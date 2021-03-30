U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,958.55
    -12.54 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,066.96
    -104.41 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,045.39
    -14.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,195.80
    +37.11 (+1.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.37
    -0.18 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.60
    -2.40 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.13 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7260
    +0.0050 (+0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3741
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3300
    -0.0230 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,860.50
    +1,122.36 (+1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,188.15
    +34.67 (+3.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,772.12
    +35.95 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,432.70
    +48.18 (+0.16%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds FLIR and CUB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

·2 min read
NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)
WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated ("Teledyne"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, FLIR shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash and 0.0718 shares of Teledyne common stock for each FLIR share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $57.16 based upon Teledyne's March 29, 2021 closing price of $406.12. If you own FLIR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/flir

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation, an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $70.00 in cash for each share of CUB common stock that they hold. If you own CUB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cub/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-flir-and-cub-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301259042.html

