SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds KRA, HOMB, MSON, and VNE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by DL Chemical Co., Ltd. Under the terms of the merger agreement, KRA shareholders will receive $46.50 per share in cash for each share of KRA common stock that they hold. If you own KRA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/kra

Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOMB)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOMB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Happy Bancshares, Inc. ("Happy Bancshares"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Happy Bancshares shareholders will receive 2.17 shares of HOMB stock for each Happy Bancshares share they own and will begin receiving quarterly dividends declared by HOMB. If you own HOMB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/homb

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Bioventus Inc. ("Bioventus"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, MSON shareholders may elect to receive either (i) 1.6839 shares of Bioventus stock, or (ii) $28.00 in cash, without interest, for each share of MSON common stock they hold, subject to proration. If you own MSON shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mson

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by Qualcomm Incorporated and SSW Partners. Pursuant to the merger agreement, VNE shareholders will receive $37.00 per share in cash for each share of VNE common stock that they hold. If you own VNE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vne

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-kra-homb-mson-and-vne-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301392276.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

