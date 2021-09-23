U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,396.50
    +12.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,239.00
    +110.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,205.00
    +41.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,223.70
    +8.80 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.20
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.80
    -16.00 (-0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    -0.34 (-1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1692
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0120 (+0.91%)
     

  • Vix

    20.87
    -3.49 (-14.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3618
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8600
    +0.0820 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,288.78
    +1,326.87 (+3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,086.45
    +45.97 (+4.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates GSKY, FIBK, SBKK, CLDB; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, GreenSky shareholders will receive 0.03 shares of Goldman common stock for each share of GreenSky Class A common stock they own. If you are a GreenSky shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Following completion of the transaction, First Interstate shareholders will collectively own 57% of the combined company. If you are a First Interstate shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to CVB Financial Corp. Pursuant to the agreement, each share of Suncrest common stock will receive 0.6970 shares of CVB Financial common stock and $2.69 per share in cash. Suncrest shareholders are expected to own approximately 6% of CVB Financial’s outstanding common stock following the merger. If you are a Suncrest shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cortland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Farmers National Banc Corp. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Cortland shareholders may elect to receive either $28.00 per share in cash or 1.75 shares of Farmers’ common stock, subject to an overall limitation of 75% of the shares being exchanged for Farmers shares and 25% for cash. If you are a Cortland Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com


