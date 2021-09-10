U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.58
    +1.44 (+2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.70
    -10.30 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.37 (-1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1815
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8880
    +0.1580 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,695.50
    -706.68 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,166.70
    -39.06 (-3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds HRC, DVCR, GPX, and WBT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)
WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Baxter International Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $156.00 per share in cash for each share of HRC common stock that they hold. If you own HRC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hrc

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTC: DVCR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTC: DVCR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by DAC Acquisition LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $10.10 per share in cash for each share of DVCR common stock that they hold. If you own DVCR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/dvcr

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Learning Technologies Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $20.85 per share in cash for each share of GPX common stock that they hold. If you own GPX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gpx

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Ali Holding S.r.l. Under the terms of the merger agreement, WBT's shareholders will receive $24.00 per share in cash for each share of WBT common stock that they hold. If you own WBT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/welbilt-inc-investigation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-hrc-dvcr-gpx-and-wbt-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301373556.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

