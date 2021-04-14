U.S. markets closed

SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Workhorse Group Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm

·2 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 /The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Workhorse Group Inc. ("Workhorse" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:WKHS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between July 7, 2020 and February 23, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 7, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Workhorse had no solid indication that the USPS would select an electric truck as its Next Generation Delivery Vehicle and was instead merely hoping that would be the case. The Company concealed the fact that replacing the entire USPS fleet with electric vehicles would be massively expensive and completely impractical, as revealed by the Postmaster General when explaining the decision to not select an electric truck. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Workhorse, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640451/SHAREHOLDER-DEADLINE-NOTICE-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-the-Filing-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Workhorse-Group-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-500000-to-Contact-the-Firm

  • Walmart to increase full-time employees

    Yahoo Finance’s Julia La Roche reports the latest news on 2/3 of Walmart hourly workers to be full-time by end of fiscal year 2021.

  • Fat Finger Briefly Trims $4 Billion Off Barclays’ Market Cap

    (Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc shares briefly dropped almost 10% in the opening minutes of Wednesday’s session, the most intraday in more than a year, in what traders said was likely due to an error known as a “fat finger.”The stock entered a volatility auction at about 8:06 a.m. in London after two trades totaling about 48,000 shares at a price of 168.40 pence, according to Bloomberg data. The shares quickly recovered after the five-minute pause and were down 0.3% to 186.32 pence at midday.Trades made in human error, or even by algorithms, are often referred to as “fat fingers,” a term stemming from the idea that a person’s over-sized digits might cause them to hit the wrong button on a computer keyboard. While generally not uncommon, fat fingers in high-profile stocks like Barclays -- one of the U.K.’s largest publicly traded companies -- are rare.What Are Fat Fingers and Why Don’t They Go Away?: QuickTakeWednesday’s apparent error briefly trimmed about 3.2 billion pounds ($4.4 billion) from the bank’s market capitalization.About two years ago, a fat finger was cited for an 83% drop in shares of investment firm Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. in Singapore, while in 2018, BNP Paribas Securities was blamed for erroneous orders that knocked almost 10% off the value of Taiwan-listed Formosa Petrochemical Corp.While erroneous trades are sometimes canceled, there were no cancelations for Barclays as of midday, Bloomberg data show. The day’s low, according to the data, matched that shown on the London Stock Exchange website.(Updates with background on fat finger trades and cancelled trades from third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K. Finance Regulators Seek ‘Ambitious’ Access to U.S. Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s financial markets watchdog is looking to upgrade its relationship with the U.S. and give U.K. firms permanent access to American securities and derivatives markets in the wake of Brexit.The Financial Conduct Authority is working closely with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission about a “permanent footing” for U.K. trading venues to operate in the U.S., Nausicaa Delfas, the FCA’s executive director of international, said at a conference on Tuesday.“If granted, this recognition will provide U.K. firms with the certainty they need to conduct their business in the U.S. with confidence,” Delfas said at the City & Financial Global virtual event.The FCA is also in discussions with the Securities and Exchange Commission over access to the U.S. for swap dealers, and the regulator is supporting the U.K. government’s negotiations with the U.S. on a wider trade agreement. These efforts build on agreements made before Brexit came into effect at the start of the year, which pledged to minimize disruption in transatlantic financial markets.“There is much still to be agreed, but we are supportive of an ambitious outcome on financial services that benefits both U.K. and U.S. industries whilst preserving our regulatory objectives and safeguards,” Delfas said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Grab’s record breaking SPAC merger left more than $2 billion on the table

    Grab’s record-breaking deal to merge with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) will raise an eye-popping $4.5 billion in cash. A quick recap: Singapore-based Grab is poised to have a market value of around $39.6 billion after it combines with a SPAC called Altimeter Growth. Altimeter is basically a $500 million pot of money listed on Nasdaq that was looking for a target to merge with (which is why SPACS are sometimes called “blank check” companies).

  • Europeans want digital euro to be private, safe and cheap - ECB survey

    Euro zone citizens expect the European Central Bank's proposed digital euro to be private, safe and cheap, a survey showed on Wednesday, as the ECB warned that any launch was still several years away. The ECB is studying an electronic form of cash to complement banknotes and coins in a bid to stem competition from cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Tether and Facebook’s proposed Diem. An ECB consultation showed that privacy, a key feature of cash that some fear will get lost when switching to an electronic means of payment, was the number one priority for both private individuals and professionals.

  • Coinbase Hits $100 Billion Then Slips in Landmark Crypto Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. soared above a $112 billion valuation in its trading debut Wednesday, then slipped back below its opening price as Bitcoin fell from record highs and tech stocks fell across the board.The massive valuation, which dwarfs more traditional financial companies including Intercontinental Exchange Group Inc. and Nasdaq Inc. itself, is a landmark moment for the crypto industry and for Coinbase, which was started almost a decade ago when few people had even heard of Bitcoin, and many exchanges were run by amateurs from their garages and homes.Coinbase shares traded at $332.99 apiece on Nasdaq at 2:56 p.m., after earlier climbing as high as $429.54. Bitcoin, which along with Ethereum made up 56% of Coinbase’s 2020 trading revenue, dipped below $62,000 after earlier hitting a record price.The early rally isn’t just a mark of success for Coinbase, which was valued at just $8 billion in its most recent funding round in 2018. It’s also a win for Nasdaq, which hosted its first direct listing after beating out the New York Stock Exchange for Coinbase’s debut. Coinbase is the biggest company to take the direct listing route to market.Coinbase Chief Financial Officer Alesia Haas said in an interview Wednesday morning that one of the reasons that the company picked Nasdaq was because the bourse offered the ticker symbol “COIN,” which wasn’t part of the New York Stock Exchange’s pitch.“Ultimately that they had the ticker COIN, and that was a really great ticker for us to get,” Haas said.Nasdaq on Tuesday set a reference price of $250 a share for Coinbase’s direct listing, a number that’s a requirement for the stock to begin trading, but not a direct indicator of the company’s potential market capitalization. Every major direct listing has so far opened significantly above its reference price, with Roblox shares debuting at $64 each –- 42% higher than the number set by the exchange.Coinbase shares changed hands at a roughly $90 billion valuation in early March, Bloomberg News reported at the time, in what was one of the last chances for investors to trade its private stock before the company went public.Digital Currency Group founder Barry Silbert, who’s built an empire that spans the crypto world, tweeted Tuesday that his shares would definitely not be changing hands at the reference price, in an early sign that the stock was set for a pop at the open.Direct listings are an alternative to a traditional initial public offering that has only been deployed a handful of times. Until Wednesday, every company to pursue one -- including Slack Technologies Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc. and most recently Roblox Corp. -- listed on the New York Stock Exchange.As well as the ticker, Nasdaq’s ability to provide a private market for the shares, as well as services it offers such as investor relations work, were among its selling points to Coinbase, according to a person familiar with the matter.Appropriately for a company that in May said it was committing to a “remote-first” work culture and doesn’t list a headquarters on its filing, Coinbase’s pitch meetings with Nasdaq happened virtually, the person added.“We evaluated both NYSE and Nasdaq and ultimately felt that the Nasdaq platform was aligned with our value as a tech company,” Haas said.In a direct listing, a company’s shares begin trading without it issuing new shares to raise capital. That avoids diluting the shares and also, unlike a traditional IPO, often allows the company’s existing investors to put their shares on the market without waiting for lockup period -- typically six months -- to expire.Luring Coinbase was a win for Nasdaq, whose years-long fight for a larger share of mega listings gained traction in the past year. Half of the 10 largest U.S. IPOs, excluding blank-check companies, were on on Nasdaq, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That included the third largest, Airbnb Inc.’s $3.8 billion IPO in December, which was the biggest listing on Nasdaq since Facebook Inc.’s $16 billion monolith in 2012.Crypto UpstartsPutting his trust in the stock exchange is Coinbase Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong, who started the company with Fred Ehrsam in 2012. Unlike most rivals, Coinbase’s founders always envisioned strict regulatory compliance as a cornerstone of the operation, which has helped the exchange to grow in the U.S., where many early Bitcoin traders and investors were located.Ehrsam left the company in 2017, and is now investing in crypto startups. Both Armstrong and Ehrsam own huge swaths of Coinbase.Coinbase last week said it expects to report a first-quarter profit of $730 million to $800 million, more than double what it earned in all of 2020.“They are going to build out a full financial services company,” said Barry Schuler, a co-founder of Coinbase investor DFJ Growth who until last year sat on the company’s board. “Like a crypto version of a Goldman Sachs or a Morgan Stanley.”Skeptics, RegulationThe company’s rapid growth hasn’t been without controversy, ranging from frequent outages during periods of heavy trading to new restrictions Armstrong placed on employee discussions of politics last fall. In March, Coinbase also settled with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for $6.5 million, after the agency said the company reported inaccurate data about transactions and that a former employee engaged in improper trades.Then there are the crypto skeptics, as well as the regulators around the world who are stepping up oversight and casting doubt on Bitcoin’s usefulness as a currency.European Central Bank executive board member Isabel Schnabel, in an interview this month with Der Spiegel, called Bitcoin “a speculative asset without any recognizable fundamental value.”A publicly traded Coinbase was unimaginable several years back when Wall Street was full of crypto bears including JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon, who once called Bitcoin “a fraud.”Dimon later said he regretted saying that. His bank as well as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. advised on Coinbase’s direct listing.“I don’t think we sought Wall Street’s approval but we did seek to bring more transparency to crypto and to introduce crypto to more and more users,” Coinbase’s Hass said.Crypto Partners“Wall Street can become trader of crypto. They are going to be partners of us going forward,” she said.Coinbase’s early investors are celebrating.“I think Coinbase is this decade’s Microsoft, Netscape, Google or Facebook,” Garry Tan, founder and managing partner at Initialized Capital and an early-stage Coinbase investor, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television Tuesday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Insatiable Stock Bulls Demand More of Rally Running on Euphoria

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s just a quarter of the way through 2021 and stocks have already leaped past Wall Street’s year-end forecasts. They’ve jumped 10% and priced in so much optimism that it will take two more years for earnings to catch up.Is that enough for bulls? Nope. In a market that has plowed through records once every five days, the only things expanding faster than valuations are investor expectations. At Citigroup, an indicator that compares levels of panic to euphoria in the market has been pinned on elation all year, while a Bank of America model weighing optimism among sell-side analysts sits at a 10-year high.To be sure, animal spirits have calmed at the market’s loopiest edge, with penny-stock volume down and the meme craze receding. But robust appetite persists in its tamer -- and still speculative -- districts. And while fortunes would have been sacrificed repeatedly by anyone expecting this rally to overheat, the juxtaposition of stretched sentiment and a still-healing economy is a source of growing anxiety for professionals.“It is strange to see these sentiment measures elevated at the same time the economy is still recovering,” said George Mateyo, chief investment officer at Key Private Bank. “We’ve had a shot in the arm with respect to fiscal and monetary stimulus” and its impact on the economy “is likely to continue for a while longer, but at some point it’d fade.”Not that there aren’t a lot of reasons to stay optimistic, with many data points coming in stronger than expected, vaccine rollouts (mostly) continuing and earnings expected to buttress the bull case. Taking any single sentiment indicator at face value and relying on it as a sell signal could have meant missing out on one of the largest year-over-year rallies ever recorded.Sentiment readings “are hovering at extremely high levels and we could have been worried about them three months ago -- we could have been worried about them one month ago,” Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, told Bloomberg TV. “They are telling us that the gains are going to be harder to come by, that if we do get negative catalysts, we are vulnerable to the downside. But I think it’s hard to view any of this data as an automatic sell signal right now.”Doubters point to everything from potential Fed tapering and tax hikes to the potential for fatigue among retail investors. A look under the surface already shows a shift in leadership that’s tilting toward companies whose growth is seen as more resilient during an economic slowdown. The frenetic buying of cyclical shares like energy and banks has cooled during the past month. Vaulting back to the top of the leader board are defensive stocks like technology, real estate and utilities.Bank of America’s “sell side indicator,” which aggregates the average recommended equity allocation by strategists, has risen for a third month to a 10-year high. But the cyclical rebound, vaccines and stimulus are all largely priced in already, wrote strategists led by Savita Subramanian. Meanwhile, a record amount of equity funds is being absorbed: Inflows to stocks over the past five months, at $576 billion, exceed inflows from the prior 12 years, according to the bank.Citigroup’s panic/euphoria model, which tracks metrics from options trading to short sales and fund flows, has remained in “euphoric” territory for much of this year, “generating a 100% historical probability of down markets in the next 12 months at current levels,” according to the bank’s chief U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich.Options traders are placing bets the calm won’t last. The middle part of the VIX curve shows many are expecting volatility to pick up, with the spread between the VIX -- the market’s fear gauge -- and futures on implied 30-day volatility four months from now near the highest level in about five years. One trader last week wagered that the fear gauge will rise toward 40, and won’t be lower than 25, in July. The trader appears to have bought a total of about 200,000 call contracts, an amount almost as big as the total daily volume of VIX calls, based on the 20-day average.“Sentiment -- it’s not usually enough on its own to tip a bull market over, but it does mean that if there is something that causes the broad market to flinch, it can sell off quicker and harder,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “When sentiment is running this hot, you’re hitting a new all-time high every day, at some point there will be a correction. Paying up for protection, if you have short-term money, makes plenty of sense.”Going all-in on equities for fear of missing out -- while staying protected against any downturn -- is the preferred posture of hedge funds. Lured by an almost uninterrupted rally since November, the industry has boosted their net exposure to equities to multi-year highs. Meanwhile, they’ve stepped up hedging through macro products such as index futures and exchange-traded funds. Their short sales on ETFs, for instance, increased 11% this year through March 26, according to data from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage unit.The hedged-long approach has gained traction on Wall Street. On Friday, JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou recommended investors hold on to risky assets such as stocks but add hedges through options in credit and stocks. One looming risk for the market is a continuing retreat from retail investors, a steadfast driver behind the yearlong bull market, they said.“We don’t believe that the equity bull market is yet exhausted,” the strategists wrote in the note. But “there is clear evidence of elevated equity positioning by retail investors and thus a vulnerability for the equity market going forward,” they said.Gene Goldman, chief investment officer at Cetera Financial Group, says his firm is looking for ways to de-risk its portfolios. “People are seeing the recovery, they’re seeing good things happening today, which is great, but it’s a classic case of ‘buy the rumor, sell the news’ and what they should be doing is looking six-to-nine months from now,” he said. “There are many headwinds that are going to hit the market.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks, Bonds Rise With Inflation Concern Fleeting: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks climbed to record highs and bond yields fell as investors bet that a higher-than-forecast rise in inflation won’t be enough to slow economic stimulus measures.The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high even after the U.S. recommended pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccines amid health concerns. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 also set a record while the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished in the red. Consumer prices rose more than expected last month but investors speculated the acceleration was not fast enough to warrant any Federal Reserve policy change. The drop in yields weighed on bank shares.“The market has been skittish about rates for some time,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial. “While this may cause some short-term volatility, investors have been pretty steadfast in their faith in a full economic recovery.”J&J shares fell as officials agreed to the pause and started an investigation into a link from its shot to rare and severe blood clots, while rivals Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. advanced. The U.S. anticipates having enough other vaccines during the period.Fund managers across the world now see inflation, a taper tantrum and higher taxes as bigger risks than Covid-19, according to the latest Bank of America Corp. survey.“A lot of growth and inflation have already been priced into the market,” said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “It’s almost as if you need to exceed those expectations in order to see a more pronounced reaction from markets.”Although policymakers at the Federal Reserve expect a bump in consumer prices to be short-lived, many traders disagree, with fears of faster CPI playing out across duration-heavy assets from bonds to tech stocks.Treasuries extended gains after the government’s auction of 30-year bonds was greeted with strong demand.Meanwhile, Bitcoin jumped to an all-time high as the mood in cryptocurrencies turned bullish before Coinbase Global Inc. goes public. Oil traded near $60 a barrel.Some key events to watch this week:Banks and financial firms begin reporting first-quarter earnings, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Economic Club of Washington hosts Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a moderated Q&A on Wednesday.U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book on Wednesday.U.S. data including initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales come Thursday.China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU’s Investment Bank Poised to Deploy Blockchain for Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Investment Bank plans to harness the power of blockchain to sell bonds, potentially boosting use of the digital-ledger technology as a tool for the region’s debt market.The European Union’s investment arm hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Banco Santander SA and Societe Generale AG to explore a so-called digital bond in euros, which would be registered and settled using blockchain, according to information from a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.Investor meetings for the inaugural sale will start April 15 and continue for some weeks, the person said.The EIB has often been at the forefront of innovation in Europe’s debt capital markets, being among the first to issue green and sustainability bonds, as well as debt benchmarked against a new euro short-term rate called ESTR. The move comes after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the institution she leads could launch a digital currency around the middle of this decade.A spokesperson for the EIB declined to comment further when contacted by Bloomberg News.Not MainstreamA number of issuers globally including the World Bank, China Construction Bank Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and National Bank of Canada have been experimenting with blockchain-based issuance in the past few years, but its use in debt markets is still far from mainstream.The technology used for verifying and recording transactions that’s at the heart of cryptocurrencies has faced hurdles to wider adoption, and the pandemic has caused delays in some projects.Blockchain has a longer history in loans and Germany’s Schuldschein debt market. Automaker Daimler AG was the first to sell a 100 million euros ($119 million) of Schuldschein using blockchain in 2017. Telefonica SA’s German unit also used blockchain in early January to raise a 200 million-euro loan.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan Posts Investment-Banking Surge While Loans Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dealmakers just helped usher in the firm’s best quarter on record, but shares fell as the bank warned that loan demand remains tepid.Investment-banking fees soared 57%, beating analysts’ estimates and boosting net income to $14.3 billion, the most JPMorgan has ever earned in a single quarter, according to a statement Wednesday. A larger-than-expected reserve release added to the windfall as the bank determined it didn’t need as much socked away for future loan losses.Government stimulus programs and potentially massive infrastructure spending mean “the economy has the potential to have extremely robust, multiyear growth,” Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in the statement.Dimon said loan demand is still “challenged” but, on a subsequent conference call with journalists, he said he “made a mistake” in using that word. “What’s happened is the consumer has so much money they’re paying down their credit-card loans, which is good,” he said. “This is not bad news about loan demand, this is actually good news.”The CEO said last week in his annual letter to shareholders that he’s optimistic the pandemic will end with a U.S. economic rebound that could last at least two years. He pointed to an “extraordinary” amount of spending power from both consumers and corporations as the country opens back up.Still, investors are keen for signs that banks will soon expand their loan portfolios. Across the industry, credit-card balances have been dwindling and deposits soaring as a result of trillions of dollars of stimulus. Businesses have also been reluctant to borrow until the pace of the economic recovery becomes clearer.JPMorgan expects a pickup in consumer and small-business loan demand in the second half, Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Piepszak said on a conference call with analysts. Commercial-loan demand is muted and “probably will be for some time,” she said. “But, again, that’s incredibly healthy ultimately for the recovery.”At JPMorgan, loans fell 4% from a year earlier, driven by a 14% drop in card loans. Shares of the company slipped 0.7% to $153.04 at 10:06 a.m. in New York.Investment BankingInvestment-banking fees jumped to $2.99 billion, topping the $2.59 billion analysts were expecting. The bank posted a $5.2 billion reserve release, a metric Dimon said he doesn’t consider “core or recurring profits.” Piepszak said the bank expects more reserve releases because the forecast is for a robust economic recovery in the second half.Equity underwriting more than tripled to $1.06 billion, beating expectations as JPMorgan rode the wave in activity driven in part by a slew of special purpose acquisition companies that went public in the first quarter. The New York-based bank ranked 10th by volume in SPAC underwriting for the period, and fifth for global equity underwriting overall. Analysts had predicted the trend would boost revenue 176% in the first quarter for the five biggest U.S. banks.The bank’s traders generated $9.05 billion of revenue in the first quarter, up 25% from a year earlier and exceeding analysts’ expectations. That included a 47% increase in equities and a 15% jump in fixed income. Trading revenue remained elevated after a banner year as the coronavirus pandemic roiled markets and sent volatility soaring.The firm increased its full-year 2021 adjusted expense outlook to $70 billion, from $69 billion expected in February. Non-interest expenses were $18.7 billion in the first quarter, up 12% from a year earlier.Dimon and Piepszak again discussed JPMorgan’s appetite for acquisitions, a point that was punctuated last week when Dimon wrote in his letter that “acquisitions are in our future.” The CEO echoed previous comments that he prefers to use JPMorgan’s extra cash to invest in the business, rather than on share repurchases.“We’re buying back stock because our cup runneth over,” Dimon said. “We’re earning a tremendous sum of money and we really have no option right now. But I think the door’s open to anything that makes sense.”Also in JPMorgan’s first-quarter earnings:Net interest income was $12.9 billion, down 11% from a year earlier. The firm’s outlook for 2021 NII is about $55 billion.Total revenue was $32.3 billion in the first quarter, up 14% from a year earlier.The overhead ratio, a measure of profitability, was 58% in the quarter, up from 55% in the fourth quarter.(Updates with CEO, CFO comments starting in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jack Ma’s Fortune Jumps $2 Billion After Record Alibaba Fine

    (Bloomberg) -- China just slapped a record antitrust fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The company thanked the government and investors breathed a sigh of relief.Alibaba’s American depositary receipts climbed 9.3% on Monday in New York, their biggest jump in almost four years. For Jack Ma, the founder of the e-commerce giant, it meant his fortune increased by $2.3 billion to $52.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The $2.8 billion fine is less severe than some investors feared and is based on only 4% of the company’s 2019 domestic sales, far less than the maximum 10% allowed under Chinese law. While the internet giant will have to adjust the way it does business, its vice chairman said regulators won’t impose a radical overhaul of its e-commerce strategy and its chief executive officer declared Alibaba ready to move on.“Alibaba would not have achieved our growth without sound government regulation and service, and the critical oversight, tolerance and support from all of our constituencies have been crucial to our development,” the company said in an open letter. “For this, we are full of gratitude and respect.”Ma, who up until last year was China’s richest person, has lost billions since his nation’s regulators began an anti-monopolistic campaign, halting the initial public offering of his Ant Group Co. payments company just two days before it was scheduled to go public. He is now China’s third-richest person after Zhong Shanshan of bottled-water company Nongfu Spring Co. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s Pony Ma.Separately, China’s central bank ordered Ant to become a financial-holding company that will be regulated more like a bank. The move, announced on Monday, will have far-reaching implications for the firm’s growth and its ability to press ahead with an initial public offering. Alibaba shares opened 3.4% higher in Hong Kong on Tuesday.(Updates to include Ant overhaul and stock move in last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Indonesia Embraces Higher Borrowing Costs to Sell More Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia offered higher yields to sell the most bonds in two months, testing appetite for emerging-market assets as the government continues to build up a buffer for stimulus spending.The finance ministry sold 21.68 trillion rupiah ($1.48 billion) of non-Islamic debt, excluding T-bills on Tuesday. That’s the biggest since the sale in mid-February and compared with just 3.75 trillion rupiah at the previous conventional debt auction two weeks ago. The larger amount sold saw the bid-to-cover ratio plunge to 1.86, the lowest in a year.“Domestic yields are still more than 100 basis points lower than a year ago but clearly markets feel there is a need to re-price,” said Philip McNicholas, Asean FX and rates strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. “It is also possible this is taken as a sign of desperation to fund by the market.”The bigger debt sales by Indonesia, seen as a bellwether for risk appetite, suggest that investors are returning to emerging markets as Treasury yields slid in recent weeks. Still, the higher yields demanded suggest that global funds continue to see a risk of higher U.S. yields in the months ahead.Indonesia’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to 6.57% on Wednesday.“The incoming bids were healthier than before, but the below-target acceptance reflects misalignment in appropriate yields levels as seen by the government versus current market level,” said Frances Cheung, rates strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore.Weekly FlowsThere are signs that demand may improve. For one, purchases by overseas investors accounted for 8.4% of total debt sold, up from about 4.3% at the previous offering. The nation’s bonds also saw the first back-to-back weekly inflow since February as Treasury yields declined from their March 30 peak.Emerging-market bonds are likely to see inflows as investors look for alternatives to U.S. high-yield credit, according to BNP Paribas Asset Management.Just two weeks ago, Indonesia’s finance ministry said it wasn’t in a rush to meet its debt sale target due to a large cash balance.Auction DetailsThe difference between the highest awarded yields and average awarded yields, or tails, have widened across the tenors, suggesting the finance ministry accepted higher borrowing costs.The table below shows the difference between cut-off yields and average awarded yields in basis points.(Adds foreign participation, inflow in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Millions might get a refund with the $10,200 unemployment tax break — but filing an amended return could unlock even more money

    Before sitting back and letting the IRS do the work, experts say some people should at least consider filing an amended return.

  • Coinbase rival Binance coin and Dogecoin are surging ahead of pivotal IPO… Here’s why

    Popular crypto asset, dogecoin, which was engineered as a joke back in 2013, is surging along with a number of crypto assets ahead of the Coinbase IPO.

  • UK holding off on Liberty Steel as Gupta explores refinancing: minister

    Britain is allowing owner Sanjeev Gupta to explore refinancing options for Liberty Steel before offering any potential government support, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this month he was hopeful the government could find a solution for Liberty Steel after its biggest lender Greensill Capital went into insolvency last month. "But we can't strip Liberty Steel in this instance now from the wider group under which it sits."

  • Pigs Are Seen as Next Big Thing in Xinjiang as Cotton Dims

    (Bloomberg) -- China should build more pig farms in Xinjiang as its cotton industry is under threat from declining soil fertility, according to a government researcher, commenting after some international companies avoided fiber produced in the region over allegations of forced labor.Hog farming could become a pillar industry in the region and supply 10% of the nation’s output, up from 1% now, wrote Mei Xinyu, a think-tank researcher at the commerce ministry. Xinjiang already grows more than 80% of the country’s cotton, and some of those pig farms would replace fields sown to the fiber that have been degraded.The suggestion comes after the U.S. banned imports of textile products containing cotton from Xinjiang in protest over alleged ill-treatment of its ethnic Uighur Muslim minority, and several western countries slapped sanctions on China over the same issue.Cotton is the most profitable crop in the region, and rotation to other crops is not in the interests of growers and hard to achieve on a large scale, Mei said on the WeChat account of Beijing News, a government-run newspaper. The only feasible option is to build more hog farms, he said, and they can use local grain to feed the pigs or import supplies from neighboring countries.Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, a military-affiliated entity, and other groups have already started building several large-scale pig farms, which will increase output significantly in the next two years. In the meantime, animal waste from the farms could be used to boost soil fertility, which has been exhausted by extensive use of chemical fertilizer, said Mei.“The most desirable way to solve this problem is to raise pigs and grow cotton simultaneously, and return a large amount of manure from pig farms to the fields after treatment to enhance soil fertility and increase profits,” Mei said.China should expand hog farms in areas like Xinjiang and Heilongjiang, which are less population-intensive than the inland provinces like Sichuan, Hunan and Henan which dominate the country’s pork production, Mei said. Outbreaks of African swine fever that started in 2018 slashed hog herds by as much as half and sent meat imports spiraling to a record.(Updates with details from the report throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase Gifts 100 Shares Each to 1,700 Employees Ahead of Public Listing

    With COIN stock opening at $250 per share, it amounts to a $25,000 thank-you note to all Coinbase staffers.

  • Bitcoin Touches $64,000 High as Traders Eye Coinbase Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin advanced Wednesday, breaching the $64,000 level for the first time after eclipsing its most recent record in March a day earlier as the mood in cryptocurrencies turned bullish ahead of Coinbase Global Inc.’s listing this week.The token climbed as much as 1.6% to as high as $64,207 in Asia trading. Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks such as Riot Blockchain Inc. and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. advanced during U.S. trading hours.Crypto bulls are out in force as a growing list of companies embrace Bitcoin, even as skeptics doubt the durability of the boom. In one of the most potent signs of Wall Street’s growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies, Coinbase will list on the Nasdaq on April 14 at a valuation of about $100 billion.Coinbase’s debut “will mark the first official juncture between the traditional financial avenue and the alternative crypto path,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote, wrote in a note. “As such, a successful addition to Nasdaq should act as endorsement of cryptocurrencies by traditional investors.”Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley have announced plans to offer their clients access to crypto investments. Tesla Inc. earlier this year disclosed a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin and more recently started accepting it as payment for electric cars.Still, skeptics argue that digital coins have been inflated by stimulus that’s also sent stocks to records. Regulators around the world are stepping up oversight and casting doubt on its usefulness as a currency.Isabel Schnabel, member of the executive board of the European Central Bank, called Bitcoin “a speculative asset without any recognizable fundamental value” in an interview with Der Spiegel this month.Coinbase’s public debut this week is also boosting the digital coins of other cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Binance Coin, which has jumped to become the third-most valuable cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin and Ether.Many analysts expect the rally to continue.“The lowest 30-day volatility since October tells us Bitcoin is ripe to exit its cage and continue in a bull-market on its way to the next $10,000 move,” according to Mike McGlone, Bloomberg Intelligence commodities strategist. “Similar to Tesla’s equity-wealth allocation to Bitcoin, the Coinbase IPO may add to the growing list of 2021 crypto-validation milestones.”(Updates with latest Bitcoin pricing in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • United Airlines Shifts $1.5 Billion From Bonds to Loan Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- United Airlines Holdings Inc. has shifted the majority of its $9 billion junk-debt sale to leveraged loans, the latest company to seek more flexible financing in the floating-rate assets.The size of the bonds shrunk to $4 billion total, split evenly between five- and eight-year maturities, according to people familiar with the matter. The term loan due 2028 has now grown to $5 billion, up from $3.5 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a private transaction.United follows in the footsteps of recent deals by Michaels Cos. and Triton Water Holdings Inc. that recently favored loans over bonds. Borrowers often prefer leveraged loans because they allow companies to prepay debt with little-to-no penalty, while bonds typically require a fee to repay investors before the maturity. United’s loan has more restrictions than usual since it can’t be repaid for one year unless investors are compensated for missed future interest payments, but the bonds can’t be repaid for the entire length of the maturity without a similarly costly fee.Leveraged loans have seen fierce demand from funds that have taken in cash for 13 consecutive weeks, the longest streak since 2018, as well as from collateralized loan obligations, the biggest buyers of the risky debt, following record issuance. Loan prices have also been rising, hovering near the highest level in more than two years, as investors turn to floating-rate products for higher returns amid rising Treasury yields.United was able to score cheaper borrowing costs on the bonds after drawing about $25 billion in orders as of Tuesday. The five-year portion is now being marketed at a yield of 4.375%, down from the low-to-mid 5% range initially. The eight-year tranche now sits at 4.625%, lower than the original mid-to-high 5% discussions.The company received lower pricing on the loan as well, at a comparable yield of 4.58% according to Bloomberg calculations, in the middle of where the two bonds are being discussed. The loan on Wednesday tightened to 375 basis points over the London interbank offered rate, and set a smaller discounted price of 99.5 cents. It kept the 0.75% Libor floor.The total $9 billion transaction will bolster liquidity and refinance outstanding obligations, including a loan the airline took from the U.S. government to help it through the pandemic. The amount of debt being refinanced comes to just under $3 billion, meaning the bulk of the new funds will be added to United’s balance sheet for general corporate purposes.United’s stock traded up about 2.7% Wednesday morning at $58.18 at 9:52am in New York. The bonds and loan are expected to price Wednesday.(Adds loan yield, details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.