U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,524.09
    +1.41 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,312.53
    -48.20 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,309.38
    +50.15 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.06
    +13.28 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.22
    -0.28 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.30
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.19 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    +0.0035 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3765
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0100
    +0.0140 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,283.85
    +1,331.12 (+2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,263.70
    +50.54 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Shareholder Increases Interest in Baylin Technologies

·2 min read
In this article:
TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Mr. Jeffrey C. Royer, Chairman of the Board of Baylin Technologies Inc. (the "Company"), announced that 2385796 Ontario Inc. ("238") has subscribed for 11,765,00 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company at a price of $0.85 for each Common Share. The Common Shares were acquired as part of a private placement by the Company of a minimum of 11,765,000 Common Shares up to a maximum of 17,648,000 Common Shares. The 11,765,000 Common Shares acquired by 238 represent approximately 18.8% of the 62,447,014 Common Shares outstanding before giving effect to the acquisition.

After giving effect to the acquisition, 238 holds 38,418,122 Common Shares, representing approximately 51.8% of the Common Shares. An Associate of Mr. Royer holds an additional 2,748,450 Common Shares. Together, the Associate and 238 hold 41,166,572 Common Shares, representing approximately 55.5% of the Common Shares. Mr. Royer exercises exclusive control over the Common Shares held by the Associate and, by virtue of an agreement with the Associate, over the Common Shares held by 238.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Royer may direct the purchase of additional Common Shares or other securities of the Company or direct the sale of Common Shares or other securities of the Company, in each case, based on market and other conditions or other circumstances.

A copy of the early warning report required by National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues incorporating this and other information will be available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and by contacting Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Director at the Company, at Kelly.myles@baylintech.com.

SOURCE Baylin Technologies Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/01/c1179.html

