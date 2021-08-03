U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,423.15
    +35.99 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,116.40
    +278.24 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,761.29
    +80.23 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.58
    +8.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.40
    -0.16 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.61
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3919
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0000
    -0.0500 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,435.91
    -979.52 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.35
    -15.09 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds STFR, SNR, LONE, and FCCY Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)
WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc. (OTC: STFR)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc. (OTC: STFR) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Independence Realty Trust, Inc. ("ITR"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, each STFR common share will be converted into 0.905 shares of newly issued IRT common stock. Upon closing of the merger, IRT's current shareholders will own approximately 50% of the combined company, and STFR shareholders will own approximately 50%. If you own STFR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/stfr

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Ventas, Inc ("Ventas"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, SNR shareholders will receive 0.1561 shares of Ventas stock for each SNR share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $9.25 based upon Ventas's August 2, 2021 closing price of $59.28. If you own SNR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/snr

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (OTC: LONE)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Lonestar Resources US Inc. (OTC: LONE) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Penn Virginia Corporation ("Penn"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, LONE shareholders will receive 0.51 shares of Penn stock for each LONE share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $8.95 based upon Penn's August 2, 2021 closing price of $17.55. If you own LONE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/lone

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCCY)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCCY) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. ("Lakeland"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, FCCY shareholders will receive 1.3577 shares of Lakeland stock for each FCCY share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $21.78 based upon Lakeland's August 2, 2021 closing price of $16.04. If you own FCCY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/fccy

