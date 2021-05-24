U.S. markets close in 2 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,204.49
    +48.63 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,446.45
    +238.61 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,680.50
    +209.51 (+1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.21
    +12.95 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.99
    +2.41 (+3.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,884.30
    +7.60 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    27.89
    +0.40 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2220
    +0.0039 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6060
    -0.0260 (-1.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4158
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7690
    -0.1710 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,653.67
    +4,823.04 (+14.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    958.58
    +92.94 (+10.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.59
    +33.54 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,364.61
    +46.78 (+0.17%)
     

SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 /The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Ubiquiti Inc. ("Ubiquiti" or "the Company") (NYSE:UI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between January 11, 2021 and March 30, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before July 19, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Ubiquiti downplayed the data breach it suffered in January 2021. The hackers had in fact gained administrative access to the Company's servers, which in turn gave them access to all databases, user credentials, and information needed to force single sign-on cookies. This level of access let attackers remotely access systems belonging to the Company's clients. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Ubiquiti, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Contacts

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648816/SHAREHOLDER-DEADLINE-NOTICE-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Ubiquiti-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

Recommended Stories

  • PG&E to Sell San Francisco Headquarters for $800 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. has reached a deal to sell its iconic San Francisco headquarters to real estate joint-venture Hines Atlas for $800 million as the utility giant moves to cut costs after it emerged from bankruptcy last year.PG&E, which plans to move to Oakland next year, needs approval from state regulators to sell the 1.7 million-square-foot (158,000-square-meter) complex, which includes 77 Beale Street and 245 Market Street, according to a statement Monday.The sale comes as office markets around the globe have been battered by the coronavirus pandemic. One broker estimated in 2019 that PG&E’s headquarters could bring in more than $1 billion. The utility giant is one of the most high-profile companies to leave San Francisco for Oakland, a less expensive city located across San Francisco Bay.Nearly a dozen bids were submitted for the property, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing the private negotiations. That level of interest suggests real estate investors are willing to bet on a rebound for office demand in the city.“It’s a fantastic bet on San Francisco,” said J.D. Lumpkin, executive managing director at commercial real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield in San Francisco, who wasn’t involved in the deal. “While San Francisco has taken its lumps through Covid, perhaps more than other cities, there’s a lot of evidence that we will rebound over the next two or three years.”PG&E didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about the bids. The company’s shares rose as much as 2.1% Monday.Unlike some other large property sales in San Francisco since the pandemic, the complex will require a substantial amount of renovation. It also doesn’t have a tenant in place, so the buyers will have to fill it in a few years once the redevelopment is finished.Also See: KKR Said to Buy $1.08 Billion San Francisco Dropbox Offices San Francisco’s overall office vacancy rate in the first quarter shattered the previous record high hit during the dot-com bust at the turn of the century, according to CBRE Group Inc. That’s pushed rent down and weighed on the value of buildings.The sale price is about $200 million less than expected, Citigroup Inc. utility analyst Ryan Levine wrote in a research note Monday. That raises the prospect that PG&E may need to raise equity this year, he said.Offset BillsPG&E intends to distribute about $400 million from its gain on the sale to customers over five years to offset bill increases as it invests in safety and operational improvements. In an added benefit, most PG&E workers will have shorter commutes to their new office, the company said.CBRE’s San Francisco Capital Markets team brokered the deal.PG&E filed for bankruptcy in early 2019 after collapsing under liabilities from wildfires sparked by its equipment. Though the company exited Chapter 11 last year, it remains burdened by about $42 billion of debt, raising concerns about its financial durability and ability to make the investments required to fire-proof its grid.Hines is one of the biggest private real estate investors and managers in the world, according to its website. Hines Atlas is a joint venture between Hines and another investor, a Hines spokesman said. He declined to name the other investor.(Adds details of bid beginning in fourth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • As Bitcoin Gyrates Wildly, Some Traders Start to Bet on Things Calming Down

    Seasoned traders sell options when the implied volatility is high and buy when volatility is low.

  • Exclusive-HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us

    LONDON (Reuters) -HSBC has no plans to launch a cryptocurrency trading desk or offer the digital coins as an investment to customers, because they are too volatile and lack transparency, its Chief Executive Noel Quinn told Reuters. Europe's largest bank's stance on cryptocurrencies comes as the world's biggest and best-known, Bitcoin, has tumbled nearly 50% from the year's high, after China cracked down on mining the currency and prominent advocate Elon Musk tempered his support. It marks it out against rivals such as Goldman Sachs, which Reuters in March reported had restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk, and UBS which other media said was exploring ways to offer the currencies as an investment product.

  • Wall St climbs on boost from tech stocks

    Wall Street's main indexes advanced on Monday, with the Nasdaq rising 1.5%, as investors flocked to rate-sensitive technology shares while gearing up for key inflation readings later this week. Crypto-exchange operator Coinbase Global and miners Riot Blockchain and Marathon Digital Holdings gained between 1.9% and 4.4%. Equity markets have been rocked in recent weeks as investors juggled between strong economic data and fears that supply side constraints could prompt a prolonged period of higher prices and force the Federal Reserve to pare back its crisis era support.

  • Inside China Huarong’s Race to Prevent a Debt Disaster

    May.23 -- The continuing silence from Chinese authorities on China Huarong Asset Management Co.’s plans to clean up its balance sheet is rattling local investors. Bloomberg’s Big Take looks at how handling the of Huarong will test China’s vast debt-ridden financial system, the banks and the investors caught in the middle. Bloomberg’s Rebecca Choong Wilkins reports on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • Secretive Hedge Fund Ends Long Silence to Take On Japan Icon

    (Bloomberg) -- It was the rarest of public appearances. At Toshiba Corp.’s extraordinary general meeting in March, a lawyer, who didn’t give his name, talked for four minutes about why shareholders’ rights should never be infringed.He was speaking on behalf of Effissimo Capital Management Pte, a secretive hedge fund that had avoided the spotlight for almost 15 years. Now it was coming out into the open, if only slightly, to spearhead a campaign to bring change at the conglomerate and by extension corporate Japan.Effissimo’s victory over Toshiba’s management in that March 18 shareholder vote was a landmark moment -- both for Japan Inc. and the hedge fund whose guarded actions have long been the subject of intrigue.It preceded the resignation of Toshiba’s chief executive officer, turned the iconic manufacturer into a takeover target and caused a surge in the value of Effissimo’s $1.9 billion stake. It may also herald a new era of corporate accountability in Japan, one that international investors say is needed to unleash the potential of the world’s third-largest economy and its more than $6 trillion stock market.“A public campaign puts a lot of burden on the investor behind it,” said Emi Onozuka, chief operating officer of Japan Catalyst Inc., a unit of the brokerage Monex Inc. that advises an activist fund. But it has won “acknowledgment for Effissimo’s position and legitimacy.”The hedge fund has come a long way since it was born amid a scandal in 2006. Back then its founders Takashi Kousaka and Yoichiro Imai were young fund managers in their 20s working for Yoshiaki Murakami, the controversial father of activist investing in Japan.Imai, the son of a senior official at Japan’s powerful trade ministry, joined Murakami’s firm after working at Japanese investment house Nikko Asset Management Co. Kousaka, a U.S. citizen, arrived via a more circuitous route through several tech startups and a U.S. investment fund.Murakami, himself a former elite trade ministry bureaucrat, aggressively pushed for change at Japanese companies before they were ready to listen, ruffling many feathers. But in June 2006, Murakami was arrested for insider trading, a development that would force him to close his multibillion-dollar fund.That same month, Kousaka and Imai set up Effissimo in low-tax Singapore. The firm was seeded by a U.S. university that remained one of its top-five investors as of 2018, according to a memo that year from Aksia, an advisory firm that provided observations on the hedge fund to the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System.By February 2007, Kousaka and Imai had brought on board Hisaaki Sato, who was a former chief financial officer for Murakami’s company Mac Asset Management.The new fund was secretive from the start, refraining from giving interviews. Into that vacuum, media reports over the years almost always highlighted Effissimo’s ties to Murakami.But despite the recent spat with Toshiba, Effissimo’s investment approach was never as confrontational as Murakami’s. For the most part, the fund took big positions in a small number of Japanese companies that it considered to be undervalued and held them for the long term, sometimes making suggestions to executives on how to do things better.Effissimo’s management style is “long only, value,” a 2018 report on the website of Japan’s trade ministry said. The hedge fund has a five to 10-year investment horizon, it said.“When there is need for improvement in management, they communicate through documents or in-person meetings,” the report said. “When that doesn’t work, they opt for shareholder proposals or lawsuits as a last resort.”Effissimo’s leaders make reasonable suggestions to companies that aren’t taking obvious steps to improve, according to one executive who dealt with the fund and asked to remain anonymous discussing private information.“The image of a typical activist would be making a quick investment, raising an issue and swiftly exiting when the share price rises,” said Masakazu Hosomizu, a partner and portfolio manager at RMB Capital Management, which conducts activist campaigns at Japanese companies. “Effissimo is far from that kind of activist.”The fund has been an investment manager for a broad range of institutions, including retirement funds in Michigan, Vermont and North Carolina, public filings show. It was also a manager for Canada Pension Plan Investment Board as well as CERN, the European science body that runs the Large Hadron Collider. It also received investment from Harvard University’s endowment, Reuters has reported. Harvard told Bloomberg it doesn’t comment on individual investments.Effissimo held more than $10 billion of gross assets, almost all of which was in the firm’s master fund, according to a March regulatory filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Gross assets include leverage and capital commitments, among other things.At the Murakami fund’s peak in March 2006, it managed $3.8 billion, according to Aksia. Representatives for Effissimo and Murakami, whose prison sentence was suspended on appeal, didn’t respond to requests for comment.Effissimo’s two largest investments are Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc., one of Japan’s biggest insurers, and Toshiba, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The hedge fund is the top shareholder in both companies, with each stake worth at least $1.9 billion. Both stocks trade above the levels when Effissimo first disclosed a position.From 2006 through 2018, Effissimo delivered net annualized returns of 12.9%, according to the May 2018 investment memo published by the Pennsylvania retirement fund for teachers and other school staff, well above the 2% of the MSCI Japan Index. Its returns after that couldn’t be confirmed.The fund’s big investments fit its strategy of seeking improvements at companies, according to Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore.“Size matters,” Tang said. Anyone holding a small stake “can write Mickey Mouse letters to the board demanding for change,” he said. “But when a guy holding 10% talks, everyone listens.”Still, owning such large stakes can have its own problems.Questions remain over how Effissimo will be able to exit its giant position in the shipping line Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. The fund owns 39% of the company, and put an Effissimo executive, Ryuhei Uchida, on the board in 2019. The stock is up 14% since Effissimo first disclosed a stake in September 2015, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Selling the shares “could be a problem,” said Nga Pham, a research fellow at Monash Centre for Financial Studies who has written on shareholder activism in Japan.With Toshiba, there are few such concerns.When Effissimo first disclosed a position in 2017, it was unclear whether Toshiba could avoid delisting. The company had overstated profits and disclosed multibillion-dollar losses at its Westinghouse U.S. nuclear unit that pushed it close to insolvency.Toshiba escaped that fate and its stock has more than doubled. It’s up 59% this year alone, as many investors expected a bidding war to break out for the company. Its unit Kioxia Holdings Corp. is also mulling one of Japan’s largest-ever listings.But Toshiba may have even greater significance for Effissimo. The hedge fund surprised many observers when it stepped into the spotlight to submit a shareholder proposal at the company. It called for the appointment of three people to investigate vote tabulation and alleged pressure on stock owners in relation to Toshiba’s 2020 annual general meeting.Even though Toshiba’s board opposed the motion, a majority of shareholders voted for Effissimo’s proposal. For decades, shareholders in Japan had almost unfailingly sided with management.It was an “eminently reasonable” proposal, said Nicholas Benes, an expert on Japanese corporate governance. “All Toshiba had to do was agree to an independent investigation,” he said. “But for some reason, they refused.”The action may come to define Effissimo. With the Toshiba case the hedge fund finds itself on the right side of a major issue, at least judging by investor support. By stepping out of the shadows after almost 15 years, Kousaka and Imai may have finally developed their own identity.Effissimo and Murakami “have the same root,” Tang said. But “the similarities end there.”(Updates numbers throughout)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UPDATE 1-Dollar hangs near 4-month lows, bitcoin rebounds

    * Dollar down 0.2% for day, holds above Friday low * Euro gains 0.3%, continuing its gain on dollar * Bitcoin perks up after wild weekend * Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Updates prices) By David Henry and Iain Withers NEW YORK/LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - The dollar languished near four-month lows against major currencies on Monday as bets on a robust global economic recovery continued to support currencies seen as riskier. Since the end of March, the greenback, seen as a safe-haven trade, has retreated steadily with optimism about the global economic recovery. "Markets have to start pricing in a slightly more hawkish Fed going forward," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman wrote on Monday morning.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks gain as technology shares outperform, Bitcoin recovers some losses

    Stocks pointed to a higher open Monday morning and looked to recover some of last week's losses.

  • Goldman Sachs Report Projects Coinbase Stock Will Climb to $306, Looks to DeFi and Beyond

    The mega-bank initiated its COIN coverage with a deep look at retail exchange upside and long-term growth drivers.

  • ‘Buy Anything’ Debt Market Sees Private Equity Payday

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the latest sign of leveraged mania hitting bondholders: Companies across Europe are piling on debt at the fastest pace in at least four years to enrich their private-equity owners.The controversial practice known as dividend recaps is growing as investors gorge on every credit risk, handing a windfall to buyout pros at Lion Capital LLP, Partners Group and Hellman & Friedman LLC, to name a few.Private equity firms have always borrowed to buy companies. But they’re layering on extra debt to write themselves dividend checks at a time when central banks have driven borrowing costs to all-time lows to help foster a global economic rebound.“If people want to put capital to work they’re just buying anything with a bit of yield, regardless of what proceeds are for,” said Mark Benbow, a high-yield fund manager at Aegon Asset Management. “Perhaps the market is just too complacent or perhaps believes the central bankers will always be there as a backstop. Whatever the reason, these deals are getting done very easily.”More than 10 companies in the region have raised junk bonds this year in part to fund dividends, the highest year-to-date number since 2017, according to data provider 9Fin. Some 13 firms also sold loans to finance payouts in the first quarter of this year, a post-financial crisis high, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Some of this year’s transactions were rated CCC -- the lowest ranking of junk debt -- and paid relatively higher rates. But viewed alongside decades of history, the deals are still dirt cheap.The dividend payouts are one way for buyout firms to take profits as they wait for the growth rebound to spur higher prices in the IPO market. By issuing dividend recaps they can take a cut now and keep their end investors happy while they bide their time to cash out completely.“You have a lot of private equity involvement in the high-yield market, and sponsors don’t want to necessarily exit businesses now because we haven’t seen the full opening-up trade develop,” said Martin Horne, head of global public fixed income at Barings LLC. “Maybe they wouldn’t get the right multiple if they tried to get a full exit by normal mechanics.”Alain Afflelou SA is the latest example. The French eye-glass retailer skimmed off a portion of bonds sold this month and used some of its own cash to make a 135 million-euro payment to owner Lion Capital, according to Andre Verneyre, Afflelou’s head of financial operations.The senior notes received orders for an excess of three times the amount on sale, indicating that “investors know us very well and are happy to continue with us,” he said. Despite the new debt, gross leverage has remained steady as the company retired older borrowings, Verneyre said.Frozen OutThe deal followed dividend recaps for French real-estate developer Foncia Holding SAS and Swedish security systems maker Verisure Holding AB this year. In the U.S., Verizon Communications Victra tapped investors for a dividend twice in the space of just three months this year. The second $75 million transaction which priced last week was used to fund a $65 million dividend to its private-equity sponsor Lone Star.Yet even in the latest wave of market froth, there’s been pushback from bond investors.Lion Capital failed to pull off a deal to extract dividends from another one of its portfolio holdings, French frozen-food retailer Picard Groupe SAS. Investors demanded higher pricing on the 1.7 billion-euro deal in April and Lion walked away.“We completed Afflelou but pulled Picard because we were being opportunistic and didn’t like the pricing,” said Lyndon Lea, co-founder of Picard’s majority owner Lion Capital. “There was no urgency because the proceeds were for a dividend, which is not time-sensitive.”While the economy powers ahead and companies are growing, servicing the extra debt may not seem like much of a strain. The problem arises when the economic boom comes to an end, and fragile balance sheets are left struggling under the weight of large debt piles and falling revenue. In the U.S., the financial travails of the Payless shoe company were blamed in part on such payouts, and have been the target of criticism from Senator Elizabeth Warren.In the public stock market, companies that have paid shareholder dividends are underperforming those that have been buying back shares. The S&P Europe 350 Dividend Aristocrats Index is up about 20% since the end of October, when the vaccine-fueled stock market rally started, compared with 37% for its buyback equivalent.“It’s easier to keep adding debt when business multiples are so high as the market still thinks there is plenty of equity below the bonds,” said Benbow at Aegon. “Obviously when the cycle turns and the market cheapens up you realize that there is little to no equity left.”(Corrects name of BC Partners to Partners Group in second graph. Original story published on 20 May)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto Assets Both Dangerous and Draw Enthusiasm, BOE Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey set out further concerns about digital currencies, saying there’s a danger of “getting carried away” with financial innovation.“I don’t want to be seen as a Luddite,” Bailey said in response to questions in the Treasury Committee in Parliament on Monday. “I’m skeptical about crypto assets frankly because they are dangerous and there’s a huge enthusiasm.”He said that in general financial innovation is good for the economy, but investors need to maintain vigilance about the underlying assets they create. He was discussing the collapse of the financial firm Greensill Capital, which employed former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron to lobby the central bank and Treasury for support.It’s at least the second warning this month about crypto currencies from Bailey, who also oversees banking regulation and has responsibility to assess stability threats to the economy.“I’m afraid crypto and currency are two words that don’t go together for me,” he said at a press conference on May 6. “They have no intrinsic value.”Read More: BOE’s Bailey Says Only Buy Crypto If Ready to Lose Your MoneyMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Inside the Race to Avert Disaster at China’s Biggest ‘Bad Bank’

    (Bloomberg) -- It was past 9 p.m. on Financial Street in Beijing by the time the figure inside Huarong Tower there picked up an inkbrush and, with practiced strokes, began to set characters to paper.Another trying workday was ending for Wang Zhanfeng, corporate chairman, Chinese Communist Party functionary—and, less happily, replacement for a man who very recently had been executed.On this April night, Wang was spotted unwinding as he often does in his office: practicing the art of Chinese calligraphy, a form that expresses the beauty of classical characters and, it is said, the nature of the person who writes them.Its mastery requires patience, resolve, skill, calm—and Wang, 54, needs all that and more. Because here on Financial Street, a brisk walk from the hulking headquarters of the People’s Bank of China, a dark drama is playing out behind the mirrored façade of Huarong Tower. How it unfolds will test China’s vast, debt-ridden financial system, the technocrats working to fix it, and the foreign banks and investors caught in the middle.Welcome to the headquarters of China Huarong Asset Management Co., the troubled state-owned ‘bad bank’ that has set teeth on edge around the financial world.For months now Wang and others have been trying to clean up the mess here at Huarong, an institution that sits—quite literally—at the center of China’s financial power structure. To the south is the central bank, steward of the world’s second-largest economy; to the southwest, the Ministry of Finance, Huarong’s principal shareholder; less than 300 meters to the west, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, entrusted with safeguarding the financial system and, of late, ensuring Huarong has a funding backstop from state-owned banks until at least August.The patch though doesn’t settle the question of how Huarong makes good on some $41 billion borrowed on the bond markets, most incurred under Wang’s predecessor before he was ensnared in a sweeping crackdown on corruption. That long-time executive, Lai Xiaomin, was put to death in January—his formal presence expunged from Huarong right down to the signature on its stock certificates.The bigger issue is what all this might portend for the nation’s financial system and efforts by China’s leader, Xi Jinping, to centralize control, rein in years of risky borrowing and set the nation’s financial house in order.“They’re damned if they do and damned if they don’t,” said Michael Pettis, a Beijing-based professor of finance at Peking University and author of Avoiding the Fall: China’s Economic Restructuring. Bailing out Huarong would reinforce the behavior of investors who ignore risk, he said, while a default endangers financial stability if a “chaotic” repricing of the bond market ensues.Just what is going on inside Huarong Tower? Given the stakes, few are willing to discuss that question publicly. But interviews with people who work there, as well as at various Chinese regulators, provide a glimpse into the eye of this storm.Huarong, simply put, has been in full crisis mode ever since it delayed its 2020 earnings results, eroding investor confidence. Executives have come to expect to be summoned by government authorities at a moment’s notice whenever market sentiment sours and the price of Huarong debt sinks anew. Wang and his team must provide weekly written updates on Huarong’s operations and liquidity. They have turned to state-owned banks, pleading for support, and reached out to bond traders to try to calm nerves, with little lasting success.In public statements, Huarong has insisted repeatedly that its position is ultimately sound and that it will honor its obligations. Banking regulators have had to sign off on the wording of those statements—another sign of how serious the situation is considered and, ultimately, who’s in charge.Then there are regular audiences with the finance ministry and the other powerful financial bureaucracies nearby. Among items usually on the agenda: possible plans to hive off various Huarong businesses.Huarong executives are often kept waiting and, people familiar with the meetings say, tend to gain only limited access to top officials at the CBIRC, the banking overseer.The country’s apex financial watchdog—chaired by Liu He, Xi’s right-hand man in overseeing the economy and financial system—has asked for briefings on the Huarong situation and coordinated meetings between regulators, according to regulatory officials. But it has yet to communicate to them a long-term solution, including whether to impose losses on bondholders, the officials said.Representatives at the People’s Bank of China, the CBIRC, Huarong and the Ministry of Finance didn’t respond to requests for comment.Focus on BasicsA mid-level party functionary with a PhD in finance from China’s reputed Southwestern University of Finance and Economics, Wang arrived at Huarong Tower in early 2018, just as the corruption scandal was consuming the giant asset management company. He is regarded inside Huarong as low-key and down-to-earth, particularly in comparison to the company’s previous leader, Lai, a man once known as the God of Wealth.Hundreds of Huarong staff, from Beijing division chiefs to branch employees in faraway outposts, listened in on April 16 as Wang reviewed the quarterly numbers. He stressed that the company’s fundamentals had improved since he took over, a view shared by some analysts though insufficient to pacify investors. But he had little to say about what is on so many minds: plans to restructure and shore up the giant company, which he’d pledged to clean up within three years of taking over.His main message to the troops: focus on the basics, like collecting on iffy assets and improving risk management. The employees were silent. No one asked a question.One employee characterized the mood in his area as business as usual. Another said co-workers at a Huarong subsidiary were worried the company might not be able to pay their salaries. There’s a widening gulf between the old guard and new, said a third staffer. Those who outlasted Lai and have seen their compensation cut year after year have little confidence in the turnaround, while new joiners are more hopeful about the opportunities the change of direction offers.Others joke that Huarong Tower must suffer from bad feng shui: after Lai was arrested, a bank that had a branch in the building had to be bailed out to the tune of $14 billion.Dark humor aside, a rough consensus has begun to emerge among senior management and mid-level regulators: like other key state-owned enterprises, Huarong still appears to be considered too big to fail. Many have come away with the impression—and it is that, an impression—that for now, at least, the Chinese government will stand behind Huarong.At the very least, these people say, no serious financial tumult, such as a default by Huarong, is likely to be permitted while the Chinese Communist Party is planning a nationwide spectacle to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding on July 1. Those festivities will give Xi—who has been positioning to stay in power indefinitely—an opportunity to cement his place among China’s most powerful leaders including Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.Huarong is “nowhere near” defaulting, the managing editor of Caixin Media wrote in an opinion piece on Saturday. Neither the Ministry of Finance nor Chinese regulators would allow it, Ling Huawei wrote.What will come after that patriotic outpouring on July 1 is uncertain, even to many inside Huarong Tower. Liu He, China’s vice premier and chair of the powerful Financial Stability and Development Committee, appears in no hurry to force a difficult solution. Silence from Beijing has started to rattle local debt investors, who until about a week ago had seemed unmoved by the sell-off in Huarong’s offshore bonds.Competing InterestsHuarong’s role in absorbing and disposing of lenders’ soured debt is worth preserving to support the banking sector cleanup, but requires government intervention, according to Dinny McMahon, an economic analyst for Beijing-based consultancy Trivium China and author of China’s Great Wall of Debt.“We anticipate that foreign bondholders will be required to take a haircut, but it will be relatively small,” he said. “It will be designed to signal that investors should not assume government backing translates into carte blanche support.”For now, in the absence of direct orders from the top, Huarong has been caught in the middle of the competing interests among various state-owned enterprises and government bureaucracies.China Investment Corp., the $1 trillion sovereign fund, for instance, has turned down the idea of taking a controlling stake from the finance ministry. CIC officials have argued they don’t have the bandwidth or capability to fix Huarong’s problems, according to people familiar with the matter.The People’s Bank of China, meantime, is still trying to decide whether to proceed with a proposal that would see it assume more than 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) of bad assets from Huarong, those people said.And the Ministry of Finance, which owns 57% of Huarong on behalf of the Chinese government, hasn’t committed to recapitalizing the company, though it hasn’t ruled it out, either, one person said.CIC didn’t respond to requests for comment.The banking regulator has bought Huarong some time, brokering an agreement with state-owned lenders including Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. that would cover any funding needed to repay the equivalent of $2.5 billion coming due by the end of August. By then, the company aims to have completed its 2020 financial statements after spooking investors by missing deadlines in March and April.“How China deals with Huarong will have wide ramifications on global investors’ perception of and confidence in Chinese SOEs,” said Wu Qiong, a Hong Kong-based executive director at BOC International Holdings. “Should any defaults trigger a reassessment of the level of government support assumed in rating SOE credits, it would have deep repercussions for the offshore market.”The announcement of a new addition to Wang’s team underscores the stakes and, to some insiders, provides a measure of hope. Liang Qiang is a standing member of the All-China Financial Youth Federation, widely seen as a pipeline to groom future leaders for financial SOEs. Liang, who arrived at Huarong last week and will soon take on the role of president, has worked for the three other big state asset managers that were established, like Huarong, to help clean up bad debts at the nation’s banks. Some speculate this points to a wider plan: that Huarong might be used as a blueprint for how authorities approach these other sprawling, debt-ridden institutions.Meantime, inside Huarong Tower, a key item remains fixed in the busy schedules of top executives and rank-and-file employees alike. It is a monthly meeting, the topic of which is considered vital to Huarong’s rebirth: studying the doctrines of the Chinese Communist Party and speeches of President Xi Jinping. (Updates to mention Caixin managing editor’s opinion piece on the matter. )More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bubble Risks Test China’s Commitment to No Sharp Turn in Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Despite Beijing’s best efforts, asset bubbles are forming in China.Home prices are soaring, prompting officials to revive the idea of a national property tax. A surge in raw material prices spurred pledges to increase domestic supply, toughen market oversight, and crack down on speculation and hoarding.The rapid gains are challenging the central bank’s ability to restrain inflation without hiking borrowing costs or making a sharp turn in monetary policy -- something the People’s Bank of China has said it will avoid. The risk is the government’s attempts to curb price increases won’t be enough, forcing the central bank’s hand at a vulnerable time for domestic consumption.That would be a shock to the nation’s financial markets, which are pricing in a relatively benign scenario. The 10-year government bond yield has fallen to the lowest level in eight months, while the stock benchmark CSI 300 Index is the least volatile since January. The calm contrasts with the rest of the world, where investors are becoming increasingly obsessed with how central banks may react to the threat of an overheating global economy.“How to mitigate the boom in property and commodities without tightening macro policy -- it’s a real challenge for the Chinese government,” said Zhou Hao, an economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore.More than 15 months after the pandemic first forced China to cut rates and inject trillions of yuan into the financial system, policy makers in Beijing are -- like many others across the world -- dealing with the aftermath. As the global economic recovery accelerates, some are being forced to act because of inflation: Brazil in March became the first Group of 20 nation to lift borrowing costs, with Turkey and Russia following suit. Even Iceland hiked a short-term rate in May.Others, like the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, have insisted spikes in prices are only temporary. The PBOC also downplayed inflation worries in its first-quarter monetary report, published shortly after data showed factory prices surged 6.8% in April -- the fastest pace since 2017.What Bloomberg Economists Say...“It will be a challenge for China to contain rising producer prices because few commodities are priced within the country. There’s not much China can do, and even tightening monetary policy will not be able to change the situation,” said David Qu, China economist at Bloomberg Economics.-- Bloomberg Terminal subscribers can access more insight HEREWhile the rapid increase in commodity prices moderated in recent days, a continuation of gains could pressure companies to pass on rising costs to consumers, who are already spending less than expected. Analysts at Huachuang Securities Co. said in a May 9 report that prices of consumer goods, like home appliances and furniture, as well as electric vehicles and food, are rising. Still, there’s little evidence of demand-driven pressures, with core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, fairly subdued.The threat of inflation -- coupled with a fragile economy -- tends to be bad news for stocks because of how it erodes corporate profits, and for bonds it reduces the value of future cash flows. Accelerating prices walloped China’s bond market in 2019, and contributed to a steep selloff in stocks in early 2016.In a sign of how seriously that threat is being taken, China’s cabinet said Wednesday more effort needs to be taken to tackle rising commodity prices. A PBOC official said China should allow the yuan to appreciate to offset the impact of rising import prices, according to an article published Friday. The currency is trading near an almost three-year high against the dollar.Imported inflation is a headache for China’s leaders already dealing with risks caused by a surge in capital inflows. In recent years Beijing opened investment channels to allow more funds into its financial system. The goal was to use foreign institutions’ heft to anchor its markets and stabilize its currency, but the record liquidity unleashed by global central banks in the wake of the pandemic is now pressuring prices in China.That’s prompted some strong language from senior officials. Top securities regulator Yi Huiman said in March large flows of “hot money” into China must be strictly controlled. The same month, banking regulator Guo Shuqing said he was “very worried” that asset bubbles in overseas markets would burst soon, posing a risk to the global economy.Deciding whether recent spikes in prices are temporary or a permanent shift toward sustained inflation is something Chinese policy makers have to grapple with. For now, Beijing’s current approach of jawboning, boosting supply and penalizing speculation appears to be targeted at the former.“It’s still too early to tell if China can contain the surge in producer prices, and if it can’t, whether that will have large-scale impact on consumer prices,” said Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “This inflation is largely imported -- it’s not something that can be solved by the PBOC.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Climb as Inflation Fears Ebb; Bitcoin Jumps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed, led by technology companies, as inflation anxiety appeared to be easing. Bitcoin headed toward its biggest surge since February, rebounding from a weekend rout.All 11 groups in the S&P 500 advanced, while the Nasdaq 100 outperformed major equity benchmarks amid a rally in giants such as Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. The world’s largest cryptocurrency soared after plunging as much as 18% on Sunday. Most base metals were under pressure, with iron ore and steel sinking as China stepped up its fight against soaring commodity prices.While several analysts are warning it may be too early to signal the all-clear on inflation pressures, weaker-than-expected economic data have helped quell investor worries. Rates on 10-year breakevens -- a market gauge of inflation expectations over the next decade -- fluctuated after the biggest weekly drop since September. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said she expected to see prices rise as the economy reopens -- but played down the risk it could lead to a persistent overshoot.“The Fed continues its wait-and-see posture -- which added wind beneath the tech sector’s wings,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “Stocks head into the final full week of the month trying to break a two-week bull-bear stalemate.”For Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter, inflation fears will remain a headwind for stocks until it becomes clear that price pressures are temporary.“Until then, expect a more volatile market,” he wrote in a note to clients. “But at this point, strong policy support for stocks remains very much in place, and that’s a good thing.”Some other corporate highlights:Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. soared after the company founded by British billionaire Richard Branson conducted a test flight to space for the first time in more than two years.Beyond Meat Inc. gained as the plant-based meat producer was upgraded to outperform at Bernstein.Here are some events this week:Bank of Indonesia rate decision Tuesday, Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision Wednesday, Bank of Korea rate decision Thursday.CEOs of the largest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, will testify before lawmakers in the Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees Wednesday.U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, durable goods, pending home sales, Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1% as of 1 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 1.7%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%The MSCI World index rose 0.7%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%The euro rose 0.3% to $1.2215The British pound was little changed at $1.4157The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 108.79 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.61%Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.14%Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.81%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.5% to $66 a barrelGold futures rose 0.4% to $1,887 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Federal Reserve is likely to create a digital currency: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs Chief Economist Jan Hatzius weighs in on the likeliness of the Federal Reserve creating a digital currency.

  • Exxon Activist Battle Turns Climate Angst Into Referendum on CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- An unprecedented fight over who should sit on the board of Exxon Mobil Corp. is turning into a referendum on Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods as a decades-long struggle by climate campaigners comes to a head.Activist investor Engine No. 1 LLC wants to replace one-third of Exxon’s board in an effort to force the Western world’s largest oil explorer to embrace a transition away from fossil fuels and end a decade of what it calls “value destruction.” Shareholders are set to gather — virtually — for their annual meeting on May 26.The stakes are high. Under Exxon’s bylaws, a victory for any dissident director would mean an incumbent must step down, equating to a zero-sum proxy contest: of 16 candidates, only 12 will prevail. Any dilution of Woods’s influence over the board could derail his long-term plans and force strategic and tactical changes he has previously rejected.Although Engine No. 1 hasn’t targeted Woods for removal, even a partial victory for the activist would be a serious, and perhaps fatal, blow to his leadership, according to Ceres, a coalition of environmentally active investors managing $37 trillion.“I don’t see how Darren Woods remains as CEO if one of the dissidents, let alone all four, are elected,” said Andrew Logan, director of oil and gas at Ceres. “It would be such a sign of fundamental dissatisfaction with the status quo that something would have to change. And that starts with the CEO.”Exxon's engagement with environmental activists was once characterized by a sense of bemusement — under former CEO Lee Raymond, Greenpeace protesters outside its annual meetings were offered donuts. But as worries about climate change have gone mainstream in the investment world, the clash has evolved into a confrontation over boardroom seats.In other corners of the commodities sector, shareholders this year have already shown frustration with executives’ reluctance to embrace tough environmental goals. DuPont de Nemours Inc. suffered an 81% vote against management on plastic-pollution disclosures, while ConocoPhillips lost a contest on adopting more stringent emission targets.Exxon’s meeting this year threatens to be one of the stormiest on the U.S. corporate calendar, made all the more remarkable for being instigated by a newly formed fund that only has a $54 million, or 0.02%, stake in the oil behemoth. Investor dissatisfaction with the company largely centers on two issues that are becoming more interlinked: climate change and profits. The oil giant envisages a profitable, long-term future for fossil fuels, but sees no point in investing in traditional renewable energy businesses. It also refuses to commit to a net-zero emissions target, unlike European rivals.Climate concerns are are resonating more deeply with investors at the same time that Exxon’s status as a financial powerhouse crumbles after multiple corporate missteps, some of which preceded Woods’s elevation to CEO in 2017. Returns on invested capital are a fraction of what they were in Exxon’s heyday a decade ago and debt ballooned 40% last year as Covid-19 paralyzed economies and energy demand around the world. Under mounting pressure and concerns over Exxon’s ability to pay the S&P 500’s third-largest dividend, the CEO slashed an ambitious $200 billion expansion program by a third late last year. It was a relief to some investors who had questioned both the cost and the need for such projects at a time when policymakers — and even rivals like BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc — are planning for the twilight of the petroleum era.Still, Engine No. 1 says Exxon needs higher-quality directors who are willing to challenge management. Exxon missed key industry trends such as the shale revolution, “the shift to focusing on project returns over chasing production growth, and the need to gradually prepare for rather than ignore the energy transition,” according to the San Francisco-based activist.After receiving early backing from major state pension funds, Engine No. 1’s campaign gathered momentum this month as two prominent shareholder-advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass Lewis & Co., threw their partial support behind the activist’s efforts. ISS wrote a scathing rebuke of Exxon’s climate strategy, saying the company had only taken “incremental steps to prepare for the inevitable.”Top 20 shareholder Legal & General Investment Management, a previous critic of Exxon, is also backing Engine No. 1 and has pledged to vote against Woods. However, the voting intentions of some other major investors, such as Vanguard Group, BlackRock Inc. and State Street Corp. aren’t clear — all three declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg News. Norway’s giant sovereign wealth fund said late last week that it would support the reelection of most Exxon directors, but not Woods, part of its long-standing push to separate the roles of CEO and chairman at Exxon.With such animosity brewing, the usual course of action would be for Exxon’s board to meet with the activists and hash out a compromise. But that has yet to happen, and both sides appear to be entrenched.Exxon said in a May 14 letter to shareholders its board “listens and responds to shareholder feedback,” but that Engine No. 1, founded only a few months ago, wasn’t interested in engaging and “is trying to replace four of our world-class directors with unqualified nominees.'' The company added that the activist fund's plans would “derail our progress and jeopardize your dividend.”In another letter to shareholders on Sunday, Exxon said that over the next 12 months it plans to name two new directors, one with energy industry and one with climate experience.For its part, Engine No. 1 said Exxon refused to meet its nominees: Gregory Goff, former CEO of refiner Andeavor; environmental scientist Kaisa Hietala; private equity investor Alexander Karsner; and Anders Runevad, ex-CEO of power producer Vestas Wind Systems A/S.Exxon did talk with another investor, hedge fund D.E. Shaw & Co., which built a stake in an effort to push for change. Those discussions led to the appointment of the new directors, including activist investor Jeff Ubben. The oil company has also announced new emissions targets, started a low-carbon business, and supported policies that will help technological innovations like carbon capture.In some respects Exxon is in a better position that it was at the start of 2021. Its stock has rallied more than 40% as oil prices rebounded and lockdowns are eased. Engine No. 1 points to its involvement as the turning point, while Exxon claims the market is rewarding prudent cost cutting and high-return investments made over the last couple of years. The forthcoming vote will help to determine which side of the debate other investors lean toward.“There’s a governance challenge at Exxon,” said John Hoeppner, head of U.S. sustainable investments at Legal & General. “How seriously is the current board questioning management’s business model? It’s important to add urgency to the debate.”(Updates with comments from letter to shareholder in 17th paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Health insurance companies owe refunds to millions of consumers — maybe you?

    Givebacks expected later this year may return hundreds of dollars to your pocket.

  • What it means that everyone is talking about inflation

    Everyone is talking about inflation

  • Libor Replacements Multiply in Shift That Could Fracture Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A slew of newer and lesser known reference rates are staking their claim to a share of the post-Libor landscape as the outlook for the space grows increasingly fractured.Once largely considered afterthoughts in the race to replace the London interbank offered rate, a clutch of upstart challengers, from Ameribor and BSBY to ICE’s Bank Yield Index, have been gaining traction, or at least garnering more attention, in recent weeks. Their ascent comes as borrowers and bankers increasingly question whether the Federal Reserve’s long-preferred replacement, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, is the best option for the multitude of markets that must ditch scandal-tainted Libor by year-end.At the heart of the matter are two shortcomings that have long dogged SOFR: a lack of a forward-looking curve, and the absence of a credit component -- both key features of Libor that the newer rates all offer. Wall Street, for its part, has already begun signaling some support for the lesser-known alternatives. But while multiple rates could help meet the needs of various business lines, they also risk making a complex transition even more difficult, while potentially slowing the build up of liquidity in any one benchmark.“While there was a big push to try and have SOFR be the monolith, the market seems to have other views of the type of benchmark it would like to have for very specific transactions,” said Mark Cabana, head of U.S. interest-rate strategy at Bank of America Corp. “Will SOFR end up being the key lending rate in the future? I don’t know. I think there are real questions around that.”Nowhere is the race to succeed Libor more up in the air than in the multitrillion-dollar syndicated lending markets.Almost half of respondents in a TD Securities survey published May 14 singled out loans when asked where they expect to see the greatest adoption of so-called credit-sensitive rates, with another 19% choosing all cash products and a further 22% selecting both cash and derivatives markets.One of the main issues hindering the widespread adoption of SOFR continues to be the lack of a forward-looking term structure, according to Meredith Coffey, executive vice president of research & public policy at the Loan Syndications and Trading Association.Yet the situation is more complex than a single obstacle. Borrowers, lenders and investors all have different needs that may be better met by different rates, said Coffey, who is also a member of the Alternative Reference Rates Committee, the Fed-backed group guiding the Libor transition in the U.S.Banks that are offering revolving credit facilities, for example, are exposed to funding risk, and may therefore be more inclined to do a transaction based on a credit-sensitive rate, while certain borrowers may prefer SOFR, especially once a forward-looking term rate backed by robust derivatives trading can be established.“The key thing is we’re going to be in a multirate environment,” Coffey said. “We’ve seen it. We’ve expected it. And it’s not a tragedy.”For more on the transition away from Libor, subscribe to the Libor CountdownJust last week, Duluth Holdings Inc. became the first nonfinancial company to get a corporate syndicated loan tied to the Bloomberg Short Term Bank Yield Index, following the first swaps trade and first bank bond linked to the benchmark in April.CME Group Inc., which launched SOFR futures more than three years ago, said Monday it plans to introduce futures based on BSBY sometime in the third quarter, with over-the-counter swap clearing to debut in the fourth quarter, pending regulatory review. CBOE Futures Exchange launched Ameribor futures in August 2019.BSBY is administered by Bloomberg Index Services Limited, a subsidiary of Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News.“We appreciated it had a very high correlation to Libor and we could set some term portions on it, which under the SOFR arrangement it was going to be a little more complicated,” Duluth Chief Financial Officer Dave Loretta said in an interview.Last month the LSTA included Ameribor, overseen by the American Financial Exchange, as a fallback option for its suggested contract provisions meant to help loans shift to alternative rates when Libor is discontinued.The Bank Yield Index, for its part, has yet to launch, but like BSBY and Ameribor will be forward looking and credit focused. It’s overseen by the ICE Benchmark Administration, the same company that currently oversees Libor.Liquidity ConcernsStill, not everyone is convinced more options are a good thing.“We are concerned that it may fragment markets or decrease derivatives market liquidity,” TD Securities’ Priya Misra wrote in a recent note to clients. In a separate report she said that “it is unclear how any credit-sensitive rate would behave in a credit event.”Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey was more emphatic earlier this month, saying at an ARRC-hosted symposium that a myriad of credit-sensitive alternatives is not a viable option.“While these rates may offer convenience as a short-term substitution, they present a range of complex longer-term risks,” Bailey said during a panel with Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams. “While they may remove the reliance on expert judgment, they veneer over the fundamental challenges of thin and incomplete markets through the extrapolation of data.”The ARRC encourages everyone to understand the benchmarks they choose as alternatives to Libor so that they can avoid having to go through a costly and risky transition again, Tom Wipf, chair of the group, said via email. He added that SOFR is a robust rate that will meet many of the needs of market participants.Ultimately, few are arguing that SOFR won’t play an important role in the post-Libor landscape over the next few years, and many still see it as the likely go-to benchmark for most types of transactions going forward.Pension funds will use it to hedge interest-rate risk, while mortgage lenders will use it to hedge prepayment risk. So too will those who want to make a wager on the direction of U.S. monetary policy.In fact, 60% of respondents in the TD survey said they expect the derivatives market to mostly lean on some iteration of the rate as it transitions away from Libor.Others aren’t so sure.“What will the dominant rate be in five or 10 years from now? That’s where I have more doubts about SOFR because of the markets’ tepid adoption of it today,” said Bank of America’s Cabana. “There’s still another chapter of the Libor transition that has yet to be written and that will involve credit-sensitive rates.”(Adds CME Group’s BSBY futures announcement in 12th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Surges the Most Since February After Weekend Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rebounded from its roller-coaster weekend, with prices on track for the biggest gain in more than three months.The world’s largest cryptocurrency advanced 12% to trade around $37,598 as of 1:17 p.m. in New York. It climbed as high as $38,683 at one point. Digital currencies have been gripped by volatility in the past two weeks, with Bitcoin prices plunging as much as 18% on Sunday.Traders may be feeling more positive as the crypto industry holds one of its biggest conferences of the year this week. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard noted at the Consensus conference that a big issue for central banks with regard to a digital currency is the impact on the financial system.If people can keep digital dollars in a wallet that’s unrelated to a bank account, and easily use that wallet to make payments and transfers, that then undermines the commercial banking system, Brainard said. It could starve the banks of deposits, which of course are vital for making loans, she noted.Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio said there is little incentive right now to hold dollars with no interest being paid. Eventually people will go to “almost anything else” -- stocks, gold, Bitcoin and real estate, he said during the conference webcast.Meanwhile, in a separate panel at the virtual conference, Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis said Bitcoin was a “friendly asset that everybody can hold,” and added that she sees it as “leveling the playing field.” And when it comes to government or central-bank backed digital currencies, “we have to compete with China,” Lummis said. “We want to make sure that we continue to be strong in innovation in the digital-asset space.”“Love or hate it, Bitcoin is impacting markets,” said Amy Wu Silverman, equity derivatives strategist at RBC Capital Markets, in a note Sunday. “What is Bitcoin—a currency? A 1-for-1 manifestation of Elon Musk’s thoughts? A ‘factor’ of momo+meme+speculation+angry Gen Z’s? Like a tween Justin Bieber, you don’t know what Bitcoin will be yet -- but you have a feeling it will be big.”Ether, the second-largest token, also rebounded on Monday, jumping more than 23% at one point Monday to about $2,559.The extreme volatility of late has prompted analysts to try guessing the outlook for digital currencies, with a JPMorgan Chase & Co. team saying it’s premature to call the end of the Bitcoin selloff. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. signaled that extreme swings hamper crypto’s appeal for institutional investors.(Updates prices throughout, adds Lummis comments)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.