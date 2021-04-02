U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.87
    +46.98 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.21
    +171.66 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,480.11
    +233.23 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.90
    +33.38 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.24
    -0.21 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.30
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1770
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    -0.0670 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3815
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6800
    +0.0970 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,684.03
    +364.20 (+0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,230.45
    +27.29 (+2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,854.00
    +465.13 (+1.58%)
     

SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Apache Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm

·2 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2021 /The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Apache Corporation ("Apache" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:APA) for violations of 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between September 7, 2016 and March 13, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 26, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Apache purposefully employed unrealistic assumptions about the amount and composition of oil and gas in Alpine High. The Company failed to build the proper infrastructure to drill and transport oil and gas at Alpine High safely and economically, even if resources existed in the amounts the Company claimed. The Company's misleading statements artificially inflated the value of its operations in the Permian Basin. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Apache, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/638789/SHAREHOLDER-DEADLINE-NOTICE-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-the-Filing-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Apache-Corporation-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-500000-to-Contact-the-Firm

  • The Bull Market Roulette Wheel Just Keeps Landing on Winners

    (Bloomberg) -- No matter how dim a view is taken on valuations, or the untethered exuberance of its retail devotees, or even its actual age, the bull market in stocks keeps managing to deliver goods to its faithful.Big tech falling? Energy and bank shares pick up the pace. Meme stocks out of vogue? Try software makers that have yet to turn any profits. Discovery Inc. ‘A’ shares got you down? That’s OK. Its ‘B’ class just inexplicably rallied the most in 16 years.For every retrograde price action in 2021 there always seems to be an equal and opposite reaction, keeping the market aloft. This week it was chip stocks such as Applied Materials Inc. and electric-vehicle makers like Tesla Inc., jumping as an overextended reflation trade took a pause. Up a fourth week in five, the S&P 500 Index hit the 4,000 milestone for the first time.Not that the single-stock blowups have been easy to digest -- look at ViacomCBS Inc. losing half its value a week ago in the Archegos Capital debacle. And trying to time peaks remains brutal. Nevertheless, investors are unbowed. They poured $86 billion of fresh money into equity exchange-traded funds in March, smashing records for a second straight month, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show.“There is a fear of missing out to a certain extent,” said Wayne Wicker, chief investment officer at Vantagepoint Investment Advisers. “Having that back-and-forth between growth and value is actually a positive where it provides broader opportunities for investors. It keeps people more attracted to focusing on equity markets.”Read more: Market Timers in S&P 500 Pay a High Price for Perfect PrescienceTechnology stocks, laggards in 2021 amid hopes over a return to economic normalcy, sprung up the leaderboard during the holiday-shortened week as France’s renewed pandemic lockdown helped revive the stay-at-home trade. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed almost 3% for the best gain in two months, beating the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Russell 2000, which added 0.2% and 1.5%, respectively, over the span.Also contributing to Nasdaq’s resilience was Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. joining Intel Corp. in announcing robust spending plans and President Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposal, unveiled Wednesday, which included a major push to accelerate the adoption of battery-powered cars.You can credit massive monetary and fiscal support for the equity buoyancy, though a nagging feeling among doubters is that all the stimulus could lead to a painful retracing.Read more: Block Trade Mess Revives Fierce Debate on ‘Leverage Gone Wrong’Just as violently as they fell during the pandemic crash, stocks have rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 80% since bottoming a year ago. That return already surpasses the total gain achieved in three of the 13 previous full bull runs. In some circles, the speed of the recovery is a sign that the 12-month advance is merely an extension of the bull market that started in 2009.Others view the pandemic recession as the start of a new cycle. In their thinking, despite sky-high valuations, yields perking up, and day traders heading outdoors, a reasonable rebuttal is that bull markets basically never die this soon.In 13 previous bull cycles in the past century or so, none ended at this point of the cycle -- if you consider March 2020 as the cycle’s start. Even the shortest one made it to two years. The average bull market lasted half a decade, with the S&P 500 climbing 10% in the second year.It’s psychology. Confidence builds over months and years. The emotional journey from denial to acceptance to euphoria is long. Momentum builds slowly in the economy, too.“Ultimately the market follows the economy, and the real economy is like an ocean-going vessel,” said Rich Weiss, chief investment officer of multi-asset strategies at American Century Investments. “It takes miles for an ocean-going vessel to actually turn around, and the same is true for the economy.”Granted, with the Covid-19 pandemic driving monetary policy and the economy into uncharted territory, nothing in the past may be a precedent for now. Still, regardless of the length of a cycle, investors would be better off holding onto stocks, a Bank of America study led by strategists under Savita Subramanian suggested. Her team compared the S&P 500’s performance in the 12 months before and after a market peak, and found that more than two-thirds of the time, the gains leading up to the terminal high were enough to offset subsequent losses.“Just because we’ve never had a one-year-long bull market doesn’t mean we can’t have one,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. “But I put more faith in the fundamentals, and right now the fundamentals show that equities are going to continue to go higher.”Analysts are ratcheting up their first-quarter earnings estimates at the fastest rate since at least 2004. For the full year, S&P 500 earnings are expected to increase 25% to a record $172.90 a share this year, and rise at a double-digit percentage through at least 2023, analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show.Those estimates may prove conservative, according to Jonathan Golub, a strategist at Credit Suisse. During the previous two cycles, analysts who had underestimated corporate America’s earnings power at the initial stage of a recovery had to spend the first few years upgrading their estimates, according to the firm’s data.“Now we have Biden rolling out the infrastructure plan so there’s a tremendous amount of policy stimulus there and in the pipeline,” said Ed Campbell, portfolio manager and managing director at QMA. “We’re going to see booming growth this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street’s $100 Billion SPAC Boom Upends the League Tables

    (Bloomberg) -- The blank-check listings craze is shifting fortunes on Wall Street, knocking some of the world’s biggest banks off their perches and bringing unexpected bragging rights for others unaccustomed to competing for league table glory.Cantor Fitzgerald LP, long one of the top SPAC underwriters, has been the biggest beneficiary of the boom and ended the first quarter as the No. 10 adviser on initial public offerings globally. The boutique, which hasn’t ranked that high for any full year in the past decade, got 99% of this year’s deal credit from blank-check work, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Without those deals, it would be 155 places lower.Special purpose acquisition companies raised $100 billion in the opening three months, equivalent to more than two-thirds of the haul from all U.S. listings. That meant league table spots were heavily affected by a bank’s expertise in a once-niche part of the market that’s suddenly ballooned in popularity.Citigroup Inc. jumped six spots in the rankings to become the busiest IPO arranger globally in the first quarter, thanks in part to its status as the No. 1 SPAC underwriter. Rival Bank of America Corp. rose nine places from this time last year to No. 6.On the flip side, Switzerland’s UBS Group AG and four Asian investment banks -- China International Capital Corp., Citic Securities Co., China Securities Co. and Sinolink Securities Co. -- all dropped out of the top 10.There was a chance to boast for firms further down the tables too. Though they still ended a way off the top, both Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. and BTIG LLC -- niche players in the world of equity capital markets -- saw their IPO rankings boosted by more than 100 spots thanks to roles on SPAC listings this year, the Bloomberg data show.To be sure, investment banks that are too dependent on SPAC listings could be caught flat-footed when volumes dry up, and signs are already emerging that these deals won’t maintain their breakneck pace.Last week, blank-check companies filed plans to raise a combined $8.4 billion through U.S. IPOs, down 36% from the previous week. Their combined fundraising target, as well as the number of deals, both represented the lowest weekly tally since the end of January.On Wednesday, for the first time in a long while, there weren’t any new SPACs that lodged registration documents. The brief drought marked a big change from recent months, when particularly prolific dealmakers were filing for three IPOs in a single day.For now at least, some banks have something new to shout about with rivals and clients.(Adds details on Cantor’s historical ranking in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto Exchange Coinbase Sets Direct Listing for April 14

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc., the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, said it’s planning to make its trading debut on April 14.The company’s registration statement for the listing has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Coinbase said Thursday in a statement confirming a Bloomberg News report.The direct listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market had earlier been pushed back from March, Bloomberg previously reported. As with other direct listings, a reference price to help guide investors and to allow the shares to begin trading will be disclosed the night before the company goes public, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information was private.Coinbase’s plans were undergoing a review by the SEC, which has been inundated with filings for initial public offerings, including the frenzy of special purpose acquisition companies.A different federal regulator, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, announced on March 19 that it had reached a $6.5 million settlement with Coinbase, resolving claims the company had reported inaccurate data about transactions and that a former employee had engaged in improper trades.Coinbase is planning to go public through a direct listing in which it will not raise any new capital, it said in previous filings. It was valued at about $90 billion in its final week of trading on Nasdaq’s private market, Bloomberg News reported.The debut will be the first major direct listing to take place on the Nasdaq. All such previous listings were on the New York Stock Exchange, including those by Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies Inc., Asana Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc. and Roblox Corp.In addition to the exchange, Coinbase operates a digital-coin custody business, keeping holdings safe for institutions.(Updates with statement in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K.’s Giant Battery Factory Developer Looks for a SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Britishvolt Ltd., the developer of the first giant battery factory in the U.K., is considering going public.The company has appointed Guggenheim Securities LLC and Barclays Plc as advisers to look into options including listing in the U.S. through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, Orral Nadjari, founder and chief executive officer of Britishvolt, said in an interview. The deal could be announced as soon as the end of this quarter, he said.It’s the first time the company has talked in detail about its plans to finance the 2.6 billion-pound ($3.6 billion) project that will play a central role in delivering Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s green plan. The U.K. has banned sales of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2030, and needs a factory producing batteries for electric vehicles to avoid falling behind in the global race to lead manufacturing for the energy transition.“The SPAC market is very interesting and is the result of the very mature capital markets in the U.S. that have identified the industrial revolution that is happening now, when we go from the era of internal combustion engine towards an era of electrification,” Nadjari said. “There will be a lot of scale-ups that will need a lot of capital.”The company hasn’t identified any automotive customers yet, and it’s unclear if any automaker will agree on a supply deal with an upstart that’s still seeking funding. Nadjari, a former investment banker, says he’s not worried.By 2040, electric vehicles will make up two-thirds of total passenger car sales in Europe, with more 10 million units sold a year. That will make the continent the second-largest EV market, behind China and ahead of the U.S., according to BloombergNEF.If Britishvolt does agree to a SPAC deal, the target to announce it will be the end of the second quarter or beginning of the third, Nadjari said.Based in Blyth in northeast England, Britishvolt is planning to launch its series B funding round next week to raise as much as 100 million pounds, with Barclays as its financial adviser, Nadjari said. The round already has “a lot of interest” and series C will follow before summer with a cap of 250 million pounds.The series A funding round, which closed in February, made William Harrison, chief executive officer of private equity firm Cathexis Holdings LP, the second-largest shareholder, after Nadjari. Cathexis is the family office of Harrison investing from a low of $3 million in niche EV deals, to more than $100 million when buying established companies or financing infrastructure and real estate, according to its website.Because of its exit from the European Union, the U.K.’s auto industry has little time to localize production of batteries. The Brexit deal reached late in 2020 requires 30% of the content of battery packs for U.K.-built cars to be sourced domestically; the regulation gets tougher in 2024.“The new rules of origin should provide the conditions for the U.K. automotive industry to succeed,” said Stephen Gifford, chief economist at the Faraday Institution, which researches commercial battery developments. “But, to do so, it is now more important than ever that gigafactories are built in the U.K., and quickly, and with well-developed local supply chains.”Ministers are determined for the U.K. to stay in the mix of leading battery-makers in Europe. Johnson has committed 1 billion pounds to help build factories that can produce batteries at scale. Britishvolt has applied for some of the funding and is waiting to hear back.“We have had very fruitful conversations with the government,” Nadjari said. “Definitely government funding is critical for large industrial investment such as Britishvolt.”The Automotive Transformation Fund will likely support one, if not two, giant battery factories, according to the Advanced Propulsion Centre U.K., the non-profit acting as the delivery partner for the funding. The aim is to see the U.K. punch above its weight for battery making compared with the scale of its auto sector.The Faraday Institution estimates the U.K. will need seven giant factories by 2040, each producing 20 gigawatt-hours per year of batteries. Britishvolt is looking at building multiple plants in the U.K., Europe and elsewhere to produce 150 to 200 gigawatt-hours by 2030, Nadjari.“It’s a very exciting period and there is a lot of money in the capital markets looking at ESG propositions,” Nadjari said. “We are uniquely positioned to potentially become the British champion within the energy industry.”(Adds details about government funding in thirteenth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Micron Gives Bullish Sales, Earnings Forecasts; Shares Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest U.S. maker of memory chips, gave a bullish forecast, buoyed by demand for semiconductors that store data on computers and smartphones. The stock rose about 2%.Revenue in the current period will be $7.1 billion, plus or minus $200 million, Micron said Wednesday in a statement. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $6.85 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit, excluding certain items, will be about $1.62 a share, plus or minus 7 cents, the Boise, Idaho-based company added. Wall Street was looking for $1.34 cents a share.Demand for memory chips, which help process and store data, has been boosted by purchases of computers and other devices needed to work and study from home during the pandemic. Micron and rivals Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. are now rushing to increase supply.The World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTakeCountries are rolling out Covid-19 vaccines at different rates so the economy will recover in stages this year and into 2022, Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra said in an interview. That means memory chip demand will remain strong and supply tight into next year, he predicted.Cars, servers and other devices come with more memory than they used to, while companies and consumers are spending on everything from smartphones to networking, Mehrotra said. That is supporting firm, secular demand across the industry, he added. Prices of dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, are rising rapidly amid “severe undersupply,” the company said in a presentation. Supply will fall short of demand this year, it projected. In contrast, the supply of Nand flash, another type of storage chip, will exceed demand, Micron warned. This will require more cuts in capital expenditure to support profitability in this part of the industry, it added.Micron also warned about a drought in Taiwan, which has reduced water supply to one of the company’s DRAM factories. “We are accelerating our water conservation efforts and have secured alternative sources of water,” Mehrotra said during a conference call with analysts. “At this time, we do not see an impact to DRAM production output; however, this is a developing situation that we are monitoring closely for the next several months.”Read more: Taiwan Raises Red Alert Over WaterIn its most recent quarter, DRAM provided 71% of Micron’s sales with most of the balance coming from Nand revenue.In the three months ended March 4, Micron posted a revenue of $6.24 billion, up 30% from a year earlier. Net income was $1.1 billion, or 98 cents a share, excluding certain items.(Updates with CEO comments in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold rises over 1% as dollar, yields retreat

    Gold rose over 1% on Thursday on a retreat in the dollar and U.S. bond yields, while grim jobless data raised prospects for a slower economic recovery and more stimulus that could spur demand for bullion as an inflation-hedge. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, the Labor Department said. "The higher initial claims than were expected could lead to more stimulus and a slower recovery," said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago, adding a weakening dollar and softer yields are helping prices.

  • One in Four Small U.K. Exporters Halt EU Sales Amid Brexit Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- One in four small U.K. exporters have halted sales to the European Union because of red tape caused by Brexit, according to a survey published Monday.The polling by the Federation of Small Businesses adds to concern that leaving the EU is further damaging the economy by reducing trade and increasing costs. Official figures show exports and imports fell sharply after Britain completed its withdrawal from the bloc on Dec. 31.“What we hoped would prove to be teething problems are in danger of becoming permanent, systemic ones,” said FSB National Chairman Mike Cherry. “While larger firms have the resources and bandwidth to overcome them regardless, smaller traders are struggling, and considering whether exports are worth the effort anymore.”The survey found that 23% of exporters have temporarily halted sales to EU customers. A further 4% have decided to stop selling into the bloc permanently after new trading rules took effect from the start of the year.The vast majority of those doing business with Europe have been hit by shipment delays or loss of goods, and many are considering whether to establish a presence in an EU country to ease their exporting process, according to the survey of almost 1,500 firms.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 4 signs that major relief from your student loan debt is on the way

    President Biden appears to be giving serious consideration to broad debt forgiveness.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • U.S. factories desperate for workers, even as ranks of jobless remains high

    Matt Arnold just spent $5,000 to run help-wanted ads for his company's five trailer factories scattered from Pennsylvania to Utah. "We hired two from the ads," said Arnold, just a fraction of the 125 he needs to get back to full strength of 673 workers. U.S. manufacturers have long grumbled about labor shortages, but the past year has proven particularly frustrating.

  • Stimulus checks coming for some Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries, IRS says

    When can Social Security recipients expect third stimulus checks? The IRS projects many COVID payments to be sent electronically by April 7.

  • Mortgage Firms Warned to Prepare for a ‘Tidal Wave’ of Distress

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage companies could face penalties if they don’t take steps to prevent a deluge of foreclosures that threatens to hit the housing market later this year, a U.S. regulator said Thursday.The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warning is tied to forbearance relief that’s allowed million of borrowers to delay their mortgage payments due to the pandemic. To avoid what the bureau called “avoidable foreclosures” when the relief lapses, mortgage servicers should start reaching out to affected homeowners now to advise them on ways they can modify their loans.“There is a tidal wave of distressed homeowners who will need help,” Dave Uejio, the CFPB’s acting director, said in a statement. “Servicers who put struggling families first have nothing to fear from our oversight, but we will hold accountable those who cause harm to homeowners and families.”In a separate compliance bulletin released Thursday, the CFPB said that companies “that are unable to adequately manage loss mitigation can expect the bureau to take enforcement or supervisory action.”More than 2 million borrowers as of January had either postponed their payments or failed to make them for at least three months, the bureau said. Once government-authorized forbearance plans begin to end in September, hundreds of thousands of people may need assistance getting back on track.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 2 Chip-Equipment Makers to Play the Semiconductor Shortage

    A Bernstein analyst thinks that chip-manufacturing equipment makers are a solid way to play the shortage.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to track insider transactions. After all, if insiders are dipping into their own pockets you can imagine it’s because they believe the stock looks compelling. A Harvard study revealed that insider purchases earn “abnormal” returns of more than 6% per year. The authors of the study conclude that insider buyers “have a good feel for near-term developments within their firm.” The advantage of following these insiders isn’t just that they are privy to data which the rest of us don’t necessarily know – it’s also that they are held responsible for their decisions. Company officers can’t just make trading choices based on personal preference or profit. They must account for their choices to board members and shareholders – and that audience wants to make money, too. So, when corporate insiders start buying up stock in their own company, it’s a strong signal for investors. Bearing this in mind, we used the Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool from TipRanks to point us in the direction of “Strong Buy” stocks the insiders are snapping up. We found two names flashing signs of strong insider buying that warrant a closer look. Epizyme (EPZM) We’ll start with Epizyme, a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel epigenetic medicines designed to specifically target the genetic causes of various cancers, including non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and certain genetically defined solid tumors. The company’s flagship product, tazemetostat, was approved last year for use as a monotherapy in two indications: epithelioid sarcoma, and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company is also planning several clinical trials to measure tazemetostat’s efficacy as a combination drug against NHL and several solid tumor cancers, including some types of prostate cancer. Having a marketable drug approved and available for prescription is the goal of every biotech pharma company – so Epizyme has achieved a major milestone with tazemetostat. The drug, marketed as Tazverik, brought in net revenues of $4.5 million in 4Q20, slightly more than half of the company’s quarterly revenue total of $8.4 million. For the full year 2020, the company’s top line came in at $15.8 million; Tazverik’s share was $11.5 million. Looking at the pipeline, Epizyme has upcoming Phase 1b studies of Tazverik in the treatment of castration-resistant prostate cancer. This study is already fully enrolled, and the initial safety and activity data is expected to come in 2H21. Additional studies of Tazverik in the treatment of heme and solid tumors are slated to begin later this year. Turning to the inside trades, we note that David Mott, of Epizyme’s Board of Directors, made a purchase of $500,099 in EPZM shares. He made the purchase, totaling 62,717 shares, in three tranches on March 25 and 26. His display of confidence gets the backing of Wedbush's David Nierengarten. The 5-star analyst rates EPZM an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $27 price target implies a robust upside of 212% in the coming year. (To watch Niergarten’s track record, click here) “[We] are encouraged by the progress EPZM made with marketing Tazverik for the first year. After the challenges of the pandemic environment recede, we expect more rapid adoption in the clinic. EPZM is also looking to partner the marketing of Tazverik abroad. EPZM has a strong cash position with runway into 2023," Nierengarten commented. Overall, it’s clear that Wall Street generally agrees with Nierengarten on this one. There are 8 recent reviews of this stock, and they break down strongly – by 6 to 2 – in favor of Buy versus Hold, giving EPZM its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The share are trading for $8.66, and their $18.67 average price target suggests a one-year upside of ~116%. (See EPZM stock analysis on TipRanks) Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) Next up is Verrica, a dermatology-focused therapeutics company working on new treatments and medical interventions for a wide range of skin conditions. The company has three drug candidates in the pipeline – V-102, V-103, and LTX-315. Of these, the latter two are in the pre-IND process with the FDA, while the first, V-102, is waiting for an FDA approval as a treatment for molluscum contagiosum. V-102’s NDA is actually a resubmission; the process was started last year, and the FDA send a CRL in July. Verrica resubmitted the NDA in December, and expects acceptance later this year, and the PDUFA date for this application is June 23. Molluscum contagiosum affects some 6 million people in the US, so the patient base for an effective treatment is there. In the meantime, the company is pursuing two additional studies of V-102, as a treatment for common warts and external genital warts. Verrica priced a public offering of stock on March 25, offering over 2 million shares at $14.75 each. And that brings us to the insider purchase. Board member Paul Manning, who is also a 10% owner of the company, picked up over 739,000 shares, paying more than $10.91 million. Turning to the analyst community, H.C. Wainwright, Oren Livnat believes the company has a lot going for it and a bright future. “We see high probability of final approval and believe Verrica more than likely has satisfactorily addressed the items in the prior Complete Response Letter, which necessitated a minor device design update, and additional Human Factors and stability work. We believe FDA should be keen to approve a properly regulated cantharidin product, given all that is available now is poorly regulated, compounded volatile product, and there is nothing approved to treat MC," Livnat wrote. The analyst added, "Assuming approval, Verrica hopes to launch by end-August. We continue to project a modest ramp through 2022 as Verrica implements an innovative forward-deployed inventory model… [we] continue to project peak sales of about $375M.” In line with these comments, Livnat rates VRCA shares as a Buy, with a $24 price target to indicates a 58% upside on the one-year horizon. (To watch Livnat’s track record, click here) There are only two recent reviews on record for Verrica – but both of them are to Buy the stock, making the Moderate Buy rating unanimous. VRCA is priced at $15.04, with an average price target of $23.33 suggesting a 55% one-year upside potential. (See VRCA stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Tech Shares Push Stocks Higher; Crude Oil Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology shares led U.S. stocks higher, regaining favor on the last day of a quarter where they trailed the rest of the major market sectors, with President Joe Biden set to unveil his next stimulus plan.Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Tesla Inc. pushed the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 up 1.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial finished lower with investors favoring growth over value shares again. The benchmark S&P 500 set an intra-day high, retreating from a record closing level in the last moments of trading. Oil fell after an OPEC+ panel meeting ended without an oil policy recommendation. The dollar weakened, but still posted its best quarter in a year. The Bloomberg Commodity Index and developing-nation currencies climbed.“The message is pretty clear that he intends to go big,” said Shawn Snyder, head of investment strategy at Citi Personal Wealth Management. “It’s really really huge fiscal tailwinds.”Data for March showed U.S. private employers added the most jobs in six months, adding to evidence that the vaccine drive and business reopenings are encouraging hiring.Investors, rattled this week by the meltdown at Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, are turning their attention to growth and inflation as volatility spurred by the forced sales subsides. While Europe’s struggle with inoculations and the resurgence of the coronavirus have tempered growth expectations, the U.S. vaccine rollout is surpassing targets.“We continue to be in this rotational kind of market and in particular some of what had been -- to use a supermarket term -- the hot pockets of speculative excess,” said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab. “But it obviously has not taken the market down with it more broadly, nor did the spectacle of Archegos do that either, so there’s clearly still resilience in the market.”The fallout from the Archegos liquidation continued to play out. Discovery Inc.’s Class B shares surged as much as 115% before paring some gains and triggering several volatility halts. The gain far outpaced the advance in Class A shares, which trade with significantly more daily volume.Ten-year Treasury yields rose for the fourth time in five days, trading near a 14-month high. Gold steadied after a two-day slump. West Texas Intermediate crude slipped after a gathering among producers ended without any recommendations on output, according to delegates.Some key events to watch this week:OPEC+ meets to discuss production levels for May on Thursday.China Caixin PMI due Thursday.U.S. employment report for March on Friday.Good Friday starts the Easter weekend in countries including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia and Canada.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Compass CEO Robert Reffkin: COVID created a ‘permanent shift’ in real-estate demand

    Compass (COMP) the residential real-estate brokerage, went public Thursday, at a time when both the IPO and real-estate markets are at something of a crossroads. Ahead of its debut, Compass reduced its target price range and trimmed the number of shares sold by nearly a third to 25 million. The company set its initial public offering at the low range of its target range, at $18, but the stock rose as much as 23% following its debut.

  • Taxpayers won’t have to file extra paperwork to get this valuable unemployment tax break, IRS confirms

    The Internal Revenue Service has an important message for people who already filed their 2020 taxes before a valuable tax break became law. The exemption only applied to 2020 jobless benefits, but the problem was, around the time President Joe Biden signed the sprawling relief package in early March approximately 66 million households had already filed their 2020 income taxes. As the pandemic battered businesses, a peak of 23 million people were out of work in April 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

  • Oil gives up nearly all of its gains on reports OPEC+ plans to ease output cuts

    Oil futures gave nearly all of its gains in Thursday dealings. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies have reached a preliminary agreement to gradually ease production cuts from May, Reuters reported, citing two OPEC+ sources. The group of producers, known as OPEC+, remain in closed-door discussions. Reuters said two sources had earlier told the news agency that OPEC+ was considering raising production by 350,000 barrels per day in May, 350,000 barrels per day in June and 400,000 barrels per day in July. May West Texas Intermediate crude was up 14 cents, or 0.222%, at $59.30 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after tapping an intraday high of $60.84. June Brent crude was flat at $62.74 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

  • The Tom Brady of asset management? People love to hate Cathie Wood but her funds get results

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF just got some negative attention from Morningstar but it's worth asking whether a less qualitative methodology results in a more helpful analysis for investors

  • The U.S. must put the vital semiconductor industry above Wall Street’s interests

    U.S. chip makers must adopt a long-view perspective to protect American jobs and national security