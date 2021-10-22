SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NOTV, DSPG, INOV, HRC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Envigo RMS Holding Corp. Upon closing of the transaction, Inotiv shareholders are expected to own approximately 64% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.If you are an Inotiv shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Synaptics Incorporated for $22.00 per share in cash. If you are a DSP Group shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an equity consortium consisting of Nordic Capital, Insight Partners, 22C Capital, Inovalon founder and Chief Executive Officer Keith Dunleavy, and certain Class B stockholders of Inovalon. Under the terms of the agreement, Inovalon stockholders will receive $41.00 per share in cash for each share of Class A common stock or Class B common stock. If you are an Inovalon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Baxter International Inc. for $156.00 per share in cash.If you are a Hill-Rom shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Story continues

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE: Halper Sadeh LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/669225/SHAREHOLDER-INVESTIGATION-Halper-Sadeh-LLP-Investigates-NOTV-DSPG-INOV-HRC-Shareholders-are-Encouraged-to-Contact-the-Firm



