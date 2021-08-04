U.S. markets closed

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates MDLA, SQ, TBIO, OSBC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

·2 min read
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)
logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $34.00 per share in cash. If you are a Medallia shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Afterpay Limited. Afterpay shareholders are expected to receive Square common stock in connection with the merger. Following completion of the transaction, Square shareholders are expected to own approximately 81.5% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Square shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sanofi for $38.00 per share in cash. If you are a Translate Bio shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSBC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with West Suburban Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, West Suburban shareholders will receive 42.413 shares of Old Second common stock and $271.15 in cash for each share of West Suburban common stock. If you are an Old Second shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-mdla-sq-tbio-osbc-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301347761.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

