SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds HWCC, SVBI, VKIN, and GNBF Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)
If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Omni Cable, LLC ("OmniCable"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, HWCC shareholders will receive $5.30 in cash for each share of HWCC common stock that they hold. If you own HWCC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/hwcc/

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Shore Bancshares, Inc. ("Shore"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Shore will acquire SVBI in a mixed cash-and-stock transaction, pursuant to which SVBI shareholders will receive $1.59 in cash and 0.6207 of a Shore common stock for each SVBI share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $11.82 based upon Shore's April 21, 2021 closing price of $16.48. If you own SVBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/svbi/

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTC: VKIN)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTC: VKIN) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI). Under the terms of the merger agreement, which is structured as a reverse merger, CEI will issue newly-issued shares of common stock in exchange for the balance of VKIN common stock on a one-for-one basis. CEI currently owns approximately 62% of VKIN's issued and outstanding common shares. If you own VKIN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/vkin/

GNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: GNBF)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: GNBF) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with LINKBANCORP, Inc. ("LINKBANCORP"). Under the terms of the agreement, GNBF shareholders may elect to receive either $87.68 in cash or 7.3064 shares of LINKBANCORP stock for each GNBF share they own. If you own GNBF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/gnbf/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-hwcc-svbi-vkin-and-gnbf-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301275518.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

  • Top Forecaster Sees Aussie Rising to 85 U.S. Cents by Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The Australian dollar may climb to 85 U.S. cents within a year as commodity prices hold firm and the greenback retreats, according to the currency’s top forecaster.The Aussie is on track to recapture the 80 cents handle in the coming months, with the dollar expected to weaken as U.S. exceptionalism fades, said Ray Attrill at National Australia Bank Ltd., the most accurate Aussie forecaster in the first quarter in Bloomberg rankings.“This is a view heavily contingent on commodity prices remaining firm, risk sentiment holding up, and a related softening in the dollar,” Attrill said.The bets on the Aussie reflect confidence that the global economy is on the mend as commodities ranging from oil to iron ore push higher on signs of a recovery in demand. But not everyone shares that optimism, with asset managers extending short positions on the currency into a fourth week as at mid-April.The Aussie traded around 77 cents on Thursday and last reached the 85 mark in December 2014.The main risk to NAB’s call is if the renewed spike in virus cases “extends to a new infection wave in Europe, which runs ahead of rising vaccination rates and necessitates fresh large-scale economic lockdowns,” Attrill said.“Unless or until this risk eventuates, we continue to view any dips in AUD/USD back to the early April lows beneath 0.76 as buying opportunities,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • CD Projekt plans dividend after Cyberpunk 2077 sales neared 14 million last year

    GDANSK (Reuters) -Polish video games maker CD Projekt on Thursday said it had sold 13.7 million copies of its flagship Cyberpunk 2077 game last year despite a bug-ridden launch, and will pay a dividend of 5 zlotys per share after record high 2020 sales and profits. With a budget of 1.2 billion zlotys ($316.19 million), Cyberpunk 2077 was CD Projekt's most-anticipated game since 2015's "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" but it has been delisted from Sony's PlayStation Store since shortly after December's problematic launch. Once an investor darling, CD Projekt has lost about 50% of its market value since December amid the Cyberpunk problems and is now valued at around 17.4 billion zlotys.

  • National Grid Is Said to Pick Banks for $7 Billion Gas Asset Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- National Grid Plc has hired banks for the sale of a majority stake in its gas grid business, turning to the advisers that last month helped seal its biggest-ever acquisition, people familiar with the matter said.Barclays Plc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Robey Warshaw LLP will assist the London-listed utility on the sale of a stake that could be valued at as much as 5 billion pounds ($6.9 billion), the people said, asking not to be identified as the information in private.The banks are helping with internal preparations for the sale, with a formal process yet to begin, the people said. A stake in the gas asset could attract large infrastructure funds and financial investors seeking steady and stable returns, according to the people.Representatives for Barclays, Goldman Sachs, National Grid and Robey Warshaw declined to comment. In March, National Grid agreed to buy PPL’s U.K. electricity distribution business for 7.8 billion pounds as part of efforts to prepare for a low-carbon future. The utility also announced its intention to sell the majority stake in its gas grid business, as the fossil fuel comes under increasing scrutiny from investors and activists.The utility’s gas transmission business is one of the largest in the U.K. and includes a 7,000 kilometer pipe network across the country.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SEC Presses Ahead With Ripple Lawsuit With Gensler at the Helm

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler is showing no signs of backing away from the regulator’s high-stakes lawsuit against Ripple Labs Inc.In a Wednesday court filing, the first the SEC has submitted in the case since Gensler took over last week, the agency asked a federal judge to block Ripple’s demands that the regulator turn over internal emails and communications on officials’ personal devices. The move signals that the SEC is pushing ahead with its December suit allegedly Ripple sold the XRP digital token without properly registering it as a security.In its latest filing, the SEC accused Ripple of trying to “harass” the agency and “gamesmanship with respect to discovery.” The case, which prompted XRP to plunge after the SEC sued, is being closely watched by the crypto industry because it has implications for dozens of other coins. While U.S. regulators have stated that Bitcoin and Ether aren’t securities, officials haven’t said the same about other tokens, meaning they could also face SEC lawsuits.Some digital-coin enthusiasts have been hopeful that Gensler, who has taught courses on cryptocurrencies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will embrace the asset class and clear up regulatory uncertainties that have cast a cloud over the industry.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kinder’s $1 Billion Texas Crisis Gain Foreshadows More Windfalls

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s more than two months after the deadly winter storm that paralyzed Texas, but it’s only now that some of the largest financial winners and losers are emerging.Kinder Morgan Inc. shocked many in the energy industry when it reported a $1 billion dollar gain late Wednesday due to wildly profitable gas sales during the freeze. The earnings report caught analysts off guard and raises the prospect of more surprises to come in the latest round of quarterly earnings.Kinder’s bombshell disclosure “will surely set in motion a thematic that will likely carry through” quarterly earnings season, said Timm Schneider, a Citigroup Inc. analyst. “Further, we view KMI’s large beat as a ‘zero-sum-game,’ meaning someone (i.e. buyers of the gas) had to pay the bill, which could make for some interesting utility earnings calls.”Kinder’s sprawling network of pipelines and gas storage facilities positioned it to ramp up shipments to power generators at the height of the emergency as wells and pumping stations froze.Other Kinder peers seen as potential winners from the Arctic blast include Enterprise Product Partners LP and Energy Transfer LP. There is ample room for upside: Prior to Kinder’s announcement, analysts were forecasting the lowest first-quarter adjusted profit per share in four years for Enterprise. Meanwhile, Energy Transfer was expected to bounce back from an atrocious year-earlier performance but still fall short of 2019 results.Energy Transfer Co-Chief Executive Officer Marshall McCrea foreshadowed a banner quarter before the storm had even ended, telling investors during a conference call that the company did “exceptionally well” as gas shortages spurred orders for fuel stowed in underground caverns.READ: Texas Missed Out on a Cheap Fix to Its Fragile Power GridThe pipeline giant created by billionaire Kelcy Warren is facing backlash from at least one Texas utility that objected to the rates it was charged for gas. CPS Energy has sued Energy Transfer as well as BP Plc, Chevron Corp. and others for allegedly charging 15,000% more than the typical price for gas.On the other side of the market, the list of self-admitted or probable losers is long.Atmos Energy Corp., a Dallas-based utility that ships gas to 3 million homes and businesses across eight states, racked up $2.5 billion in fuel costs during the disaster. Calpine Corp., Vistra Corp. and NRG Energy Inc. all said disruptions to gas deliveries interfered with their ability to generate power just as frigid weather sent residential demand soaring.‘Wealth Transfer’Vistra has gone as far as to warn the event may have slashed $1.3 billion in profit.“There was a significant amount of wealth transfer from power to gas,” Vistra Chief Executive Officer Curt Morgan told a state legislative hearing in February. “We’re the guy sitting in the middle, getting it from both ends.”The burden is so heavy on municipal utilities and rural energy cooperatives that Texas lawmakers are considering a rescue that could include sales of low-interest 30-year bonds backed by extra charges on residential bills.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink after report says Biden will propose higher capital gains tax on the wealthy

    Stocks rose for the first time in three days earlier on Wednesday.

  • Turkish Crypto Exchange Goes Bust as Founder Flees Country

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Turkey’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges said it lacked the financial strength to continue operations, leaving hundreds of thousands of investors fearing their savings have evaporated as authorities sought to locate the company’s 27-year-old founder, who fled the country.Confusion reigned about how many users of the Thodex exchange were affected and how much money was at stake. In a statement from an unknown location, Thodex Chief Executive Officer Faruk Fatih Ozer promised to repay investors and to return to Turkey to face justice after he did. The government moved to block the company’s accounts and police raided its head office in Istanbul.Losses could be as high as $2 billion, according to Haberturk newspaper, and a lawyer for the victims said the money invested by about 390,000 active users had become “irretrievable.” Both figures have been disputed by Ozer. About 30,000 users have been impacted, he said in a statement on the company’s website on Thursday.While authorities and customers tried to work out the details of what happened, a senior official in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office called for rapid regulation of the crypto market. Globally, the surge in the prices of digital tokens has been accompanied by convictions and regulatory measures after various scams tied to trading platforms.The Turkish government should take action “as soon as possible,” Cemil Ertem, a senior economic adviser to Erdogan, told Bloomberg. “Pyramid schemes are being established. Turkey will undoubtedly carry out a regulation that’s in line with its economy but also by following global developments.”Alternative InvestmentsThodex was part of the cryptocurrency boom that has drawn in legions of Turks seeking to protect their savings from rampant inflation and an unstable currency. Inflation hit 16.2% in March, more than three times the central bank’s target of 5%. The Turkish lira has weakened 10% against the dollar this year, its ninth consecutive year of losses.The government spent a massive $165 billion in foreign-exchange reserves over the past two years, Erdogan revealed on Wednesday, part of a futile effort to prop up the national currency. Concern about the country’s dwindling foreign-exchange reserves, which are negative when money borrowed by the government from private banks via swap agreements are factored in, has fueled concern about both lira and dollar deposits -- and pushed savers into alternative investment vehicles.Last Friday, the volume of trade in Turkish crypto markets tripled to over $1.2 billion from a week earlier, according to data published by coingecko.com, which tracks data on price, volume and market value on crypto markets. That compares with an average daily trading volume in the Turkish stock market’s benchmark index of about $3.1 billion.“One can establish a crypto exchange with just 50,000 liras (about $6,000) in capital,” Oguz Evren Kilic, a lawyer representing Thodex users, said by phone. “There’s a huge regulatory gap in this field.”Ozer didn’t respond to multiple calls to his mobile phone. The company’s call center also didn’t pick up calls. Bedirhan Oguz Basibuyuk, Thodex’s lawyer, told Bloomberg he doesn’t know where Ozer is but that he’s not in Turkey. Demiroren News Agency reported that he fled to Albania on Tuesday, publishing what it said was a photo of him at Istanbul’s airport.Dogecoin CampaignLast month, Thodex initiated a campaign to boost membership by offering millions of free Dogecoins to new registrants. Its website says 4 million of the coins were distributed, though many people have taken to social media to complain they never received them.“I was born as one of the three siblings of a civil servant,” Ozer said in his statement, adding that he’s a high-school dropout. As the company ran into financial trouble, he said he thought about either committing suicide or giving himself up to authorities, but both of those options meant clients’ assets would never be retrieved.“So I decided to stay alive and fight, work and repay my debts to you,” he said. “The day I repay all my debt, I will return to my country and give myself in to justice.”(Updates with new lede, government agency action, details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Treasury-Buying Spree of $17 Billion Has UAE Eclipsing China

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates went on its biggest Treasury-buying spree on record in February, purchasing more of the safe-haven securities than China in one of the worst months for U.S. debt markets in years.The Gulf nation, OPEC’s third-biggest crude producer, raised its stockpile by about $17 billion to $50.6 billion, making it the largest buyer after the U.K. that month, according to U.S. Treasury Department data. A spokesperson for the UAE central bank declined to make any immediate comment Wednesday.Though the UAE, whose capital Abu Dhabi accounts for almost 6% of the world’s oil reserves, may have built up enough of a buffer to commit more if its dollar earnings to the $21 trillion Treasuries market, it came as prices tumbled amid growing expectations of a global economic rebound. U.S. debt dropped 1.8% in February, according to a Bloomberg Barclays Index, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note climbing about 34 basis points, its sharpest increase since November 2016.“Other than the fact that rates were higher and that is the deepest and most liquid market, I wouldn’t know any other reason” why the government would boost purchases, said Abdul Kadir Hussain, the Dubai-based head of fixed-income asset management at Arqaam Capital.The move took UAE holdings to levels last seen in 2019 before the global pandemic and the crash in oil prices. China bought $9 billion of Treasuries in February to bring its total to $1.1 trillion, the highest since mid-2019. The country’s holdings are second only to Japan, which holds almost $1.3 trillion.Although a recovery in oil has been a boon across the energy-rich Middle East, the windfall may be even bigger for the UAE since it needs one of the lowest crude prices to balance its budget. Other top oil exporters in the Persian Gulf, including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, cut back their Treasury holdings in February.The official tally may not accurately reflect the true size of a country’s holdings if they are held by banks in foreign countries.Like many of its regional peers, the UAE needs to have sufficient reserves to maintain confidence in its currency peg to the dollar. The central bank’s gross international reserves rose to almost 389 billion dirhams ($105.9 billion) in February, from 381.9 billion dirhams a month earlier.The International Monetary Fund estimates the UAE central bank’s reserves will reach $119 billion this year, in addition to more than $1 trillion in assets managed by the country’s wealth funds.Treasuries extended their declines in March, with the 10-year yield jumping a further 34 basis points to 1.74%. The yield was at 1.58% as of 10:39 a.m. in London Wednesday.(Adds China ranking, Japan’s holdings in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chanel loses European court fight in trademark dispute with Huawei

    French luxury house Chanel on Wednesday lost its trademark fight with Huawei Technologies after a top European court said their logos bear no similarity to each other. The dispute dated to 2017 when Huawei sought approval from the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), a trademark body, to register its computer hardware trademark which has two vertical interlocking semi-circles. Privately owned Chanel objected, saying that the design was similar to its registered French logo of two horizontal interlocking semi-circles used for its perfumes, cosmetics, costume jewellery, leather goods and clothing.

  • Chinese Crypto Miners Face Unstable Regulatory Environment

    Tightening regulations have unnerved some crypto miners in China.

  • Sanjeev Gupta’s Father Has Moved From U.K. as Group Battles for Survival

    (Bloomberg) -- Parduman Gupta, father of embattled metals tycoon Sanjeev Gupta, has moved out of the U.K., just as the pair’s GFG Alliance teeters on the brink following the collapse of its largest lender Greensill Capital.The senior Gupta has changed his country of usual residence from Britain to India, according to several filings made over the past few weeks at Companies House, the business registry. He owns Simec Group, the branch of the business empire which deals in renewable energy, shipping and mining, and was founded by the magnate as an export-and-import house in India.It’s not clear where Parduman Gupta is currently, but a spokesman for Companies House said that a company director must list their country of residence, and that this “should correspond with their usual residential address.” A spokesman for GFG Alliance, a loose grouping of companies owned by the father and son, declined to comment.Sanjeev Gupta has also been absent for several months from the U.K., where GFG owns numerous steel and aluminum plants and employs around 5,000 people. He said on recent podcasts for GFG employees that he left the U.K. for Dubai before Christmas, and hasn’t returned since.“Dubai is the perfect location for me and my family to operate out of for now,” Gupta said on a April 16 podcast, citing the city’s time zone.But he said that he was keen to be on the move again. “As soon as Covid travel restrictions in the U.K. and Australia and Europe are lifted I will definitely be trying to get in front of the customers and employees around the world.”‘Very Opaque’GFG last month asked the U.K. government for a 170 million-pound ($235 million) bailout, but the request was rebuffed. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told a parliamentary committee last week that it would be “very irresponsible” to give taxpayers’ money to the group, describing it as “very, very opaque” and having “liabilities that nobody seems to have got to the bottom of.”GFG has borrowed about $5 billion from Greensill, and is desperately seeking fresh financing, which Sanjeev Gupta is coordinating from Dubai.Some progress has been made. Three lenders are in talks to refinance one of his Australian steel mills, while a private equity firm has positioned itself to buy two of the group’s aluminum plants.Still, other parts of the business are facing difficulties. Three French units were put into voluntary administration last week, while other parts of GFG in France and Belgium have sought protection from their creditors.Gupta said on the April 16 podcast that some of his U.K. assets were “struggling at the moment with the lack of funding.” He called on GFG employees to be “brave,” but warned of “some difficult decisions” to come.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Inflation Forces the Bank of Canada’s Hand Ahead of Fed and ECB

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada sent out a warning to investors this week that inflation still matters.In a surprise move, it accelerated the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase and began paring back its bond purchases on Wednesday. That made Canada the first major economy to signal its intent to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus.It’s a turn in policy by Governor Tiff Macklem that shows there’s a limit to how much he’s willing to test the upper boundaries of inflation, with new forecasts showing the central bank expects the biggest persistent overshoot of its 2% target in at least two decades. The question is whether Canada’s situation is unique, or foreshadowing the start of a global exit from stimulus.Markets, however, see it as an outlier so far.“Canada does give you a flavor of what happens when your trajectory is stronger than anticipated,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada in Sydney.While the Canadian dollar jumped the most since June on Wednesday, the Bank of Canada’s big move didn’t cause much of a ripple effect in global markets. The MSCI benchmark for global stocks is trading within 1% of a record high. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields have fallen below 1.6%, from 1.74% at the end of March, as investors pare expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates soon.‘Distinguishing Factors’Counterparts elsewhere, meanwhile, are resisting. At a decision Thursday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the institution isn’t discussing the phasing out of its emergency bond buying, while the Federal Reserve has long been adamant it won’t scale back the pace of its $120 billion-a-month bond purchases until it sees “substantial further progress” on employment and inflation.“Central banks of small economies can sometimes be canaries in the coal mine,” Krishna Guha, vice chairman at Washington-based Evercore ISI, said in a report to investors. “But while there are some elements of this decision that have an obvious read-across to other central banks, there are also distinguishing factors that caution against naive extrapolation.”Some analysts don’t even see the Canadian central bank taking a dramatically more aggressive policy stance, even after Wednesday’s move. At a press conference after the decision, Macklem emphasized the central bank’s commitment is not to raise interest rates before the economy fully recovers, and that any future hike would reflect economic conditions at the time.Macklem is right-sizing one of the more aggressive quantitative easing programs relative to the size of its bond market, in an economy also being supported by massive fiscal stimulus. The Bank of Canada owns more than 40% of outstanding federal government bonds, potentially distorting the market.“Canada is different. The amount of the bonds they are buying is huge,” Steve Englander, head of global G-10 FX research at Standard Chartered Bank in New York, said by phone. “The Fed doesn’t have that issue.”The economic fundamentals are also pretty solid. Canada’s jobs market has recouped 90% of losses during the pandemic, versus just over 60% of U.S. losses made up so far. Canada’s red-hot housing market is another worry.“The situation is sufficiently unique in Canada that I’m not sure it applies to the Fed, or ECB,” Jean-Francois Perrault, chief economist at Bank of Nova Scotia, said by phone. “Our labor market basically is back to where it was.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The Bank of Canada brought forward when it expects the economy’s excess slack to be absorbed, but the accompanying Monetary Policy Report includes discussion of several factors that could soften the need to pull forward a rate hike into 2022. We continue to think a rate move is likely to be delayed into the first quarter of 2023.”--Andrew Husby, economistFor a full report, see herePerhaps more consequential, the Bank of Canada’s mandate is narrow -- focused on a 2% inflation target, with some flexibility over timing. Consumer price gains are expected to be at or above that mark for more than 70% of the forecast horizon to the end of 2023, according to Bloomberg calculations on Bank of Canada data.Macklem justified his tolerance for above-target inflation this week by citing the central bank’s decision not to preemptively raise rates until a full recovery. It’s a policy that’s paralleled in the U.S.But the Fed is juggling a number of objectives. These include growing concerns about racial equity that suggest it’s waiting for the headline jobless number to drop even below estimates of full employment.A more accommodative approach was formalized in a policy review last year that now allows the Fed to explicitly overshoot 2% inflation moderately for some time. It’s an option the Bank of Canada is considering as it completes its own mandate renewal later this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dogecoin cryptocurrency slumps after hashtag-fueled surge to record high

    Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin fell on Tuesday after hitting an all-time high in a wild session that saw supporters of the token once considered a parody use hashtags to fuel a rally until it lost steam. Dogecoin ultimately fell 15.4% to US$0.33, but during the session when it hit a record peak, its market capitalization soared to more than $50 billion. Dogecoin fans used the hashtags #DogeDay and #DogeDay420 to post memes, messages and videos on Twitter, Reddit and TikTok, referring to the informal April 20 holiday to celebrate cannabis which is marked by smoke-ins and street parties.

  • US STOCKS-U.S. stocks close down on news of Biden tax proposal

    U.S. stocks dived on Thursday on reports President Joe Biden planned to almost double the capital gains tax, news analysts said provided an excuse to take profits in a directionless market ahead of big tech's earnings next week. The three main indexes on Wall Street also fell on reports that Biden planned to raise income taxes on the wealthy, a proposal some said would be hard to pass in Congress. "If it had a chance of passing, we'd be down 2,000 points," said Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member at hedge fund Great Hill Capital LLC.

  • New York City sues Exxon, BP, Shell in state court over climate change

    The lawsuit comes after a federal appeals court this month rejected the city's effort to hold five major oil companies liable to help pay the costs of harm caused by global warming. The lawsuit said Exxon Mobil Corp, BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell and industry group the American Petroleum Institute "have systematically and intentionally misled consumers" through fuel sales at branded stations as "cleaner" and "emissions-reducing" while not disclosing climate impacts.

  • How Goldman's Kostin Is Investing as Higher Inflation Looms

    Apr.22 -- David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, says U.S. economic growth is peaking this quarter and expects stock market returns to be a bit more muted going forward. He speaks with Bloomberg's Alix Steel on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Fed Needs Clear Communication When Normalization Nears, IMF Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will need to provide “clear and well-telegraphed communication” on the pace of asset purchases when policy normalization draws closer to avoid financial-market volatility, according to an IMF blog post.“A tightening of global financial conditions remains a risk,” International Monetary Fund officials led by Tobias Adrian said in the post on Thursday, noting that benchmark 10-year Treasury yields have gained about 70 basis points this year. Their concern is that while a gradual increase in longer-term U.S. rates is healthy -- reflecting the nation’s expected strong recovery -- a sharp change could be harmful.“Given the asynchronous and multispeed nature of the global recovery, fast and sudden increases in U.S. rates could lead to significant spillovers across the world, tightening financial conditions for emerging markets and throwing a wrench in their recovery process,” they said.The officials noted that the increase in five-year yields has been driven by a steep rise in short-term breakeven inflation, which has gone hand in hand with a rise in commodity prices as the global recovery gains traction and the Fed sticks with accommodative policy.By contrast, the increase in the so-called 5-year-5-year forward, which covers the second half of the 10-year maturity, has been fueled by gains in real yields with with longer-term breakeven inflation appearing well-anchored.Putting all this together, the authors see the “greater uncertainty about the economic and fiscal outlook, as well as the outlook for asset purchases by the central bank.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St to open flat as earnings roll in; jobless claims fall

    Wall Street's main indexes were set to open flat on Thursday as investors assessed earnings from U.S. airlines and AT&T, while data showed fewer Americans filed fresh claims for unemployment benefits last week. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co rose more than 2% each after the two airlines reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss.

  • Take Warren Buffet's advice to make the most of your tax refund

    The investing icon spells out what you should — and shouldn't — spend that money on

  • Tata 'sues Liberty Steel over unpaid debts'

    It claims Liberty owes debts from the acquisition of Tata's speciality steels business, a report says.