SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MDP, GWB, XLRN and HFC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by IAC/InterActiveCorp. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MDP shareholders will receive $42.18 per share in cash for each share of MDP common stock that they hold. If you own MDP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mdp-1

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. ("First Interstate"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, GWB shareholders will receive .8425 shares of First Interstate stock for each GWB share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $34.92 based upon First Interstate's October 21, 2021 closing price of $41.45. If you own GWB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gwb

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Merck & Co., Inc. ("Merck") (NYSE: MRK), via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, XLRN shareholders will receive $180.00 per share in cash for each share of XLRN common stock that they hold. If you own XLRN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/xlrn

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Sinclair Oil Corporation and Sinclair Transportation Company ("Sinclair"). At the closing of the merger, existing shares of HFC will automatically convert on a one-for-one basis into shares of common stock of a new parent company, named "HF Sinclair Corporation," which will issue approximately 60.2 million shares of common stock to Sinclair. If you own HFC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hfc

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-mdp-gwb-xlrn-and-hfc-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301406863.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

