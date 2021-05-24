U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,202.25
    +8.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,408.00
    +56.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,662.50
    +27.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.30
    +3.20 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.05
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,878.40
    -6.10 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    27.88
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2216
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6080
    -0.0240 (-1.47%)
     

  • Vix

    18.40
    -1.75 (-8.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4155
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8130
    +0.0670 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,994.09
    +3,709.48 (+10.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.34
    +136.70 (+15.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.59
    +33.54 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,364.61
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds AMRB, LMNX, CADE, and NUAN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)
WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ: AMRB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ: AMRB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Bank of Marin Bancorp ("BMRC"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, AMRB shareholders will receive 0.575 shares of BMRC common stock for each AMRB share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $20.08 based upon BMRC's May 21, 2021 closing price of $34.92. If you own AMRB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/amrb/

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Italian diagnostics group DiaSorin S.p.A. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive only $37.00 per share in cash for each share of LMNX common stock that they hold. If you own LMNX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/lmnx/

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by BancorpSouth Bank ("BXS"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, CADE shareholders will receive 0.70 shares of BXS common stock for each CADE share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $21.84 based upon BXS' May 21, 2021 closing price of $31.20. BXS shareholders will own approximately 55% and CADE shareholders will own approximately 45% of the combined entity. If you own CADE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cade/

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ; NUAN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ; NUAN) in connection with the proposed merger acquisition of the company by Microsoft Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive only $56.00 per share in cash for each share of NUAN common stock that they hold. If you own NUAN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/nuan/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-amrb-lmnx-cade-and-nuan-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301298142.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Rises to Near $40K After Musk Tweets About BTC Mining’s ‘Promising’ Renewable Usage

    Elon Musk continues to tweet about bitcoin.

  • Are Growth Stocks Ready To Blastoff

    It’s an annoying fact of life. I have some sobering news for you. According to a study, you’ll spend an average of 2 years of your life waiting in lines. You’ll also feel less anxious waiting in a single line as opposed to multiple lines.

  • Singapore clears LSE deal for Refinitiv after FX pledge

    Singapore's competition authority has approved the London Stock Exchange Group's $27 billion acquisition of data and analytics company Refinitiv provided the bourse continues to offer certain foreign exchange benchmarks to rivals. The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS)gave the conditional approval after examining whether the deal, which transforms the 300 year old bourse into a one-stop shop for data, trading and analytics, threatened competition in the currency market. The LSE has committed to making Refinitiv's WM/Reuters foreign exchange benchmarks available to existing and future customers to provide index licencing services or clearing services in Singapore, CCCS said in a statement, adding that the commitment, effective from Monday, was for 10 years.

  • Boom in Chinese Firms Listing in the U.S. Comes to a Sudden Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- At least three Chinese companies have put their plans to list in the U.S. on hold, heralding a slowdown in what’s been a record start to a year for initial public offerings by mainland and Hong Kong firms.A bike-sharing platform, a podcaster and a cloud computing firm are among popular Chinese corporates holding off plans for a U.S. float, put off by recent market declines, souring investor sentiment toward fast-growth companies and lackluster debuts by peers like Waterdrop Inc.Hello Inc., Ximalaya Inc. and Qiniu Ltd. are postponing plans to take orders from investors, even though the three had filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission well over two weeks ago. In the U.S., companies can kick off their roadshows two weeks after filing publicly and most typically stick to that timetable.“The recent broad market selloff, combined with the correction of the IPO market since the beginning of last month when some new issuers tanked during their debuts, may make the market conditions less predictable for newcomers who are ‘physically’ ready -- meaning they have cleared all regulatory hurdles for IPO -- to get out of the door,” said Stephanie Tang, head of private equity for Greater China at law firm Hogan Lovells. “Some participants may choose to monitor the market for more stable conditions.”The delays throw a wrench in a listings flood by Chinese and Hong Kong companies in the U.S. that already reached $7.1 billion year-to-date -- the fastest pace on record -- after booming in 2020. Demand for IPOs surged as a wave of global stimulus money, ultra-low interest rates and rallying stock markets lured investors despite Sino-American tensions and the continued risk of mainland stocks being kicked off U.S. exchanges.READ: Stock Market’s Million Little Dramas Come Down to a Supply GlutThe S&P 500 Index capped its biggest two-week slide since February on Friday amid mounting investor concern over inflation and its impact on tech and other growth stocks. China’s CSI 300 Index remains in a technical correction, having fallen more than 10% from a February peak, while the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks Chinese companies listed in the U.S., has slumped 30% from its high that month.‘Less Predictable’Hello, which offers a bike-sharing platform plus electric scooters for sale, has delayed its planned launch and is still undecided on its prospective valuation given rising investor caution about new shares, Bloomberg News has reported. It had been planning to raise between $500 million and $1 billion in the offering, although the final number will depend on valuations, according to one person with knowledge of the matter.Online podcast and radio services startup Ximalaya and enterprise cloud services provider Qiniu have put their listings on hold after beginning to gauge investor interest at the end of April, people with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public.The sounding out of investors, or pre-marketing process, generally comes after filing for an IPO and before formal order-taking in a roadshow. Hello declined to comment while Qiniu didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Ximalaya’s IPO process is ongoing and the company will seek public listing at an appropriate time depending on market conditions, it said in response to questions.Weak DebutsThe poor performance of recent Chinese debutants has also sapped investor confidence. Insurance tech firm Waterdrop has plunged 40% from its offer price since going public earlier this month. Onion Global Ltd., a lifestyle brand platform, has fallen about 9% below its IPO price.In fact, almost 59% or specifically 20 of the 34 Chinese firms that have listed in the U.S. this year are under water, data compiled by Bloomberg show, among them the two largest IPOs -- e-cigarette maker RLX Technology Inc. and online Q&A site Zhihu Inc. Of the ones that listed in 2020, just 40% are trading below their IPO prices.The recent volatility in global markets has spooked U.S. companies as well. They have also been delaying floats or facing weak debuts.For some, the current challenges faced by Chinese listing hopefuls are likely to be transitory, with the hotly-anticipated IPO of ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing Inc., which has filed confidentially for a multibillion-dollar offering, set to prove the real test of investor appetite for the China story.“There is a natural strong growth in China which international investors will still want to invest in over the longer term,” said Gary Dugan, chief executive officer at the Global CIO Office in Singapore.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Braces for $1.3 Trillion Maturity Wall as Defaults Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Even by the standards of a record-breaking global credit binge, China’s corporate bond tab stands out: $1.3 trillion of domestic debt payable in the next 12 months.That’s 30% more than what U.S. companies owe, 63% more than in all of Europe and enough money to buy Tesla Inc. twice over. What’s more, it’s all coming due at a time when Chinese borrowers are defaulting on onshore debt at an unprecedented pace.The combination has investors bracing for another turbulent stretch for the world’s second-largest credit market. It’s also underscoring the challenge for Chinese authorities as they work toward two conflicting goals: reducing moral hazard by allowing more defaults, and turning the domestic bond market into a more reliable source of long-term funding.While average corporate bond maturities have increased in the U.S., Europe and Japan in recent years, they’re getting shorter in China as defaults prompt investors to reduce risk. Domestic Chinese bonds issued in the first quarter had an average tenor of 3.02 years, down from 3.22 years for all of last year and on course for the shortest annual average since Fitch Ratings began compiling the data in 2016.“As credit risk increases, everyone wants to limit their exposure by investing in shorter maturities only,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank NV. “Issuers also want to sell shorter-dated bonds because as defaults rise, longer-dated bonds have even higher borrowing costs.”The move toward shorter maturities has coincided with a Chinese government campaign to instill more discipline in local credit markets, which have long been underpinned by implicit state guarantees. Investors are increasingly rethinking the widely held assumption that authorities will backstop big borrowers amid a string of missed payments by state-owned companies and a selloff in bonds issued by China Huarong Asset Management Co.The country’s onshore defaults have swelled from negligible levels in 2016 to exceed 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) for four straight years. That milestone was reached again last month, putting defaults on track for another record annual high.The resulting preference for shorter-dated bonds has exacerbated one of China’s structural challenges: a dearth of long-term institutional money. Even before authorities began allowing more defaults, short-term investments including banks’ wealth management products played an outsized role.Social security funds and insurance firms are the main providers of long-term funding in China, but their presence in the bond market is limited, said Wu Zhaoyin, chief strategist at AVIC Trust Co., a financial firm. “It’s difficult to sell long-dated bonds in China because there is a lack of long-term capital,” Wu said.Chinese authorities have been taking steps to attract long-term investors, including foreign pension funds and university endowments. The government has in recent years scrapped some investment quotas and dismantled foreign ownership limits for life insurers, brokerages and fund managers.But even if those efforts gain traction, it’s not clear Chinese companies will embrace longer maturities. Many prefer selling short-dated bonds because they lack long-term capital management plans, according to Shen Meng, director at Chanson & Co., a Beijing-based boutique investment bank. That applies even for state-owned enterprises, whose senior managers typically get reshuffled by the government every three to five years, Shen said.The upshot is that China’s domestic credit market faces a near constant cycle of refinancing and repayment risk, which threatens to exacerbate volatility as defaults rise. A similar dynamic is also playing out in the offshore market, where maturities total $167 billion over the next 12 months.For ING’s Pang, the cycle is unlikely to change anytime soon. “It may last for another decade in China,” she said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Reddit Traders Help Chinese Billionaire Exit AMC With Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin’s Dalian Wanda Group Co. was facing headwinds on its AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. investment as the movie chain was hit hard by the pandemic.Then the retail investor army from Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum stepped in, helping send AMC shares up as much as 839% in January.Wanda has taken advantage of the rally, cutting its stake to just 0.002% from 6.8% in an April 9 disclosure, according to a filing Friday. The company has gained about $675 million, including dividends, from its investment since 2012, according to a Bloomberg analysis.Wanda bought AMC in May 2012 and took the company public the following year. It started to trim its position from 2018 as the conglomerate, which had accumulated large debts after acquiring overseas trophy assets, contracted its investments outside China.AMC shares lost more than 70% of their value last year as the company struggled with the coronavirus pandemic. It considered options including a potential bankruptcy to ease its debt load, Bloomberg reported in October, citing people familiar with the matter.Then day traders who congregated on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum gave AMC and Wang more room to breathe, inspiring a turnaround in the stock. While the company has fallen from its high in January, the stock has still jumped to $13.47 from $2.12 at the end of last year.The stock gained 12% as of 1:48 p.m. in New York on Monday as posters on a Reddit forum cheered on the news. ”The second coming is upon us! Been holding since January,” one Redditor wrote, while another posted “my AMC is green! Welcome back! Now to the moon please.” Despite the gain, Wang’s fortune has continued to decline and he’s now worth $9.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, down $5.9 billion this year.A spokesman for Wanda cited an earlier AMC statement saying the group’s film unit and AMC will enter into a long-term strategy and cooperation agreement.(Updates with Reddit traders activity in eighth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Cryptocurrency miners, including HashCow and BTC.TOP, have halted all or part of their China operations after Beijing intensified a crackdown on bitcoin mining and trading, hammering digital currencies amid heightened global regulatory scrutiny. It was the first time China's cabinet has targeted virtual currency mining, a sizable business in the world's second-biggest economy that some estimates say accounts for as much as 70% of the global crypto supply. Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi on Monday suspended both crypto-mining and some trading services to new clients from mainland China, adding it will instead focus on overseas businesses.

  • Bitcoin Holds Short-Term Support; Faces Resistance at $40K

    BTC re-tested minor support around $30,000 over the weekend, but stronger support is seen around $27,000.

  • Bank of England Plays Down Risk of Runaway U.K. Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Bank of England policy makers pushed back against concerns that the U.K.’s rapid economic rebound from the pandemic will lead to a damaging wave of inflation.The expected acceleration in prices this year will likely be temporary, Governor Andrew Bailey said in testimony to lawmakers Monday. Jon Cunliffe, one of his deputies, said inflation will later return to the central bank’s 2% target as growth slows.While most economists agree, financial markets are betting that the central bank will raise interest rates as early as next year, implying that investors expect the recovery to gain enough momentum to force the BOE’s hand.Monday’s comments come after data showed U.K. inflation more than doubled in April to 1.5%.Market-based inflation expectations are now at their highest since 2008. The so-called 10-year breakeven rate -- a gauge derived from the difference between conventional bond yields and those linked to retail-price inflation -- has risen more than 50 basis points this year.Andy Haldane, the BOE’s outgoing chief economist, has also been sounding the alarm about inflationary risks. He cast the only vote against keeping the central bank’s stimulus unchanged, opting for a reduction on the bond-buying program.Cost PressuresHaldane told lawmakers that inflation represents a bigger risk to the economy than scars on the labor market following the recession.“My sense was that the balance of inflation risks is titled to the upside and therefore justified reducing that degree of accommodation by that 50 billion pounds,” Haldane said, adding that there’s a “better than even chance” that companies facing cost pressures will take advantage of the strong economic rebound to raise prices.Michael Saunders, another policy maker, said he sees risks that inflation would “undershoot the target over time” due to lingering scars from the pandemic.Bailey said policy makers need to watch inflation “very carefully,” though there are no signs that either inflation expectations or price rises are becoming entrenched. He attributed the recent gains to commodity prices and shortages in items such as computer chips.“We hope some of those factors will correct,” he said.(Updates with comment from Haldane from sixth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed's balance sheet could reach $9 trillion by end of 2022, NY Fed report projects

    (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve's ongoing asset purchases could lead the central bank's portfolio to grow to $9.0 trillion by the end of 2022, according to projections https://www.newyorkfed.org/medialibrary/media/markets/omo/omo2020-pdf.pdf released by the New York Fed on Monday. Reserve balances could peak at $6.2 trillion by the end of 2022 and then steadily decline, according to the forecasts, issued as part of an annual report conducted by the markets team at the New York Fed. The Fed's portfolio could hold steady through 2025 if proceeds from maturing securities are reinvested.

  • US STOCKS-Tech stocks lead Wall Street higher as U.S. yields cool

    U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rallying more than 1% as a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields helped lift expensive stocks in sectors such as technology as investors attempt to gauge the path of inflation. Among the 11 major S&P sectors, technology advanced about 2% as the best performing on the session, as yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond hit a two-week low.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open slightly higher, extending gains as tech stocks rebounded

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Monday evening following a rally during the regular trading day, with technology stocks outperforming as concerns over rising inflation were at least temporarily pushed to the side.

  • 3 Things You Need to Know About China’s Crypto Crackdown

    The crackdown notice from the State Council has sent shockwaves across the crypto industry in China.

  • Bitcoin down almost 50% from year's high

    Bitcoin fell to $32,601 at 1800 GMT (2 p.m. ET), losing $4,899.54 from its previous close. Bitcoin markets operate 24/7, setting the stage for price swings at unpredictable hours. "Many point to bitcoin's volatility as untenable," wrote RBC Capital Markets' Amy Wu Silverman in a research note published on Saturday.

  • S. Korea's central bank moves to develop pilot digital currency

    South Korea's central bank on Monday said it will choose a technology supplier to build a pilot platform for a digital currency, moving a step closer to creating a central bank-backed digital currency. The Bank of Korea said it is seeking a partner through an open bidding process to research the practicalities of launching a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in a test environment - the first such exploratory step in Asia's fourth largest economy. The BOK's efforts come as the spread of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has opened up the possibility that competitors of traditional cash could change how the financial sector operates.

  • ‘Buy Anything’ Debt Market Sees Private Equity Payday

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the latest sign of leveraged mania hitting bondholders: Companies across Europe are piling on debt at the fastest pace in at least four years to enrich their private-equity owners.The controversial practice known as dividend recaps is growing as investors gorge on every credit risk, handing a windfall to buyout pros at Lion Capital LLP, Partners Group and Hellman & Friedman LLC, to name a few.Private equity firms have always borrowed to buy companies. But they’re layering on extra debt to write themselves dividend checks at a time when central banks have driven borrowing costs to all-time lows to help foster a global economic rebound.“If people want to put capital to work they’re just buying anything with a bit of yield, regardless of what proceeds are for,” said Mark Benbow, a high-yield fund manager at Aegon Asset Management. “Perhaps the market is just too complacent or perhaps believes the central bankers will always be there as a backstop. Whatever the reason, these deals are getting done very easily.”More than 10 companies in the region have raised junk bonds this year in part to fund dividends, the highest year-to-date number since 2017, according to data provider 9Fin. Some 13 firms also sold loans to finance payouts in the first quarter of this year, a post-financial crisis high, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Some of this year’s transactions were rated CCC -- the lowest ranking of junk debt -- and paid relatively higher rates. But viewed alongside decades of history, the deals are still dirt cheap.The dividend payouts are one way for buyout firms to take profits as they wait for the growth rebound to spur higher prices in the IPO market. By issuing dividend recaps they can take a cut now and keep their end investors happy while they bide their time to cash out completely.“You have a lot of private equity involvement in the high-yield market, and sponsors don’t want to necessarily exit businesses now because we haven’t seen the full opening-up trade develop,” said Martin Horne, head of global public fixed income at Barings LLC. “Maybe they wouldn’t get the right multiple if they tried to get a full exit by normal mechanics.”Alain Afflelou SA is the latest example. The French eye-glass retailer skimmed off a portion of bonds sold this month and used some of its own cash to make a 135 million-euro payment to owner Lion Capital, according to Andre Verneyre, Afflelou’s head of financial operations.The senior notes received orders for an excess of three times the amount on sale, indicating that “investors know us very well and are happy to continue with us,” he said. Despite the new debt, gross leverage has remained steady as the company retired older borrowings, Verneyre said.Frozen OutThe deal followed dividend recaps for French real-estate developer Foncia Holding SAS and Swedish security systems maker Verisure Holding AB this year. In the U.S., Verizon Communications Victra tapped investors for a dividend twice in the space of just three months this year. The second $75 million transaction which priced last week was used to fund a $65 million dividend to its private-equity sponsor Lone Star.Yet even in the latest wave of market froth, there’s been pushback from bond investors.Lion Capital failed to pull off a deal to extract dividends from another one of its portfolio holdings, French frozen-food retailer Picard Groupe SAS. Investors demanded higher pricing on the 1.7 billion-euro deal in April and Lion walked away.“We completed Afflelou but pulled Picard because we were being opportunistic and didn’t like the pricing,” said Lyndon Lea, co-founder of Picard’s majority owner Lion Capital. “There was no urgency because the proceeds were for a dividend, which is not time-sensitive.”While the economy powers ahead and companies are growing, servicing the extra debt may not seem like much of a strain. The problem arises when the economic boom comes to an end, and fragile balance sheets are left struggling under the weight of large debt piles and falling revenue. In the U.S., the financial travails of the Payless shoe company were blamed in part on such payouts, and have been the target of criticism from Senator Elizabeth Warren.In the public stock market, companies that have paid shareholder dividends are underperforming those that have been buying back shares. The S&P Europe 350 Dividend Aristocrats Index is up about 20% since the end of October, when the vaccine-fueled stock market rally started, compared with 37% for its buyback equivalent.“It’s easier to keep adding debt when business multiples are so high as the market still thinks there is plenty of equity below the bonds,” said Benbow at Aegon. “Obviously when the cycle turns and the market cheapens up you realize that there is little to no equity left.”(Corrects name of BC Partners to Partners Group in second graph. Original story published on 20 May)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Of Course China Is Anti-Bitcoin: Look What Happened to Jack Ma

    China's assault on Bitcoin is part of a broader struggle to foster innovation while maintaining control, says our columnist.

  • Why Selling a Tesla for Bitcoin Makes Even Less Sense Now

    Tesla's plan to sell cars for bitcoin may have hastened a government anti-money laundering crackdown, says our columnist.

  • South Korea’s Central Bank to Choose Supplier for Digital Currency Pilot

    The Bank of Korea is looking for a technology supplier to explore a digital currency in a test environment.

  • Tech Leads Gains in Stocks as Inflation Fears Ease: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology shares led gains in U.S. stocks as inflation anxiety appeared to be easing. Bitcoin surged after a weekend rout.Ten out of the 11 groups in the S&P 500 rose, while the Nasdaq 100 outperformed major equity benchmarks amid a rally in giants such as Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Tesla Inc. The world’s largest cryptocurrency soared after plunging as much as 18% on Sunday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields and the dollar retreated.While several analysts are warning it may be too early to signal the all-clear on inflation pressures, weaker-than-expected economic data have helped quell investor worries. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and St. Louis’s James Bullard said they wouldn’t surprised to see bottlenecks and supply shortages push prices up in coming months as the pandemic recedes and pent-up customer demand is unleashed -- but much of those price gains should prove temporary.“The Fed continues its wait-and-see posture, which added wind beneath the tech sector’s wings,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “Stocks head into the final full week of the month trying to break a two-week bull-bear stalemate.”For Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter, inflation fears will remain a headwind for stocks until it becomes clear that any potential price pressures won’t last long.“Until then, expect a more volatile market,” he wrote in a note to clients. “But at this point, strong policy support for stocks remains very much in place, and that’s a good thing.”Some other corporate highlights:Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. soared after the company founded by British billionaire Richard Branson conducted a test flight to space for the first time in more than two years.Beyond Meat Inc. jumped as the plant-based protein producer was upgraded to outperform at Bernstein.Here are some events this week:Bank of Indonesia rate decision Tuesday, Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision Wednesday, Bank of Korea rate decision Thursday.CEOs of the largest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, will testify before lawmakers in the Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees Wednesday.U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, durable goods, pending home sales on Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 1.7%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%The MSCI World index rose 0.7%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%The euro rose 0.3% to $1.2216The British pound was little changed at $1.4158The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 108.77 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.61%Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.14%Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.81%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.7% to $66 a barrelGold futures rose 0.4% to $1,886 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.