U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,549.78
    +13.59 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,603.08
    -6.26 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,215.70
    +94.02 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.18
    +6.42 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.62
    +0.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.70
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1632
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    +0.0400 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3791
    -0.0034 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9890
    -0.3400 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,737.53
    -3,063.58 (-4.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,490.38
    -44.27 (-2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Shareholder Increases Interest in Baylin Technologies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Mr. Jeffrey C. Royer, Chairman of the Board of Baylin Technologies Inc. (the "Company"), announced that 2385796 Ontario Inc. ("238") has subscribed for 5,460,192 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company at a price of $0.85 for each Common Share. The Common Shares were acquired as part of the final tranche of a private placement by the Company of 5,883,000 Common Shares. The 5,460,192 Common Shares acquired by 238 represent approximately 7.4% of the 74,212,014 Common Shares outstanding before giving effect to the acquisition and private placement.

After giving effect to the acquisition and final tranche of the private placement, 238 holds 43,878,314 Common Shares, representing approximately 54.8% of the 80,095,014 Common Shares outstanding. An Associate of Mr. Royer holds an additional 2,748,450 Common Shares. Together, the Associate and 238 hold 46,626,764 Common Shares, representing approximately 58.2% of the Common Shares outstanding. Mr. Royer exercises exclusive control over the Common Shares held by the Associate and, by virtue of an agreement with the Associate, over the Common Shares held by 238.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Royer may direct the purchase of additional Common Shares or other securities of the Company or direct the sale of Common Shares or other securities of the Company, in each case, based on market and other conditions or other circumstances.

A copy of the early warning report required by National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues incorporating this and other information will be available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and by contacting Kelly Myles, Marketing and Communications Director at the Company, at Kelly.myles@baylintech.com.

SOURCE Baylin Technologies Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/21/c1795.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Why Sundial, Tilray, and OrganiGram Stocks Are Glowing Green Today

    Today's gains probably shouldn't be too surprising, however, coming as they do on the back of positive comments from the CEO of MJBiz, a cannabis industry news site, yesterday evening. Speaking at MJBizCon 2021 in Las Vegas, company CEO Chris Walsh predicted that whatever happens in Congress, 2022 will see at least four more states flip to recreational marijuana legalization -- and perhaps as many as seven. Additionally, Walsh points out that Idaho and Nebraska are in line to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

  • Crocs record Q3 revenues, IBM misses estimates, HP bullish profit forecast

    Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down some of Thursday’s early earnings movers, including Crocs, IBM and HP.

  • Why DiDi Global Stock Rallied Nearly 14% on Thursday

    Chinese regulators are softening their tough treatment of the ride-hailing outfit, although the benefit of their advice is in question.

  • Chipmaker Intel Crushes Earnings Target But Sales, Outlook Miss

    Chipmaker Intel late Thursday crushed Wall Street's earnings target for the third quarter. But Intel stock fell hard in extended trading.

  • Snap Fourth-Quarter Revenue Outlook Falls Short As Stock Plunges

    Snap reported third-quarter earnings late Thursday and presented a fourth-quarter revenue outlook short of expectations. Snap stock plunged.

  • Intel Falls as Forecast Shows Costly Path to Regain Dominance

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the world’s largest chipmaker, gave a lackluster forecast for the current period, fueling concerns that the cost of Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger’s turnaround will weigh on the company’s profits. Shares fell about 7% in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry

  • Intel Sales Miss Estimates as Shortages Dent Volumes. The Stock Is Falling.

    Intel stock fell after the company missed sales expectations for the third quarter. The company said notebook volumes were hampered by industrywide component shortages.

  • Trump-tied SPAC soars +350%, retail traders pile on

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), the special purpose acquisition company which will merge with former President Trump's social media company soared 356% on Thursday. Trading was briefly halted for volatility as retail investors piled on the stock.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • Intel reports earnings as competitors rush to tout their own chips

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley talks Intel's earnings.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Why Match Group Stock Jumped on Thursday

    Shares of Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) turned sharply higher Thursday, surging as much as 14.4%. In a post on the Android Developers Blog, Google announced that, effective Jan. 1, 2022, the company will decrease the service fee it charges for all third-party subscription apps on the Google Play Store to 15%. Additionally, Google charged 15% on the first $1 million of revenue.

  • Dow Jones Dips; Donald Trump SPAC Explodes; Tesla Stock Nears Buy Point As Demand Surges

    The Dow Jones fell. A Donald Trump SPAC exploded on news he is launching a social media platform. Tesla stock neared a new buy point

  • Why Paypal buying Pinterest isn't really that weird

    Here's a quick hot take on why it makes sense for PayPal to buy Pinterest.

  • Why Nio Stock Looks Set For A Trip North This Quarter

    Nio, Inc (NYSE: NIO) was trading up about 1% on Thursday, while continuing to consolidate a 17% move off the bottom of $33.17 the stock printed on Oct. 7. The EV manufacturer, which recently began shipping vehicles to Norway had a rough third quarter, losing 36% of its value between July 1 and Sept. 30. On Thursday, it was reported 110-year-old asset management firm Baillie Gifford lowered its exposure in the China-based company during the period by about 287,255 shares, reducing its original 90

  • Why Pinterest Stock Slipped on Thursday

    The growth stock's decline came after shares surged on Thursday following reports that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) may have been considering buying Pinterest. Pinterest's decline on Thursday, therefore, likely reflects the stock cooling off as investors wonder whether the rumor will pan out or not. Furthermore, there are concerns that recent weakness in PayPal stock since the buyout rumor started spreading could threaten the deal.

  • 3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

    Just because a company's stock is getting heavy attention in internet chatrooms doesn't mean its actual business can't also have potential.

  • Trump's social media deal ignites 350% gain in SPAC's shares

    (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump's deal to create a social media app after Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc barred him won an exuberant endorsement from investors, with shares in a shell company backing the plan closing up more than 350% on Thursday after rising more than 400% earlier in the day. Trump Media and Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp, a Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle (SPAC), announced on Wednesday https://www.reuters.com/world/us/former-us-president-donald-trump-launches-new-social-media-platform-2021-10-21 they would merge to create a social media app called TRUTH Social. Trump's company said it plans a beta launch - unveiling a trial version - next month and a full roll-out in the first quarter of 2022.