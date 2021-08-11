U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,447.70
    +10.95 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,484.97
    +220.30 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,765.13
    -22.95 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.34
    +10.98 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.32
    +0.07 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.00
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1744
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3868
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4150
    -0.0030 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,629.67
    +256.43 (+0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,163.70
    +31.86 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds HFC, SYKE, CORE, and GNLN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)
WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Sinclair Oil Corporation and Sinclair Transportation Company ("Sinclair"). Under the terms of the agreement, HollyFrontier will form a new parent company, named "HF Sinclair Corporation" ("HF Sinclair"), which will replace HollyFrontier as the public company trading on the NYSE. At the closing of the merger, existing shares of HollyFrontier will automatically convert on a one-for-one basis into shares of common stock of HF Sinclair, and HF Sinclair will issue approximately 60.2 million shares of common stock to Sinclair. If you own HFC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hfc

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Sitel Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $54.00 per share in cash for each share of SYKE common stock they hold. If you own SYKE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/syke

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by Performance Food Group Company ("PFG"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, CORE shareholders will receive $23.875 in cash and 0.44 PFG shares for each CORE share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $44.20 based upon PFG's August 10, 2021 closing price of $46.20. If you own CORE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/core-mark-holding-company-inc-investigation

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) in connection with the company's proposed merger with KushCo Holdings, Inc. ("KushCo"). Under the terms of the agreement, KushCo's shareholders will receive approximately 0.2546 shares of GNLN Class A common stock for each KushCo share they own. If you own GNLN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/greenlane-holdings-inc-investigation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-hfc-syke-core-and-gnln-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301353630.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Fintech BNPL Startup Zilch and Philip Belamant Successfully Land Goldman Sachs Investment Backing

    By Exec Edge Editorial Staff As a fintech startup focused on Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) financing, Zilch started working on its second round of funding in April to support increased growth and expansion. After raising over $80 million for Series B, Zilch secured an additional $110 million from Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) and DMG […]

  • Third dose of Moderna COVID vaccine helps protect transplant patients, study finds

    A third dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine substantially improved protection for organ transplant recipients whose weak immune systems don't always rev up enough with the standard two shots, Canadian researchers reported Wednesday.

  • Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged 15.6% on Wednesday after Europe's drug regulator provided a COVID-19 vaccine-safety update.  So what The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is studying three new conditions reported by a small number of people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided by Moderna and Pfizer.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Crashed Today

    As of 12:25 p.m. EDT, the space travel company's stock price was down more than 13%. Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag cut her rating on Virgin Galactic's stock from equal weight to underweight. With few near-term catalysts to maintain investors' excitement, Liwag sees Virgin Galactic's share price falling to $25 -- or roughly 20% below the stock's closing price on Tuesday.

  • Why Zoom Shares Fell Nearly 4% Today

    It's telling how investors have stopped jumping into budding rebounds from the stock, and instead are now using them to make exits.

  • Here's Why Upstart Is Soaring Today

    Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which provides an artificial intelligence-powered lending platform to help banks make smarter decisions, reported its second-quarter results Tuesday afternoon. As of 10 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Upstart was higher by about 25%, handily outpacing the major market averages. To put it mildly, Upstart shattered the market's expectations.

  • Why HyreCar Stock Is Plunging 46% Today

    Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) are falling off a cliff this morning and are down 46.6% as of 12:55 p.m. EDT. Demand and revenues are growing faster than expected, but so are HyreCar's losses, and that's something the market and analysts don't like to see in growth stocks. HyreCar started off as a car-sharing marketplace as it spotted an opportunity within the huge addressable market for ride-hailing service providers, Uber (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft.

  • Why Sundial Growers Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were down 2.4% in midday trading Wednesday as the market awaits the release of the cannabis producer's second-quarter earnings report. Sundial is scheduled to issue its financials tomorrow after the markets close. The marijuana company remains the fourth most held stock on the Robinhood Markets stock trading platform.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Moderna, BioNTech Lose $60 Billion in Value in Two-Day Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. and BioNTech SE, the world’s leading Covid-19 vaccine makers, tumbled for the second day in a row, losing roughly $60 billion in combined market value as investors balked at the companies’ lofty valuations.The declines deepened Wednesday with Moderna closing 16% lower and BioNTech dropping 14% as trading volume picked up. The stocks had soared more than 360% each this year through Monday, when both set record closing highs.Wall Street has been divided on the stocks’ s

  • Get Paid While You Wait: 3 Top Dividend Stocks in Aerospace and Defense

    Great long-term investments can come in a variety of ways, but a tried-and-true strategy is finding businesses in durable industries with steadily increasing dividends getting paid out to shareholders each year. One industry with a strong history of dividend payouts is aerospace and defense. Three top dividend stocks that investors should look at in this sector are Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), and Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX).

  • Lordstown Backs Production View, Sees First Deliveries In Q1; EV Startup Arrival Due Thursday

    Lordstown still sees production of its electric truck starting next month. Arrival will report early Thursday.

  • Earnings Due For Palantir Stock Amid Growing SPAC Investments

    Palantir stock trades well below an entry point ahead of its earnings report, due early Thursday amid growing SPAC investments.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Near All-Time Highs

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that are near all-time highs right now. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) shares are up 25% year to date and now stand near their highest level ever. IIP isn't an ordinary REIT, though: It focuses on the U.S. medical cannabis industry.

  • Why Is NIO's Stock Down Today?

    What happened Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading down modestly at midday on Wednesday, a few hours ahead of the company's second-quarter earnings report, expected after the U.

  • 10 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 industrial dividend stocks with over 3% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield. The first quarter of 2021 proved to be marginally better in terms of the performance of […]

  • Ebay up after hours following earnings release

    Ebay jumping in extended trading after reporting Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc