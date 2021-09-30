SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NLOK, LMRK, CLDB, CMO; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Avast. Under the terms of the merger, Avast shareholders will be entitled to receive a combination of cash consideration and newly issued shares in NortonLifeLock with alternative consideration elections available. If you are NortonLifeLock shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ: LMRK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Landmark Dividend LLC for $16.50 in cash per common unit. If you are a Landmark Infrastructure shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cortland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Farmers National Banc Corp. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Cortland shareholders may elect to receive either $28.00 per share in cash or 1.75 shares of Farmers’ common stock, subject to an overall limitation of 75% of the shares being exchanged for Farmers shares and 25% for cash. If you are a Cortland Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc. If you are a Capstead shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

