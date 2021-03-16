U.S. markets open in 6 hours 5 minutes

SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Velodyne Lidar, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

·2 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2021 /The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ("Velodyne" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:VLDR) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 9, 2020 and February 19, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 3, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Certain Velodyne directors failed to maintain an attitude of respect, honesty, integrity, and candor with the Company's officers and directors. The Company had launched investigations into this matter. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Velodyne, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com
https://schallfirm.com/

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/635728/SHAREHOLDER-DEADLINE-NOTICE-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-the-Filing-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Velodyne-Lidar-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

  • Exclusive: Global investors value China's Ant Group at over $200 billion - sources

    Some of Ant Group's global investors have valued the Chinese fintech firm at over $200 billion based on its 2020 performance, said people with knowledge of the matter, offering a more sober estimate after the shelving of its IPO and forced restructuring. The number is at least a third above Ant's valuation after its last fundraising in 2018 when it emerged as the world's most valuable unlisted technology company, yet is far short of the $315 billion it touted for what was set to be the world's largest IPO. Investor hopes for a massive windfall were dashed when regulatory scrutiny scuppered the $37 billion initial public offering (IPO) days ahead of Ant's November listing.

  • Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi has memoir out in September

    Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi has a memoir coming out this fall that her publisher is calling an “unvarnished take" on her rise to becoming one of the world's most powerful women. “My Life in Full: Work, Family and Our Future" will be published Sept. 28, Portfolio Books announced Monday. Nooyi, 65, will trace her life from her childhood in India to her experiences as an immigrant at Yale University's business school to her many achievements as the rare woman and person of color in the upper echelons of the corporate world.

  • Suspension of AstraZeneca shots is 'political decision': Italy's medicines regulator head

    The decision by Germany, France and Italy to suspend AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shots after several countries reported possible serious side-effects is a "political one", the director general of Italy's medicines authority AIFA said on Tuesday. Magrini said that the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe and that the benefit to risk ratio of the jab is "widely positive".

  • German COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially again: RKI

    German coronavirus infections are spreading exponentially, up 20% in the last week, an expert at the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Tuesday, adding that the risk of AstraZeneca's vaccine was relatively low. On Monday, the number of cases per 100,000 rose to 83, up from 79 on Sunday and 68 a week ago, and the RKI has warned that metric could reach 200 by the middle of next month. Germany on Monday suspended use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, making it the latest of several European countries to hit pause following reports of blood coagulation disorders in recipients.

  • Retail Bitcoin Traders Rival Wall Street Buyers as Mania Builds

    (Bloomberg) -- The cryptocurrency market’s little guys are going toe-to-toe with the big banks as Bitcoin continues to surge to new highs, data compiled by JPMorgan Chase & Co. suggest.Using Square and Paypal data as a proxy, retail investors have purchased over 187,000 Bitcoins so far this quarter, compared to roughly 205,000 last quarter, strategists including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a Friday report. Meanwhile, institutions have bought about 173,000 of the world’s largest cryptocurrency over that time frame -- as gathered by Bitcoin futures, fund flows and company announcements -- after buying nearly 307,000 in the last quarter of 2020.While far from bulletproof, the stats suggest that flows into Bitcoin are becoming more balanced after institutions dominated late last year. Wall Street’s embrace of crypto was cited a key reason for Bitcoin’s run-up in 2020, with banks and asset managers alike unveiling plans in the space. Now, with the Reddit-fueled meme stock craze cooling and novelties such as digital artwork setting records, retail traders -- some now armed with $1,400 stimulus checks -- are taking control.“For many retail cryptocurrency traders, Bitcoin was the bread-and-butter trade of the pandemic. Meme stock trading volatility burnt many, but Bitcoin has maintained an amazingly bullish trend that has made most winners,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Retail traders got reinvigorated with the latest NFT buzz and as the stimulus checks hit their bank accounts.”Bitcoin climbed above $60,000 for the first time this weekend after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill into law, but dropped below that mark Monday morning. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has surged roughly 990% over the past year.Those staggering gains can become self-fulfilling as individuals on the sidelines want to get in on the action, according to Brian Vendig, president of MJP Wealth Advisors.“When institutions started to get more into the space, that shows market leadership and helps to show validation for something and then individual investors also want to participate,” Vendig said. “As you see something taking off, that creates an impulse where you want to participate -- that balancing act tilting more to the greed side or the fear of missing out, I’m sure that’s a component to it as well.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Move Over China as Australia Finds New Home for Barley in Saudi

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian barley farmers have moved on, big time. Facing massive Chinese tariffs and an urgent need to ship a bumper harvest, they’re piling into one of the world’s mega markets for the grain -- Saudi Arabia.For the first time in about five years, Australia has meaningfully broken into the Saudi market, beating usually fierce competition from other suppliers, and there are signs that sales will continue at least until the middle of the year, according to Andrew Whitelaw, an agricultural analyst at Thomas Elder Markets.“We lost China,” said Whitelaw in Melbourne, but Saudi Arabia is shaping up to be Australia’s biggest customer this season. “If you look at the last three tenders in a row, we got the lion’s share of most of that,” he said. “In terms of volumes to Saudi Arabia, we’re getting more than anyone else.”In tender results announced last week, Australia appears likely to provide the bulk of a purchase of 660,000 tons, pushing out traditional suppliers from the European Union and Black Sea. Australian trade data show the value of exports to Saudi Arabia far exceeded every other destination in December.Saudi Arabia and China jostle for the position of top barley importer, with Saudi being ahead the past two years and China having an edge this year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The kingdom uses most of the barley as feed for sheep, camels and goats, a tradition among Bedouin tribes.The sales are a significant turnround for barley growers in Australia, who were hit last year by escalating political tensions with China, spurring Beijing to impose anti-dumping tariffs of over 80% on the grain as a retaliatory measure.China Slaps Duties on Australian Barley as Tensions EscalateThe surge in global crop prices to the highest in more than six years has lifted Australian barley sales. China’s been scooping up soybeans and grains to feed a recovering hog herd and rebuild stockpiles, pushing up world markets. That’s made Australian barley competitive, opening up new destinations.“There’s only a finite amount of grains, so when China soaks up a lot of demand, it means that other countries will buy alternate products, for instance barley instead of corn,” Whitelaw said.Thailand, VietnamAustralian farmers had a near-record harvest this season as rains supercharged crop yields. With expectations for next season also tipped to be favorable, the sales into new markets are welcome news.Mexico bought its first ever shipment in January, while sales to Thailand and Vietnam have surged. There are nascent signs of interest from India after the government removed phytosanitary restrictions that have kept Australian barley locked out of the country for a decade, Whitelaw said.Beer Craze May Boost Australian Barley Shipments to India Still, risks remain in the long term. Saudi Arabia is set to phase out government tenders as it shifts toward private deals. That could spur a decrease of barley imports in favor of other grains. At the start of February, the Foreign Agricultural Service of the USDA forecast barley imports at 6.2 million tons in 2020-21, about 23% below the official USDA’s latest estimates.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Singapore 2020 employment contracts most in over two decades

    Singapore's total employment in 2020 shrank the most in more than two decades, according to official data on Tuesday, with foreigners' jobs accounting for most of the decline in a labour market hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. ​ Total employment, excluding foreign domestic workers, contracted by 166,600 last year, the manpower ministry said.

  • China Tycoon Who Lost $32 Billion Tries to Salvage an Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- Wang Jianlin used to be Asia’s richest person, busy expanding his Dalian Wanda Group Co. by acquiring trophy assets overseas, all aided by easy credit.Now the 66-year-old doesn’t even figure among China’s top 30 richest people, having lost about $32 billion of his personal fortune in less than six years -- the most for any tycoon in that period. As Wang seeks to cut the group’s total debt from 362 billion yuan ($56 billion) and turn his entertainment-to-property empire around, he’s facing skeptical bond investors.Braced for a wall of maturing onshore notes peaking this year, some of Wanda’s dollar bonds were among the first to tumble earlier this month, when a broader decline hit the Asian credit market. The selloff, partly triggered by concerns over the looming payments, came as a warning from investors eager to see how Wang will manage to steer his group clear of the debt risks that convulsed peers such as HNA Group Co., China Evergrande Group and Anbang Group Holdings Co.“The group’s liquidity is a key consideration for investors,” said Dan Wang, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. A representative for Wanda didn’t respond to requests for comment on the debt risks.Wanda’s Wang, who once purchased Spanish soccer club Atletico Madrid as part of the binge-buying and aspired to compete with Walt Disney Co., is still shedding some of those assets. The latest came last week, when Wanda gave up control of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., with its stake now representing less than 10% of the world’s largest movie-theater chain.Despite the disposals following a government crackdown on credit-fueled expansion, Wanda Group’s debt as of June ballooned to the highest since 2017. The pandemic has only added to the woes, dealing a blow to its cinemas, malls, theme parks, hotels and sports events.As China stabilizes its economy after containing the virus, the reopening of movie theaters and malls is providing Wang the much-needed time to steady his ship. He’s pressing ahead with a strategy he’s advocated for years, called the “asset-light” model, to reduce leverage.That means spending less by cutting back on land purchases. Dalian Wanda Commercial Management Group Co., one of the world’s biggest mall operators that accounts for almost half of the group’s revenue, will stop buying plots starting this year and license its brand to partners instead, the company’s President Xiao Guangrui told mainland media in September.No Alternative“Wanda had no real alternative to its new asset-light strategy,” said Brock Silvers, chief investment officer at Kaiyuan Capital in Hong Kong, who doesn’t hold any Wanda unit shares or bonds. “The company’s debts were unsustainable.”The effect of the pandemic on Wanda has been astounding.Movie producer and cinema operator Wanda Film Holding Co. said it may have racked up a record $1 billion in net loss last year. Despite becoming a favorite in the recent Reddit-fueled share rally, AMC warned several times it was near the brink of insolvency and reported its worst-ever annual loss as revenue plunged 77%. Wanda Commercial Management said sales and profit fell nearly 50% in the first nine months of 2020.Even if Wanda’s businesses tide over the global health crisis, there’s no certainty creditors will be kind after the developments at other indebted Chinese conglomerates such as HNA, Evergrande and lately at Suning Appliance Group Co.In an offering circular in September, Wanda told investors that the group’s level of indebtedness may “adversely affect” some operations. The conglomerate is also facing tighter credit rules in the real estate sector as Chinese regulators look to curb financial risk.Wanda and its units raised about 48.2 billion yuan in local and offshore debt last year, the most since 2016. A part of it was used to pay older obligations as the group needs to refinance or repay about 32 billion yuan of domestic bonds due in 2021.While the group’s dollar bonds have almost erased their losses since tumbling earlier this month -- their worst week in almost a year -- credit traders cited concerns over the group’s maturing local bonds and a selloff in some of its onshore notes.Wanda Commercial Management’s debt is rated non-investment grade by Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service.In his heyday, Wang -- a former People’s Liberation Army soldier -- jetted around in his Gulfstream G550 private plane, paying top prices for assets including a luxury property in Beverly Hills, Hollywood studio Legendary Entertainment and One Nine Elms in London, one of Europe’s tallest residential towers.His fortune took a dive as China started to crack down on such expansion and capital outflows. His wealth has shrunk to about $14 billion from a peak of $46 billion in 2015, when he was crowned Asia’s richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.“Wanda gained surprisingly little from its period of unconstrained investment opportunity,” said Kaiyuan Capital’s Silvers. “The company has since been quicker to shed assets than other conglomerates, but it still has far to go.”The asset-light strategy would help generate sustainable recurring rental income for Wanda Commercial Management, the “cash cow” of the group, said Chloe He, corporate-rating director at Fitch. It can also prevent the company from committing heavy capital expenditure and taking on too much debt, she added.“This is going to be very helpful for them to deleverage in the future, provided they don’t invest in something else,” He said.(Updates with credit rating profile in 16th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Emerging Markets Brace for Rate Hikes With Debt at Records

    (Bloomberg) -- Alarm bells are starting to ring across emerging markets as countries brace for a new era of rising interest rates.After an unprecedented period of rate cuts to prop up economies shattered by Covid-19, Brazil is expected to raise rates this week and Nigeria and South Africa could follow soon, according to Bloomberg Economics. Russia is considering tightening monetary policy sooner than previously signaled, said a person with knowledge of its central bank’s discussions. Behind the shift: Renewed optimism in the outlook for the world economy amid greater U.S. stimulus. That’s pushing up commodity-price inflation and global bond yields, while weighing on the currencies of developing nations as capital heads elsewhere.The turn in policy is likely to inflict the greatest pain on those economies that are still struggling to recover or whose debt burdens swelled during the pandemic. Moreover, the gains in consumer prices, including food costs, that will prompt the higher rates may exact the greatest toll on the world’s poorest.“The food-price story and the inflation story are important on the issue of inequality, in terms of a shock that has very unequal effects,” said Carmen Reinhart, the chief economist at the World Bank, said in an interview, citing Turkey and Nigeria as countries at risk. “What you may see are a series of rate hikes in emerging markets trying to deal with the effects of the currency slide and trying to limit the upside on inflation.”Investors are on guard. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index of currencies has dropped 0.5% in 2021 after climbing 3.3% last year. The Bloomberg Commodity Index has jumped 10%, with crude oil rebounding to its highest levels in almost two years.Rate increases are an issue for emerging markets because of a surge in pandemic-related borrowing. Total outstanding debt across the developing world rose to 250% of the countries’ combined gross domestic product last year as governments, companies and households globally raised $24 trillion to offset the fallout from the pandemic. The biggest increases were in China, Turkey, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The tide is turning for emerging-market central banks. Its timing is unfortunate -- most emerging markets have yet to fully recover from the pandemic recession.”-- Ziad Daoud, chief emerging markets economistClick here for the full reportAnd there’s little chance of borrowing loads easing any time soon. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the International Monetary Fund are among those that have warned governments not to remove stimulus too soon. Moody’s Investors Service says it’s a dynamic that’s here to stay.“While asset prices and debt issuers’ market access have largely recovered from the shock, leverage metrics have shifted more permanently,” Colin Ellis, chief credit officer at the ratings company in London, and Anne Van Praagh, fixed-income managing director in New York, wrote in a report last week. “This is particularly evident for sovereigns, some of which have spent unprecedented sums to fight the pandemic and shore up economic activity.”Further complicating the outlook for emerging markets is they have typically been slower to roll out vaccines. Citigroup Inc. reckons such economies won’t form herd immunity until some point between the end of the third quarter of this year and the first half of 2022. Developed economies are seen doing so by the end of 2021.The first to change course will likely be Brazil. Policy makers are forecast to lift the benchmark rate by 50 basis to 2.5% when they meet Wednesday. Turkey’s central bank, which has already embarked on rate increases to shore up the lira and tame inflation, convenes the following day, with a 100 basis-point move in the cards.On Friday, Russia could signal tightening is imminent. It may even bring its key rate up by 125 basis points or more before the end of the year from 4.25% at present, according to the person familiar with the matter. Nigeria and Argentina could then raise their rates as soon as the second quarter, according to Bloomberg Economics. Market metrics show expectations are also building for policy tightening in India, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand.“Given higher global rates and what is likely to be firming core inflation next year, we pull forward our forecasts for monetary policy normalization for most central banks to 2022, from late 2022 or 2023 earlier,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts wrote in a report Monday. “For RBI, the liquidity tightening this year could morph into a hiking cycle next year given the faster recovery path and high and sticky core inflation.”Some countries may still be in a better position to weather the storm than during the “taper tantrum” of 2013 when bets on cuts in U.S. stimulus triggered capital outflows and sudden gyrations in foreign-exchange markets. In emerging Asia, central banks have built up critical buffers, partly by adding $468 billion to their foreign reserves last year, the most in eight years.Yet higher rates will expose countries, such as Brazil and South Africa, that are ill-positioned to stabilize the debt they’ve run up in the past year, Sergi Lanau and Jonathan Fortun, economists at the Washington-based Institute of International Finance, said in a report last week.“Relative to developed markets, the room low rates afford emerging markets is more limited,” they wrote. “Higher interest rates would reduce fiscal space significantly. Only high-growth Asian emerging markets would be able to run primary deficits and still stabilize debt.”Among those most at risk are markets still heavily dependent on foreign-currency debt, such as Turkey, Kenya and Tunisia, William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London, said in a report. Yet local-currency sovereign bond yields also have risen, hurting Latin American economies most, he said.Other emerging markets could be forced to put off their own fiscal measures following the passage of the $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan, a danger underlined by Nomura Holdings Inc. more than a month ago.“Governments may be tempted to follow Janet Yellen’s clarion call to act big this year on fiscal policy, to continue to run large or even larger fiscal deficits,” Rob Subbaraman, head of global markets research at Nomura in Singapore, wrote in a recent report. “However, this would be a dangerous strategy.”The net interest burden of emerging-market governments is more than three times that of their developed-market counterparts, while emerging markets are both more inflation-prone and dependent on external financing, he said.In addition to South Africa, Nomura highlighted Egypt, Pakistan and India as markets where net interest payments on government debt surged from 2011 to 2020 as a share of output.(Updates with Russia story from second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India to propose cryptocurrency ban, penalising miners, traders -source

    India will propose a law banning cryptocurrencies, fining anyone trading in the country or even holding such digital assets, a senior government official told Reuters in a potential blow to millions of investors piling into the red-hot asset class. The bill, one of the world's strictest policies against cryptocurrencies, would criminalise possession, issuance, mining, trading and transferring crypto-assets, said the official, who has direct knowledge of the plan. The measure is in line with a January government agenda that called for banning private virtual currencies such as bitcoin while building a framework for an official digital currency.

  • Iranian Oil Surge To China Hurts OPEC Efforts To Tighten Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- The torrent of Iranian oil that’s been gushing into China in recent weeks is crowding out imports from other nations and threatening to complicate efforts by the OPEC+ alliance to tighten supply in the global market.China, the world’s largest crude oil importer, is currently buying close to 1 million barrels a day of sanctioned crude, condensate and fuel oil from the Persian Gulf nation, according to estimates by traders and analysts. That’s displacing favored grades from countries such as Norway, Angola, and Brazil, traders said, and resulting in an unusually quiet spot market.Most refiners and traders around the world are reluctant to buy Iranian crude because of U.S. sanctions, which can result in repercussions like being cut off from the American banking system. However, the seemingly unstoppable rally in global crude prices is making the sharply discounted Iranian oil increasingly attractive to Chinese buyers including its independent refiners, which account for around a quarter of the country’s crude-processing capacity.See also: A Surge in Iranian Oil Exports Is Clogging Up Chinese PortsWhile global benchmark Brent crude is trading near $70 a barrel due to improving demand and tighter supplies from OPEC+, a continuation or increase in the Iranian flows could stymie the alliance’s efforts to keep driving up prices.Iran is a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, but is exempted from the supply restrictions. However, China’s preference for its cheap crude is displacing demand from OPEC countries like Angola as well as other producers like Norway and Brazil -- although the quality of oil from all of these countries is not identical.As many as 10 million barrels of Angolan oil due for April export were still without buyers as of earlier this week, according to traders, compared with a typical month when such cargoes would have be sold out by now. Grades from Nigeria and Republic of the Congo have also struggled due a lack of buying interest, the traders said.Three supertankers carrying oil from Norway’s Johan Sverdrup field have been floating off China for at least two weeks without discharging, shipping data show. Only 16 million barrels of North Sea crude left Europe for Asia in February, the least in four months, with the downward trend likely to continue in the short term, said traders involved in the market.“With increased flows from places like Iran, and all the other grades’ arbitrage to China closed currently, the spot market is looking really weak,” said Yuntao Liu, an analyst with London-based Energy Aspects Ltd. “Between now and June to July, the teapots’ preferred grades such as West African crudes, Norway’s Johan Sverdrup and Brazilian crudes will be quite hard to sell.” China’s private players in the oil industry are often described as teapot refiners.The Iranian oil flowing to China is a mix of barrels that are transported directly from the Persian Gulf, as well as Iranian-origin cargoes that are rebranded as Middle Eastern or Malaysian grades. Chinese imports of crude from the nation will average 856,000 barrels a day this month, the most in almost two years, data intelligence firm Kpler said last week.Most of it is being purchased by domestic Chinese trading houses, traders said, as private and state-owned refiners try to distance themselves from dealings with the U.S.-sanctioned nation. It’s likely that these supplies will be temporarily held in onshore tanks before getting resold to local refineries on a later date, they added.See also: UAE Sheikh Lays Claim to Oil Cargo U.S. Says Is From IranThese private processors, which are mostly based in Shandong province, have been known to refine Iranian and Venezuelan crude into fuel, and utilize sludgy, low-quality fuel oil as feedstock for their units.The increased Iranian flows are happening as the administration of President Joe Biden attempts to revive a nuclear deal with Tehran. The Persian Gulf supplier exported around 2.5 million barrels a day of oil before the sanctions were first imposed in 2018. Iran is starting the year as the “biggest wildcard” for oil prices, Ed Morse, head of commodities research at Citigroup Inc., said in a note in January.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Battered China Traders Sell Engagement Ring, Grandpa’s Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s slew of retail investors that piled into mutual funds in the past year are now offloading prized heirlooms as they cope with losses they have suffered under the country’s $1 trillion stock market rout.More than 200,000 users have flocked to Chinese online resale platform Xianyu in the past week, seeking to offset losses from their mutual fund investments by putting precious possessions for sale, according to a statement posted Friday on the marketplace affiliated with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.“A diamond engagement ring” and “a watch passed down by the great grandfather” were among the possessions for sale, the statement posted on Xianyu’s official WeChat account said. The company was referring to items that were being advertised with the phrase “mutual fund losses.” It was unclear how many sellers who used the keyword had actually suffered losses.The message from Xianyu comes as Chinese investors pile into professionally managed funds to chase market-trouncing returns, shifting away from a once more popular do-it-yourself style of trading stocks. However, with money managers having thrown cash at a handful of market darlings like Kweichow Moutai Co. -- pushing the liquor-maker’s valuations to near records -- the correction in stocks has also accelerated mutual fund losses on the way down.“It may be convenient to dispose of idle goods when you need money following investment losses, but be wary that the price is separating from valuable memories,” Xianyu said in the statement.China’s stock market has wiped out $1 trillion in value in the past three weeks. The CSI 300 Index fell 2.2% at the close on Monday, as persistent liquidity concerns overshadowed data showing the strength of the nation’s economic recovery.Funds fronted by star managers were also battered. Zhang Kun’s popular E Fund Blue Chip Selected Mixed Fund had nearly erased this year’s gains by Friday, according to data from financial website East Money’s fund tracker.Still, some market watchers downplayed the significance of the Xianyu statement, arguing that mutual fund investors should accept losses in volatile markets in anticipation of long-term profits. And some investors that put up possessions for sale didn’t seem to be motivated by making up for losses.“I am putting this piece of mineral up for sale to double down on mutual funds once the market rebounds,” one user on Xianyu said, offering a blue-colored stone for sale for 35 yuan ($5.40).(Updates with stock market close in the sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors ignoring geopolitical risks to target undervalued Russian equities: analysts

    Russian companies are cashing in on a global equity boom, leveraging growth potential and low valuations as investors largely ignore geopolitical risks and the risk of further sanctions on Moscow, analysts and bankers said. Russian gold miner GV Gold on Monday became the latest local company to announce plans for an initial public offering (IPO), following e-commerce firm Ozon's Nasdaq listing in November and retailer Fix Price's in London in March, when M.Video also made a secondary public offering (SPO). "There is an understanding that you need to look to emerging markets for returns and Russia, on average, is cheaper than many others," a senior banker working on Russian deals said.

  • Singapore Property Dynasty’s China Deal Is a Cautionary Tale

    (Bloomberg) -- When Singapore’s richest property family invested in a Chinese real estate group, the deal was touted as “game-changing” for its expansion in Asia’s largest economy. Almost a year later, it has instead become a cautionary tale for firms looking to invest in Chinese developers.In a case of a dream turning into a burden, City Developments Ltd. last month revealed a S$1.78 billion ($1.3 billion) writedown on Chongqing-based Sincere Property Group that led the Singapore firm to suffer a record annual loss.The impairment constituted almost all of CDL’s S$1.9 billion investment in Sincere, which more than doubled from its initial outlay as its partner’s finances deteriorated. Now CDL has had enough, saying it will no longer inject funds until the Chinese company returns to health. Cash-strapped Sincere has dragged their rift into the open after missing a bond repayment.CDL’s wager in a Chinese developer with liquidity issues quickly unraveled when Beijing imposed checks on fresh fund-raising by highly indebted builders that breached its “three red lines.” For others seeking to expand in China, its predicament is a warning: Investing in the world’s second-largest economy may be seductive but also comes with hidden risks.“It’s a tightly regulated sector and swift change in policies can quickly turn the table against an investor,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kristy Hung. “In Sincere’s case, the three red lines rule heightened the refinancing difficulties of smaller-scale developers with high leverage.”Conducting due diligence when investing in China may not reveal the true extent of debts, profitability or potential of a company, said corporate governance expert Mak Yuen Teen, an associate professor of accounting at the National University of Singapore.“Due diligence is more challenging and differences in legal system, rule of law, business practices and corporate governance are all risks that are greater in China than, say, in other more developed markets,” Mak said.While CDL declined to comment for this story, Chief Executive Officer Sherman Kwek said at the company’s earnings briefing on Feb. 26 that Sincere’s debt restructuring turned out to be “far more difficult, challenging and complex than we expected.”To scrutinize Sincere before clinching the April 2020 deal, CDL hired one of the big-four accounting firms, along with HSBC Holdings Plc as its financial adviser and China-based Fangda Partners on legal matters. Representatives for Fangda and HSBC declined to comment.CDL conducted thorough due diligence, said Zhao Dongmei, chief financial officer of Sincere Holding Group, the second-largest shareholder in the Chinese builder. “We opened hundreds of accounts to them, our entire situation,” Zhao said in an interview.Sincere faced debt issues even before CDL took it over. At the end of 2019, its liabilities made up 68% of assets excluding advance proceeds from projects sold on contract, according to calculations based on its financial report. That’s close to the 70% ceiling later imposed by authorities -- one of the red lines -- as a condition for refinancing.The Chinese developer had almost 16 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) of short-term interest-bearing liabilities as of June 2020, versus about 2.6 billion yuan of cash on hand, its semiannual report showed. It has around 3 billion yuan in bonds coming due this year through September, including 444.5 million yuan on a note that matured on March 9.Sincere paid interest on that bond two days after it matured, though investors are still waiting for a principal payment, according to two bondholders.Blame GameThen the blame game began. After missing the repayment, Sincere released a statement saying delays in decision-making by CDL “severely affected” its ability to use fundraising and asset disposals to improve operations and cashflows.CDL replied by saying that Sincere’s message contained incorrect information which could mislead people to believe it should take primary responsibility. While CDL has a 51% joint controlling stake, the Singapore developer said it doesn’t have majority control of Sincere’s board decisions.At last month’s earnings briefing, chairman and family patriarch Kwek Leng Beng said CDL needed the consent of Sincere’s founder and chairman Wu Xu to monetize its numerous portfolio assets. “He has a different view from us,” Kwek said, adding that he was hopeful that Wu would cooperate.To be sure, the firms have faced headwinds beyond their control. On top of the crackdown on leverage, the real estate industry has been roiled by the pandemic, which slowed demand for residential and commercial assets. Yet CDL renegotiated the deal after Covid-19 struck, describing the new terms as “significantly improved” over original ones announced in May 2019.“CDL could have overestimated the easiness of cashing out on Sincere’s heavy assets post-pandemic, and underestimated its refinancing difficulties,” said Hung. “Then things quickly went downhill when the three red lines rule was introduced in August.”Shares of CDL rose 0.7% on Monday morning in Singapore. The stock has gained less than 1% since the Sincere deal was announced 11 months ago, while the benchmark Straits Times Index is up 19%. Chairman Kwek has signaled his optimism that the Chinese firm might still attract investors. But with fellow local developers busy repairing their own balance sheets to comply with the stricter rules, that could be wishful thinking, according to Hung. With Sincere unable to repay its bond on time, “any white knight coming in could be investing at a distressed price given its serious liquidity problem,” she said.“The cautionary tale for other companies is, venturing out to diversify is great, but you need to take a step back and see where your true competitive advantage lies and whether you’re truly gaining from the acquisition,” Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. “Not everything that glitters is gold.”(Updates with CDL shares in the third-to-last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Two Tech Stocks To Watch As Biden Pours Trillions Into The Green Economy

    As Biden prepares to pour $2 trillion into green companies, these 2 companies could get a boost from the electric vehicle boom of 2021

  • Bailey Says Market Rate Rise Reflects Optimism in U.K.

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said an increase in interest rates in financial markets reflects optimism that the U.K. economy will bounce back shortly.The remarks sidestep the concern that policy makers in continental Europe and parts of Asia have expressed about rising bond yields as a threat to a recovery. It suggests the BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee will maintain its current pace of stimulus when officials announce their next decision on Thursday.“We have seen some increase in interest rates over the last month or so, as have other countries,” Bailey said Monday in an interview on British Broadcasting Corp. “Today” program on Radio 4. “My assessment so far is that is consistent with the change in the economic outlook.”Yields on the U.K. government’s benchmark 10-year gilt have risen to 0.82% from as little as 0.17% at the start of the year. The market was little changed this morning after Bailey’s remarks.His comments contrast with the European Central Bank’s determination to keep a lid on yields. Last week, that bank said it will bring forward bond purchases to check a steepening of yields that could raise the cost of borrowing across the economy.Read More: ECB Ramps Up Bond-Buying Speed to Contain Rising YieldsBailey maintained a more neutral stance, noting there’s both upside and downside risks to in the U.K. economy. He said Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s decision to extend furlough payments is “helpful” because it will reduce the peak of unemployment.The economic outlook will be in part dictated by whether and how British households use the savings they have built up during the pandemic, he said. The BOE currently estimates that 5% of the funds accumulated will be spent, but Chief Economist Andy Haldane has publicly said that the amount could be far larger, unleashing a wave of consumption when restrictions lift.Bailey called the BOE’s official projection “fairly cautious” and said it could end up being larger.“The question then is to what use will all those savings be put, and over what period of time,” he said. “It could introduce more consumption, more demand into the economy. But let me say in the other side of course, if we were to get a return of variants of Covid which caused, necessarily, restrictions to be put in place again, that would have the other effect.”The MPC would need to see greater than normal levels of evidence that any increase in inflation over the coming months was sustained before tightening policy, he said. Should more stimulus be needed, he reiterated that the bank has not run out of tools.Currently, the bank is buying about 4.4 billion pounds of bonds a week, heading toward a target of 150 billion pounds of purchases this year. Officials have said the pace of that buying may slow later in the year. Economists expect no change to be announced this week.(Updates with comment from interview from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brazil’s Bleeding Real Needs Big Rate Hike, Not Just a Band-Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- The central bank’s aggressive intervention last week saved Brazil’s real from its lowest point in almost a year. But for the currency to have any chance of avoiding a fresh drop to a record low, policy makers may need to go big and bold at their interest-rate decision this week.Central bankers are staring down a weakening currency that’s fueling faster inflation, but also mindful that being too aggressive with their first interest-rate hike in six years could curb desperately needed economic growth. Last week, they pumped the equivalent of $3.2 billion into the market and, to traders’ surprise, did so when the currency was already gaining on the day. That’s a change of tack for policy makers who historically only step in to curb outsized losses in a bid to avoid inflation.The strategy worked, helping the real break a four-week losing streak, while also fueling a debate on whether the interventions were aimed at easing pressure for a more aggressive cycle of rate hikes.While most analysts predict a 50 basis point hike in the benchmark interest rate to 2.5% on Wednesday, currency traders say it would take a full percentage point to really bolster the real, already among the worst performers in emerging markets this year. The decision is one of the biggest tests thus far for central bank President Roberto Campos Neto, who took over in 2019.“The best course of action would be to start with an aggressive 100 basis point hike,” said Alvaro Vivanco, a strategist at NatWest Markets. But “these interventions increase the chance of only 50 basis points.”Brazil is poised to become the first major central bank in the world to raise rates in the pandemic era, a sharp contrast to developed markets where policy makers are busy reassuring investors that borrowing costs will stay suppressed for the foreseeable future. But economists say Brazil’s unique situation means the central bank has little choice at this point.The real has been hit from all sides this year -- battered by the government’s spending frenzy, fears of a comeback for a former president who has turned decidedly more left wing, and a Covid toll that’s one of the worst in the world.But investors’ desire for a rate hike isn’t only motivated by the real’s slump. If anything, its underperformance is just a glimmer of the slew of bad news that could justify higher borrowing costs.Brazil’s inflation surged to a four-year high of 5.2% last month and bond-market forecasts for price increases are nearing the upper-bound of the central bank’s target range. The government is set to boost consumption through another round of cash handouts of as much as 44 billion reais ($7.9 billion), after doling out $57 billion last year, threatening more price pressure. This has led economists to bet on a weaker currency, faster inflation and higher interest rates, according to a central bank survey published on Monday.Politics aren’t helping. President Jair Bolsonaro scared off investors after replacing the chief executive officer of state-oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA following a spat on fuel prices, raising fears of interventionism. A few weeks later, a Supreme Court judge annulled criminal convictions against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, opening room for him to run for office next year.The Lula episode sent the real to the weakest level in 10 months before the rout eased as U.S. Treasury yields came of their highs. The central bank took advantage of investors’ increased appetite for risk assets and sold dollars even as the real was already gaining, fueling a 4.8% two-day rally in the currency. It ended the week slightly stronger at 5.56 per dollar.The interventions provided temporary relief, but traders say they need meaningfully higher rates to really buttress the real. NatWest’s Vivanco estimates a half-point increase will lead the real to weaken 1.2%, while a 75 basis point move would trigger a small gain of 0.3% and a full percentage point hike would boost the currency by 2.9%.“If the central bank hadn’t intervened and then delivered just 50 basis points, the real would easily reach 6 per dollar,” said Italo Abucater, the Sao Paulo-based head of foreign-exchange trading at Tullett Prebon Brasil. “Ideally, we should end the year with interest rates around 6%, but honestly I don’t believe this will happen.”Abucater, who also says only a hike to 3% this week would boost the real, expects the central bank to increase rates to 4.5% or 5% by the end of the year. This will likely “frustrate the market” and send the real to 6.3 or even 6.5 per dollar, he predicts. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast the currency at 5.14 per dollar by the end of the year.The real is down 7.9% this year against the dollar, the most among 31 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg. Both local and foreign investors have been increasing their short positions since the start of the year, according to local exchange B3 data. Swap rates imply a 64 basis point hike this week, up from a prediction of 32 basis points a month ago and 4 basis points at the end of last year.The central bank “is likely to find it difficult to meet the wide-ranging rate hike expectations without jeopardizing the economic recovery,” said Melanie Fischinger, a currency analyst at Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt. “So in the near term, the big bailout for the Brazilian real is unlikely to materialize.”(Adds central bank survey in ninth paragraph, updates Bloomberg survey forecast in third to last paragraph and the Brazilian real and swap rates pricing in second to last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Amazon can get anything in the world physically to your door in under 48 hours. It takes Uncle Sam six days’: Americans wait impatiently for their stimulus checks

    'That time delay costs American living on the edge millions, billions in fees,' says Aaron Klein, a former Treasury Department deputy assistant secretary for economic policy.

  • Third stimulus check and more: 7 ways to get money from the Biden COVID law

    The $1.9 trillion package includes multiple forms of aid for U.S. households.

  • Rate-Hike Bets Offer Cushion After Emerging-Market Currency Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market currencies could catch a breather following their biggest four-week slide in more than a year as investors bet on a more hawkish tone from central banks in the developing world.Turkey and Brazil may deliver the Group of 20’s first rate hikes in 2021 this week, potentially lending support to two currencies caught in the crosshairs amid surging U.S. Treasury yields. In Washington, the Federal Reserve is expected to leave borrowing costs unchanged, though traders will parse any comments that may suggest concern over the recent bond-market volatility.An MSCI Inc. gauge of developing-nation currencies extended its longest weekly slump since August 2019. Meantime, dollar-denominated debt declined for a fifth week, representing the worst retreat in more than five years. Still, emerging-market equities rebounded from their selloff after U.S. President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus bill into law and the biggest exchange-traded funds dedicated to emerging-market stocks and bonds led another week of inflows to the asset class.The current backdrop has parallels to 2010, when the global economy recovered from a deep crisis, commodity prices improved and the Fed stayed on hold, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. In that episode, central banks in the developing world started hiking rates to the benefit of their currencies.“Simple historical analogues suggest that tighter monetary policy should support EM currency performance relative to peers,” Goldman’s London-based strategists Kamakshya Trivedi and Davide Crosilla wrote in a report.Listen to the EM Weekly Podcast: Rising U.S. Yields; Central Bank MeetingsCentral Bank WatchPolicy makers in Indonesia and Taiwan will announce rate decisions on Thursday, just hours after the Fed. Both are expected to stick to the status quo amid recent market volatilityBank Indonesia cut its benchmark rate to a record low of 3.5% at its last meeting in February amid concern a resurgence of Covid-19 cases would slow the economic recovery. The rupiah is one of the worst-performing currencies in Asia in the past monthFebruary’s rate cut is likely to mark the end of BI’s easing cycle, United Overseas Bank said in a reportTaiwan’s central bank, which meets quarterly, last lowered its benchmark rate in March 2020 by 25 basis points to a record low of 1.125%. The Taiwanese dollar is Asia’s best performer this yearTaiwan’s policy makers will keep their key rate unchanged as a recovery is underway and domestic liquidity conditions are already supportive, according to Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.Policy makers in Turkey are expected to boost the key rate by 100 basis points on Thursday to rein in inflation, according to almost all of the economists surveyed by BloombergTurkish inflation accelerated for a fifth month in February amid a rally in oil pricesThe lira has the second-highest one-week implied volatility among emerging-market peersBrazil’s central bank will probably begin a tightening cycle as inflation accelerates. Swap rates price in a half-percentage-point rate hike and some traders are betting on a 75 basis-point moveIt would be the first rate increase since 2015. The decision will be key for the real, which policy makers have been propping up through market interventionsInvestors will also watch for updates on fresh emergency cash handouts as the Covid-19 pandemic accelerates and local governments reimpose some restrictionsThe Bank of Russia is expected to hold its key rate unchanged on Friday, according to the majority of economists surveyed by BloombergStill, the monetary regulator is considering moving faster than previously signaled to tighten monetary policy and may bring its key interest rate up by 125 basis points or more before the end of the year, according to a person with knowledge of the discussionsThe ruble is the best-performing emerging-market currency this month to dateThe Central Bank of Egypt is expected to hold its deposit rate unchanged on ThursdayU.S.-China MeetingU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan will hold talks with China’s most senior foreign policy official, Yang Jiechi, and foreign minister Wang Yi, in AnchorageThe Biden administration has signaled it will maintain the tough U.S. stance toward China. At the same time, officials have said they want to cooperate on issues such as climate change. Blinken has said the U.S. approach to China will be “competitive when it should be, collaborative when it can be and adversarial when it must be”Other Key DataChina data released Monday show eye-popping growth rates of more than 30% for industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment, though the data were distorted by comparisons from a year ago when the economy was virtually shut downThe yuan has been comparatively stable this year, with a gain of about 0.4%Also on Monday, China’s central bank announced the rate for its medium-term lending facility, a major open-market operation tool, remains unchanged. It last cut the level in March 2020, to 2.95% from 3.15%Indonesia reported trade statistics on Monday, showing exports jumped a better-than-forecast 8.6% in February and the trade surplus widenedIndia’s trade deficit narrowed more than economists expected in FebruaryThe Philippines released January data on Monday showing overseas workers’ remittances fell 1.7% from a year earler, a smaller decline than economists estimated. The pandemic saw the amount repatriated fall last year for the first time since 2001The government will publish balance-of-payments figures for February on FridaySouth Korea will post February unemployment data Wednesday after the jobless rate jumped to a 21-year high of 5.4% the prior monthA reading of Chile’s fourth-quarter gross domestic product, scheduled for Thursday, will be watched for fresh information on how the economy is emerging from the pandemic. The nation’s vaccine rollout is the fastest in Latin America, though its success has been marred by a spike in casesColombia posted January retail sales figures on Monday, offering money managers a fresh look at activity; the nation will also release industrial production dataUruguay is expected to release its fourth-quarter gross domestic product data, which may show some recovery from a steep contraction earlier in the pandemicFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.