveland Research issued a bearish report on the stock. Although the share price has recovered most of last week’s losses, the selloff illustrates just how sensitive the stock is to negative news. This shouldn’t really be surprising when you look at the valuation the market has placed on the stock.

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • Ford and GM Can't Challenge This Outstanding Auto Stock

    The stock prices of the two largest U.S.-based automotive manufacturers have soared over the past 12 months. Ford (NYSE: F) is up an incredible 89%, while General Motors (NYSE: GM) isn't far behind, up 68%. The ongoing global push to incentivize sales of fuel-efficient vehicles has revived these Detroit automakers, and their share performances represent this investor optimism.

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks On U.S. Exchanges Good Buys As This One Breaks Out?

    Canadian marijuana stocks have fallen from their February highs. But one player in the industry got a lot bigger after a merger deal.