U.S. markets open in 9 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,538.75
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,518.00
    +38.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,407.75
    -71.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,300.30
    +6.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.23
    -0.27 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.80
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    +0.09 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1632
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    +0.0400 (+2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    15.01
    -0.48 (-3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3798
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0480
    +0.0600 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,199.71
    -1,821.02 (-2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,503.55
    -31.10 (-2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.32
    +221.74 (+0.77%)
     

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates BCML, ECHO, DVCR, FIBK; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)
logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ: BCML) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Pacific Enterprise Bancorp. Pacific Enterprise shareholders will receive 1.0292 shares of BayCom common stock in exchange for each share of Pacific Enterprise common stock they own. If you are a BayCom shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by The Jordan Company, L.P. for $48.25 per share in cash. If you are an Echo shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCQX: DVCR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to DAC Acquisition LLC for $10.10 per share in cash. If you are a Diversicare shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Following completion of the transaction, First Interstate shareholders will collectively own 57% of the combined company. If you are a First Interstate shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-bcml-echo-dvcr-fibk-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301406377.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Why Snap stock tumbled after Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Snapchat's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Why DiDi Global Stock Rallied Nearly 14% on Thursday

    Chinese regulators are softening their tough treatment of the ride-hailing outfit, although the benefit of their advice is in question.

  • Intel reports earnings as competitors rush to tout their own chips

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley talks Intel's earnings.

  • Why Sundial, Tilray, and OrganiGram Stocks Are Glowing Green Today

    Today's gains probably shouldn't be too surprising, however, coming as they do on the back of positive comments from the CEO of MJBiz, a cannabis industry news site, yesterday evening. Speaking at MJBizCon 2021 in Las Vegas, company CEO Chris Walsh predicted that whatever happens in Congress, 2022 will see at least four more states flip to recreational marijuana legalization -- and perhaps as many as seven. Additionally, Walsh points out that Idaho and Nebraska are in line to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Slipped on Thursday

    The growth stock's decline came after shares surged on Thursday following reports that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) may have been considering buying Pinterest. Pinterest's decline on Thursday, therefore, likely reflects the stock cooling off as investors wonder whether the rumor will pan out or not. Furthermore, there are concerns that recent weakness in PayPal stock since the buyout rumor started spreading could threaten the deal.

  • Trump deal delivers $420 million windfall for dealmaker

    A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in Digital World Acquisition Corp, the Miami-based blank-check acquisition firm he is leading, was worth $423 million on Thursday after his deal to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group was announced, according to a regulatory filing and Reuters calculations. Orlando invested only $3 million in Digital World, and is set to receive the windfall because the deal entitles him to additional compensation in shares as sponsor of the firm, the filing shows.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Dow Jones Dips; Donald Trump SPAC Explodes; Tesla Stock Nears Buy Point As Demand Surges

    The Dow Jones fell. A Donald Trump SPAC exploded on news he is launching a social media platform. Tesla stock neared a new buy point

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Paypal buying Pinterest isn't really that weird

    Here's a quick hot take on why it makes sense for PayPal to buy Pinterest.

  • 3 Top Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Although the once white-hot returns of investing guru Cathie Wood's Ark Investment exchange-traded funds have cooled off considerably in 2021, she remains a fairly sharp prognosticator. At various times, she has picked up Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) -- and according to three of our Motley Fool contributors, you might want to follow her lead and buy those stocks yourself right now. Eric Volkman (Sea Limited): Budding tech conglomerate Sea Limited is well-positioned to be a powerhouse, as it has not one, not two, but a trio of fast-growing business segments.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • PayPal Stock Falls After News of Pinterest Talks

    Shares slipped for a second day, a sign investors have doubts about the potential deal. The decline in PayPal’s shares could make pulling off a transaction harder given that much of the consideration would be its own stock.

  • Why Match Group Stock Jumped on Thursday

    Shares of Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) turned sharply higher Thursday, surging as much as 14.4%. In a post on the Android Developers Blog, Google announced that, effective Jan. 1, 2022, the company will decrease the service fee it charges for all third-party subscription apps on the Google Play Store to 15%. Additionally, Google charged 15% on the first $1 million of revenue.