SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds GWB, NLOK, SIC, and XONE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

3 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)
(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. ("First Interstate"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, GWB shareholders will receive 0.8425 shares of First Interstate stock for each GWB share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $35.63 based upon First Interstate's October 7, 2021 closing price of $42.29. If you own GWB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gwb

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition of Avast plc ("Avast"). Subject to the elections made by Avast shareholders, Avast shareholders will own between approximately 14% and 26% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you own NLOK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/nlok

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SIC shareholders will receive $14.50 per share in cash for each share of SIC common stock that they hold. If you own SIC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sic

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, XONE shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $17.00 in shares of Desktop stock for each XONE share they own. If you own XONE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/xone

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-gwb-nlok-sic-and-xone-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301396371.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

