SHAREHOLDER ALERT: XOM XL VRM: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/exxon-mobil-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=14191&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2021
Class Period: February 28, 2018 - January 14, 2021
Allegations against XOM include that: (i) Exxon forced its employees to use unrealistic assumptions regarding the timelines for well drilling in the Permian Basin; (ii) the foregoing assumptions served to artificially inflate the value of the Company's well operations in the Permian Basin; (iii) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, subjected Exxon to a heightened risk of regulatory investigation and oversight; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/xl-fleet-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=14191&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 7, 2021
Class Period: October 2, 2020 - March 2, 2021
Allegations against XL include that: (1) XL Fleet's salespeople were pressured to inflate their sales pipelines to boost the Company's reported sales and backlog; (2) at least 18 of the 33 customers that XL featured were inactive and had not placed an order since 2019; (3) XL's technology had been materially overstated and offered only 5% to 10% of fleet savings; (4) XL lacks the supply chain and engineers to roll out new products on the announced timelines; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/vroom-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=14191&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 21, 2021
Class Period: June 9, 2020 - March 3, 2021
Allegations against VRM include that: (1) Vroom had not demonstrated that it was able to control and scale growth in respect to its salesforce to meet the demand for its products; (2) as a result, the Company was forced to discount aged inventory to move through its retail channels or liquidated in its wholesale channels; (3) as a result, the ecommerce gross profit per unit was reasonably likely to decline; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.
Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com
SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong
