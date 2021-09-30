SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates DSPG, ADTN, NOTV, MDLA; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Synaptics Incorporated for $22.00 per share in cash. If you are a DSP Group shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with ADVA. Following completion of the transaction, ADTRAN shareholders are expected to own approximately 54% of the combined company.If you are an ADTRAN shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Envigo RMS Holding Corp. Upon closing of the transaction, Inotiv shareholders are expected to own approximately 64% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.If you are an Inotiv shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $34.00 per share in cash.If you are a Medallia shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct.

